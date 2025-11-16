100 Acts Of Kindness Ideas To Get Lady Fortune On Your Side

by

Whether to secure yourself a spot in heaven, gain extra karma points, get Lady Fortune on your side, or you have no motive other than simply being kind, there are plenty of random acts of kindness ideas to fulfill in everyday life. Believe it or not, acts of kindness have the potential to make the world a happier place. Other than that, being kind is contagious and addictive. And that’s the only drug to get addicted to.

While some acts of kindness ideas might bear immense importance, such as becoming an organ donor or donating significant amounts of money, there are plenty more good deeds that will literally cost one nothing but mean the world to someone. However, the crucial thing to remember about fulfilling ideas for random acts of kindness is that your kind gestures won’t always be returned with a smile or a thank you. Usually, it’s the so-called invisible or quiet acts of kindness. Things like planting a tree, picking up litter, or leaving spare change in the parking meter and not expecting a pat on the shoulder.

Below, we’ve compiled many random act of kindness ideas you can do anywhere and anytime. Scroll down to find plentiful options for good things to do for people that really make a difference. How often do you implement these ideas for acts of kindness in your life? Know of any more simple and quick things to do for good luck? Let us know in the comments!

#1 Give An Unexpected Compliment

#2 Give Old Blankets, Sheets And Towels To An Animal Shelter

#3 Play With Animals At A Local Shelter

#4 Pass Along A Compliment To A Service Worker’s Boss

#5 Introduce Yourself, Even If — Especially If — You’ve Lived Near Each Other For A While But Haven’t Met

#6 Give Someone Your Seat On A Crowded Bus Or Subway

#7 Stop To Assist Someone Who Looks Lost

#8 Take The Time To Write A Great Online Review For A Restaurant You Love

#9 Give Blood

#10 Bring In A Favorite Treat And Leave It In The Break Room

#11 Buy A Warm Meal For Someone In Need

#12 Help Someone Struggling To Carry Their Grocery Bags

#13 Pick Up A Piece Of Litter On The Street And Throw It Out

#14 Visit A Nursing Home — Read Books To Or Play Board Games With Residents

#15 Talk To A Stranger At A Party Who Looks Like They Don’t Know Anyone

#16 Donate Your Old Cell Phone Or Other Electronics To Charity

#17 Organize A Donation Drive For Coloring Books, Toys And Art Supplies For A Hospital Pediatric Ward

#18 Build A “Little Free Library” Box In Your Yard. Put Books In It For Your Neighbors To Borrow, And Invite Them To Donate Their Books

#19 Give A Friend A Book You Think They Would Like

#20 Write A Letter Of Encouragement To A Child You Know Is Having A Hard Time

#21 Say Something Encouraging To A Parent Who’s Struggling With Rambunctious Kids In A Restaurant Or Grocery Store

#22 Keep Plastic Bags Filled With Snacks And Sample-Size Toiletries In Your Car To Give To The Homeless

#23 Make Dinner For A Neighbor Who Has Just Had A Baby Or Surgery

#24 Do Chores For A Family Member Who Could Use Some Extra Free Time

#25 Donate Flowers To A Nursing Home

#26 Hand Out Disposable Water Bottles To People Working Outside On A Hot Day

#27 Give An Extra Tip And Write An Encouraging Note Along With It

#28 Buy Lemonade From A Child’s Lemonade Stand

#29 Send A Care Package To A Service Member

#30 Participate In A Charity Walk Or Run

#31 Donate Gently Used Clothes To A Charitable Thrift Shop

#32 Contribute Used Books To The Library Or School Media Center

#33 Compliment A Colleague To Your Boss

#34 Stay Late For A Co-Worker Who Needs To Get Home

#35 Mentor Someone

#36 Make Friends With Someone New To The Company

#37 Walk Your Neighbor’s Dog When He Has To Stay Late At The Office

#38 Offer To Babysit A Neighbor’s Child For Free

#39 Write A Thank You Note To A Teacher Who Made A Difference In Your Life

#40 Raise Money For A Project On Your Teacher’s Classroom Wish List

#41 Be On Time

#42 Call Your Mom Or Dad Just To Say I Love You

#43 Tell A Friend What You Love About Their Children

#44 Send A Message To A Friend, Letting Them Know You Appreciate Them

#45 Let Your Spouse Sleep In When It’s His/Her Turn To Get Up Early With The Kids

