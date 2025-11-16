40 Times People Left Such Ridiculous Reviews, They Had To Be Posted In These Online Groups

If you’re not sure whether a bad review can make or break a business, 79 percent of consumers say they trust online feedback as much as recommendations from their friends or family. However, when anyone with an internet connection can leave a couple of short sentences blaring their priceless wisdom, some reviews are bound to be completely absurd.
In fact, people stumble upon so many odd evaluations, they had to create not one, but two online groups to laugh and cringe about them. Full of humorous and ridiculous reviews, these communities remind us just how “creative” some people can be.
From oddly specific to painfully entertaining, Bored Panda has collected some of the best posts these groups had to offer. So continue scrolling, upvote the ones that made you chuckle, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!
#1 At Home Restaurant Review
Image source: habituallylatte
#2 Indestructible Leggings
Image source: MGator11
#3 Hilarious Review Of An EA Game
Image source: SpiceterMiseter
#4 Hmm
Image source: y_shli
#5 Blessed_special_cat
Image source: Blueberry2736
#6 Swiss Army Knife
Image source: ParanoidAndroidMan
#7 Obsessed
Image source: Annielizel_
#8 My Fiancé Was Browsing The Internet For Bags Of Dirt And Came Across This Review
Image source: karazykid
#9 Kid Friendly For Friendly Kids. Give The Gators The Others
Image source: ReviewPartyDotCom
#10 Beds Shouldn’t Be Edible!
Image source: Sarang0075
#11 The Food At This Shop Sucked!
Image source: 88Burner88
#12 Five Stars For The Sheriff’s Department
Image source: blackgeorgewallace
#13 Not Much More To Say
Image source: GoToGoat
#14 I Was Told You Would Enjoy This Quite A Bit
Image source: GetThatSwaggBack
#15 The Craziest One I’ve Seen So Far
Image source: NAmeen7
#16 One Star Review For A Wedding Officiant
Image source: Amethyst928
#17 Domino’s Pizza Delivered Sooner Than Expected
Image source: reddit.com
#18 How Dumb Can You Be?
Image source: Bites_The_Crust
#19 Disappointed
Image source: metaldrummerx
#20 Tfw An Author Just Assumes 2020 Is Going To Be Pandemic-Free
Image source: Kate_Ashbrook
#21 Would Consider Going Back
Image source: iNeedHealing24_7
#22 This Creepy Coin-Eating Bank
Image source: Babsthewonderful
#23 Slice Was A Bit Dry, Otherwise I Would Have Given Them 5 Stars
Image source: Huntsman6022
#24 Sorry If This Is A Repost
Image source: reddit.com
#25 I Agree
Image source: Revolutionary-Rip463
#26 iPad Pro Review On Amazon
Image source: btstrashcan
#27 You Can Really Taste The Gorilla
Image source: reformed_colonelreb
#28 I Love This New Translator App
Image source: Gamerhead
#29 Found On A Pair Of Socks I Was Looking At Online
Image source: XxmunkehxX
#30 Absolute Gold From Amazon
Image source: mjs5000
#31 Professor Review
Image source: Bakgon
#32 Most Of It Was Just Water
Image source: -discolemonade
#33 Great Shampoo, Subpar Snack
Image source: ca2mt
#34 This Isn’t Normal, Right?
Image source: PepperIsHere
#35 Can’t Argue With That
Image source: iamsephal
#36 Convenience Store Page
Image source: Hamburgo
#37 One Way Of Describing It
Image source: ladyjuliafish
#38 Funny
Image source: phildog69
#39 So Apparently The Sydney Opera House Isn’t In Australia. Wow
Image source: TechyPerson-512
#40 He Makes Compelling Points!
Image source: MichealScott1991
