Tim Curry, Who Haunted Generations As Pennywise And Redefined Horror As Dr. Frank‑N‑Furter, Passes Away At 80

Tim Curry, the beloved British actor whose performances in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, It, and Muppet Treasure Island made him one of the most distinctive screen and stage performers of his generation, has passed away at 80.
The actor was found lifeless Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home. As per law enforcement, no foul play is suspected.
The news spread only one day after the passing of country music icon Dolly Parton, who also left at 80 on August 25.
For Curry, the news brings to an end a career that stretched across theater, film, television, music, animation, and video games. It also follows more than a decade of serious health problems after a major stroke in 2012.
Tim Curry had been living with the effects of a major stroke for 14 years
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Curry suffered a severe stroke in July 2012 that required brain surgery and left him unable to walk. He used a wheelchair for the remainder of his life, although he continued working whenever his health allowed.
The stroke ended much of the physical stage work that had defined his career, but it did not bring his professional life to an end. Curry increasingly concentrated on voice acting, an area in which he had already accumulated decades of experience.
By 2025, he was still unable to walk, but he continued making public appearances and participating in projects connected to his earlier work.
During the 50th anniversary celebrations for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he returned to the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, where he had performed the role that made him famous half a century earlier.
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Looking back at what the film ultimately meant to audiences, Curry said he had come to appreciate its cultural impact.
“It was part of the s**ual revolution, really,” he said in 2025. “Experiment was in the air and it was palpable. I gave them permission to be who they discovered they wanted to be. I’m proud of that.”
Curry had spent years voicing animated villains, eccentric aristocrats, monsters, and comic characters, including roles in FernGully: The Last Rainforest, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Peter Pan & the Pirates.
His performance as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & the Pirates earned him a Daytime Emmy Award.
Curry’s Pennywise terrified television audiences in It
In 1990, Curry starred as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the television adaptation of Stephen King’s It.
The character was an ancient supernatural predator that took the form of a clown to lure and terrorize children.
Curry’s performance became the defining screen image of Pennywise for more than two decades, years before Bill Skarsgård reinterpreted the character in the later theatrical adaptations.
TMZ noted Curry’s Pennywise among the roles for which audiences continued to recognize him until the end of his life.
His ability to switch between broad comedy and genuine menace became one of his most recognizable strengths.
Frank-N-Furter, Wadsworth, Pennywise, Rooster Hannigan, and Long John Silver could hardly have been more different characters, yet Curry’s theatricality made each immediately identifiable.
Curry lost his father at 12 before discovering his passion for acting
Timothy James Curry was born on April 19, 1946, in Cheshire, England.
He was the younger child of Patricia Curry, a school secretary, and James Curry, a Methodist chaplain who served with the Royal Navy. His older sister, Judith, became a concert pianist and died in 2001.
Curry spent much of his childhood in Plymouth and attended boarding school. His early life was shaken in 1958 when his father died from pneumonia. Curry was only 12.
Music emerged as an important part of his life early, and he developed an unusually powerful singing voice.
The turning point toward acting came roughly a decade after his father’s death. Curry saw Judi Dench performing as Sally Bowles in a London production of Cabaret at the Palace Theatre and became determined to pursue acting professionally.
Actor and director Patrick Barlow knew Curry while the two were students at Birmingham University and remembered being immediately struck by his natural voice.
“I remember being amazed by his extraordinary singing voice,” Barlow recalled. “It was just completely perfect, just something he was born with, it came ready made.”
Behind the extravagant characters was a private and distinctly English man
The personality Curry displayed onscreen could be misleading.
He kept his personal life intensely private and rarely discussed his romantic relationships publicly.
People who knew him instead described a quieter figure than audiences might have expected from Frank-N-Furter or Pennywise.
Curry became friends with celebrities including Freddie Mercury and Michael Palin.
Palin recalled that Curry initially seemed “rather quiet” before gradually becoming “more garrulous and at times quite ebullient.”
“There’s a soft, very English quality about Tim which is quite at odds with the Rocky Horror side,” Palin wrote.
Director Jim Sharman, who worked with Curry on the original stage productions and film, remembered the contrast between the actor and the character.
“Tim himself was actually a kind of quiet intellectual offstage,” Sharman said, “but onstage he really knew how to let it rip.”
Now, with his passing arriving amid an already painful week for entertainment following Dolly Parton’s passing at the same age, audiences are mourning another performer whose work became synonymous with pop culture.
“Damn rough week.” Pop culture is reeling from the loss of another beloved performer
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