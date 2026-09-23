Artist Made 23 Funny Comics That Take Everyday Ideas In Unexpected Directions

Some comics are funny because they are dark, while others are relatable. Some of them, however, are funny because you have no idea where the joke is going. ‘Caromaker Comics’ falls firmly into the second category.
Created by artist Caro, the series is full of colorful characters, strange ideas, and situations that somehow become more ridiculous with every panel. One of her recurring themes is a bizarre hotel where guests can book rooms based on almost anything, from bananas and bees to outer space and being tiny. Each room comes with its own completely absurd rules.
Outside the hotel, the cartoonist also finds plenty of comic material in everyday life, relationships, animals, science, and random thoughts that take an unexpected turn.
Today, we’ve collected some of the funniest ‘Caromaker Comics’ below. Scroll down to explore her wonderfully weird world and see where these jokes end up.
More info: Instagram | reddit.com | ko-fi.com
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