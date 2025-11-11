Top 10 Most Popular Posts of 2013

As the year comes to a close, we’d like to thank all our amazing panda fans and take a look at what made 2013 such an amazing year!

We’ve grown from almost 90,000 fans on Facebook to more than 360,000. We’ve also been able to take on a few more writers to ensure that our panda fans get their paws on only the freshest and coolest news. With 12 million unique page views a month, Bored Panda has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against boredom.

While we may be bored pandas, we certainly aren’t lazy. This year, we rolled out our brand-new user submission system, boredpanda.org. With it, artists and writers have had the opportunity to share their work with other bored pandas around the world. The most notable among them was undoubtedly Queenie Liao, whose cute baby photographs received a record-breaking 1.6 million likes.

We’ve also spent the last three months working on a spiffy new re-design that will make our site even cooler and easier to use.

We hope that 2013 was as amazing for you guys as it was for us. We love reading about amazing new art and seeing the wonders of the world just as much as you do, so we invite you to join us in 2014 and see what else is out there!

1. 30 Of The Most Powerful Images Ever

2. 40 Must-See Photos From The Past

3. 40 Maps They Didn’t Teach You In School

4. 22 Unbelievable Places that are Hard to Believe Really Exist

5. Father And Daughter Recreate Old Wedding Photos To Say Goodbye To Late Wife And Mother

6. Americans Were Asked To Place European Countries On A Map. Here’s What They Wrote:

7. 33 Amazing Ideas That Will Make Your House Awesome

8. Real Life Mowgli: Girl Who Grew Up in the African Wildlife

9. 31 Haunting Images of Abandoned Places That Will Give You Goose Bumps

10. Worst Client Comments Turned Into Posters

TOP 5 USER SUBMISSIONS (on BoredPanda.org):

1. Creative Mom Turns Her Baby’s Naptime Into Dream Adventures

2. Stunning Portraits Of The World’s Remotest Tribes Before They Pass Away (46 pics)

3. 15th Century Flemish Style Portraits Recreated In Airplane Lavatory

4. Couples Switch Outfits In Playful, Gender-Bending Photo Series By Hana Pesut (31 pics)

5. Crazy-Rich Serbian Bachelor Shows Off On The Internet To Find A Bride (27 pics)