#46 Write A Sweet, Encouraging Note And Put It In Your Child’s Lunch Box Or Under Their Pillow

#47 Plant A Tree

#48 Let Someone Cut In Front Of You In Line

#49 Slow Down So Someone Can Merge In Front Of You In Traffic

#50 Give Up Your Seat On A Plane So Other Travelers Can Sit Together

#51 Offer To Return A Stranger’s Grocery Cart To The Front Of The Store

#52 Keep An Extra Umbrella In Your Car To Give To Someone Stuck In The Rain

#53 Bring Treats To Your Local Fire Station

#54 Sign Up For A Bone Marrow Registry

#55 Become An Organ Donor

#56 Donate A Vacation Or Sick Day To A Colleague Who’s Struggling With An Illness Or Caring For A Sick Loved One

#57 Deliver Coffee To An Office Assistant

#58 Post Sticky Notes With Uplifting Messages On The Bathroom Mirrors

#59 Invite A Co-Worker Who Is Alone Over The Holidays To Your Home To Celebrate

#60 Share Your Knowledge Freely

#61 Make A Double Batch Of The Cookies You’re Baking And Bring Some Next Door

#62 Plan A Neighborhood Block Party So Everyone Can Get To Know Each Other Better

#63 Plan A Surprise Gift Or Lunch For A Teacher During Teacher Appreciation Week

#64 Send In Tissues For Spring Allergy Season

#65 Send A Print Of A Photo You Took Of A Friend Or Their Child

#66 Don’t Forget Yourself! Schedule A Massage, Spend A Few Hours Reading A Great Book Or Make Time For Another Activity You Love

#67 Pay The Toll For The Car Behind You

#68 Leave A Positive Comment On A News Article Or Blog Post

#69 Learn CPR

#70 Write A Thank You Note To Your Mail Carrier

#71 Smile At Someone Who Looks Sad

#72 Tell Your Boss One Thing You Love About Him/Her

#73 Write A Thank You Note To Someone Who Has Helped Your Career

#74 Add A Positive Comment To The Conversation If Office Chatter Becomes Negative

#75 Tell A Joke To Lighten The Mood When A Co-Worker Is Handling A Tough Assignment

#76 Offer To Read To Your Child’s Class During Story Time

#77 Offer To Make Copies Or Do Other Chores For Your Child’s Teacher

#78 Send In Glue Sticks, Pencils, Sticky Notes And Paper Towels For Your Child’s Classroom In The Middle Of The School Year As Supplies Dwindle

#79 Send In Hand Sanitizer And Tissues During Flu Season

#80 Research Your Family Tree And Share What You Learned With Other Family Members

#81 Reconnect With An Old Friend You’ve Lost Touch With Over The Years. Share A Memory You Carry With You

#82 Send A Friend A Helpful Or Inspiring Article That Made You Think Of Them

#83 Figure Out A Friend Or Family Member’s Half Birthday (Six Months From Their Full Birthday) And Surprise Them With A Little Treat On That Day

#84 Let Someone Else Take That Primo Parking Spot

#85 Buy A Gift Card To Hand To Someone On Your Way Out Of The Coffee Shop

#86 Leave A Great Coupon Next To That Item In The Grocery Store

#87 Pay For The Meal Of The People At The Next Table

#88 Donate Your Unused Frequent Flyer Miles To A Charity Partner Of Your Airline

#89 Sign Up For A Shift At Your Local Soup Kitchen

#90 Donate Your Old Glasses

#91 Compliment A Neighbor On A Feature Of Their Home

#92 Scrape The Ice Off A Neighbor’s Windshield After You’ve Finished Doing Yours

#93 Mow Their Lawn, Rake Their Leaves Or Sweep Their Sidewalk As A Surprise

#94 Tell The Principal How Much You Love Your Child’s Teacher

#95 Create A New Bulletin Board For A Teacher

#96 Forgive Someone Who Has Wronged You

#97 Make Amends With Someone You Have Wronged

#98 Donate To A Friend’s Favorite Charity In Their Name

#99 Put Coins In An Expired Parking Meter

#100 Tell A Friend What You Love About Their Children

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
