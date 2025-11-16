40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

If you’re not sure whether a bad review can make or break a business, 79 percent of consumers say they trust online feedback as much as recommendations from their friends or family. However, when anyone with an internet connection can leave a couple of short sentences blaring their priceless wisdom, some reviews are bound to be completely absurd.

In fact, people stumble upon so many odd evaluations, they had to create not one, but two online groups to laugh and cringe about them. Full of humorous and ridiculous reviews, these communities remind us just how “creative” some people can be.

From oddly specific to painfully entertaining, Bored Panda has collected some of the best posts these groups had to offer. So continue scrolling, upvote the ones that made you chuckle, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!

#1 At Home Restaurant Review

Image source: habituallylatte

#2 Indestructible Leggings

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: MGator11

#3 Hilarious Review Of An EA Game

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: SpiceterMiseter

#4 Hmm

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: y_shli

#5 Blessed_special_cat

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Blueberry2736

#6 Swiss Army Knife

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: ParanoidAndroidMan

#7 Obsessed

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Annielizel_

#8 My Fiancé Was Browsing The Internet For Bags Of Dirt And Came Across This Review

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: karazykid

#9 Kid Friendly For Friendly Kids. Give The Gators The Others

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: ReviewPartyDotCom

#10 Beds Shouldn’t Be Edible!

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Sarang0075

#11 The Food At This Shop Sucked!

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: 88Burner88

#12 Five Stars For The Sheriff’s Department

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: blackgeorgewallace

#13 Not Much More To Say

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: GoToGoat

#14 I Was Told You Would Enjoy This Quite A Bit

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: GetThatSwaggBack

#15 The Craziest One I’ve Seen So Far

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: NAmeen7

#16 One Star Review For A Wedding Officiant

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Amethyst928

#17 Domino’s Pizza Delivered Sooner Than Expected

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: reddit.com

#18 How Dumb Can You Be?

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Bites_The_Crust

#19 Disappointed

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: metaldrummerx

#20 Tfw An Author Just Assumes 2020 Is Going To Be Pandemic-Free

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Kate_Ashbrook

#21 Would Consider Going Back

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: iNeedHealing24_7

#22 This Creepy Coin-Eating Bank

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Babsthewonderful

#23 Slice Was A Bit Dry, Otherwise I Would Have Given Them 5 Stars

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Huntsman6022

#24 Sorry If This Is A Repost

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: reddit.com

#25 I Agree

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Revolutionary-Rip463

#26 iPad Pro Review On Amazon

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: btstrashcan

#27 You Can Really Taste The Gorilla

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: reformed_colonelreb

#28 I Love This New Translator App

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Gamerhead

#29 Found On A Pair Of Socks I Was Looking At Online

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: XxmunkehxX

#30 Absolute Gold From Amazon

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: mjs5000

#31 Professor Review

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Bakgon

#32 Most Of It Was Just Water

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: -discolemonade

#33 Great Shampoo, Subpar Snack

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: ca2mt

#34 This Isn’t Normal, Right?

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: PepperIsHere

#35 Can’t Argue With That

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: iamsephal

#36 Convenience Store Page

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: Hamburgo

#37 One Way Of Describing It

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: ladyjuliafish

#38 Funny

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: phildog69

#39 So Apparently The Sydney Opera House Isn’t In Australia. Wow

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: TechyPerson-512

#40 He Makes Compelling Points!

40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

Image source: MichealScott1991

