Gene Hackman, 94, Grabs Wife Betsy’s Hand During First Public Outing Together In 21 Years

After two decades of keeping a low profile, Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, stepped out into the limelight in what is reportedly their first public outing together in 21 years.
The Superman star, aged 94, and his spouse Betsy, aged 62, were spotted enjoying an early dinner at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, bringing a touch of Hollywood glamor to the casual dining scene.
The couple seemed to be in good spirits during their outing and appeared content as they left the restaurant after their meal.
Image credits: Splash News
The iconic Oscar winner donned a cozy gray fleece vest paired with a classic plaid button-down. Meanwhile, his wife was captured in a colorful Western-style paisley-print shirt, jeans, and chic brown suede boots.
The two radiated elegance and warmth as Betsy assisted her husband with a tender arm and a smile.
People online were happy to see the actor roaming around with his wife.
“Gene Hackman graced our screens with a wonderful skill set. His facial expressions are measured perfect[ly] for the scene. Good to see he is still there. Ageing graceful[ly] too,” one wrote on social media.
“Go get em Gene. Great to see you out and about,” one said, while another added, “94?? Goodness had no idea. Such a talented man!”
“Wow! He looks great at 94 & living a simple life with his wife,” wrote another.
While Gene is one of the finest actors to have graced the big screen from his generation, he admitted that his craft was stressful and spoke about retirement in 2008 after four years of not acting.
“I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer. I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer,” the French Connection actor told Reuters at the time.
When asked whether he missed it, Gene said, “Yes, I do. I miss the actual acting part of it, as it’s what I did for almost 60 years, and I really loved that. But the business for me is very stressful. The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast, and it had gotten to a point where I just didn’t feel like I wanted to do it anymore.”
