These 42 Parents Chose The Absolute Wrong Way To Solve A Problem

Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and it’s impossible to be perfect at it. No matter how much you love your children, there will be days when you accidentally drop them off at school wearing two different pairs of shoes or make them instant noodles for dinner because you just don’t have the energy to cook. No parent deserves to be crucified for these moments.
But there are some things that moms and dads definitely do deserve to be shamed for. We visited a community on Reddit that is dedicated to calling out the most questionable decisions that parents have ever made. From giving a baby a cell phone to putting a child on a motorcycle without a helmet, it’s clear that Mom and Dad don’t always know best. Good luck making it through this list without wanting to call child protective services, pandas, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most appalling!
#1 It’s Normal!
Image source: enaunkark
#2 Father Abandons 7-Year-Old On Mount Fuji To Reach Summit
Image source: WpgMBNews
#3 Lincoln Park Zoo Chicago
Image source: Sassybritches612
While having kids certainly isn’t for everyone, it is the path that most people take in many countries. The United States Census Bureau reports that from age 30 onward, the majority of women are mothers. Meanwhile, about 6 in ten men over the age of 15 are fathers.
Because having children is so common, the decision to have a kid isn’t always taken as seriously as it should be. Some people never planned on it but decided to go through with an unexpected pregnancy. Others may have been looking forward to it, but they failed to understand just how drastically a child would impact their life. Nothing can truly prepare you for parenthood, but the more you know, the better. Because an unprepared or disengaged parent might end up getting roasted on a list just like this.
#4 I’m Pretty Sure You Aren’t Supposed To Do This. At Least She Had A Helmet On
Image source: Unhappy-Landscape232
#5 They’d Better Not Sue When That Child Is Yeeted Off A Ride Like A Drunken Flea
Image source: Lil-Miss-Anthropy
#6 Limiting The Amount Of Water Your Child Can Drink
Image source: Anonymous
Now, we want to make it clear that this list is not meant to shame all parents. We completely understand that nobody is perfect, and all moms and dads have days when it feels like nothing is going right. But being extremely entitled or making choices that place your children in danger definitely shouldn’t go unchecked.
Johns Hopkins reports that nearly half of children growing up in the United States are exposed to traumatic social or family experiences during childhood. While parents can’t protect their kids from everything, they are sometimes responsible for these experiences. And this can have a lifelong impact on kids, sometimes even leading to them becoming estranged from their parents in adulthood.
#7 Found This On Facebook
Image source: nerdawaykid
#8 Anything For Clout
Image source: Whyamiwritingthis_7
#9 What Were They Thinking?
Image source: 2infinitysquared
Mark Travers, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today about how even good parents can traumatize their children unintentionally. First, he notes that parents can do damage by failing to tune in for their kids, even if they do care for them. Kids need more than just food and a roof over their heads to thrive. They need emotional support, someone who will listen to them, someone who is invested in their accomplishments, and of course, lots of love.
#10 Mum Is Angry At Her Child For Growing
Image source: Maede_Salmon
#11 My Moms Response To Me Sending Her Flowers For Mother’s Day
Image source: Music_nerd28
#12 Why?! ( Found This On A Facebook Group Page )
Image source: Spooky_scary_sheri95
In the same vein, Dr. Travers warns that parents can harm their kids by failing to give them emotional feedback. When kids are left to try to understand and navigate their feelings completely on their own, they can become confused or overwhelmed easily. They might wonder whether what they’re feeling is normal at all, and they might struggle to find healthy coping mechanisms.
#13 Had To Take A Picture Before I Called The Cops
Image source: cute_ducks_vol1
#14 How Do You Let Your Children Live In Such Filth?
Image source: Outrageous_Big_6345
#15 Why Is She Still With Him!?
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo
Something else children desperately need from their parents is affection. But it can’t just come and go sporadically; it has to be consistent. Dr. Travers explains that children who cannot rely on their parents to provide affection will learn to minimize their feelings. In adulthood, they will likely be uncomfortable asking for support or showing vulnerability, and they may chronically feel lonely.
#16 Kid Got The Wrong Bag Of Cookies LOL
Image source: EyeSimp4Asuka
#17 Oh Dear Mom
Image source: Fluffy_Fill7283
#18 We Know Everything About You
Image source: Witty_Operation2486
Something that many people refuse to accept is that not all parents are happy with their choice to have kids. And while this does not justify treating them poorly, it may explain it in some cases. A 2021 YouGov survey found that one in twelve parents actually regret having children. They would probably never say this outloud, and they likely felt extreme guilt admitting it. But this is just one more reason why the decision to have children should never be taken lightly. Kids deserve the best, and their parents should be sure that they want them.
#19 I Wonder Why The Kid Needs A Door
Image source: Fluffy_Fill7283
#20 Way To Get Your Kid To Hate You In The Future
Image source: JusYap15
#21 Yes, The Problem Is Definitely Not That You Gave A Phone To A 2 Year Old!
Image source: DaronBlade360
If you’ve never felt the desire to become a parent, that’s perfectly fine. In fact, it’s great that you recognized that in yourself before making a huge mistake. Nowadays, people are becoming much more vocal about their choice to remain childfree, and slowly but surely, society is placing less pressure on adults to start a family. Many people believe that it’s better to regret not having kids than to regret bringing a child into the world. So if you’re confident in your choice not to become a parent, know that you’re not alone!
#22 Family Had Symptoms Of Covid But Sent Child To School Regardless
Image source: Witty_Operation2486
#23 Parent Going To The Extreme To Teach Kids A Lesson?
Image source: holygoat_t
#24 You Do Know There’s Such A Thing As “In Moderation”, Right?
Image source: leigstonite
What do you think of the photos featured on this list, pandas? While they are amusing, some might make you worry for the children involved in these situations. Keep upvoting the pics that you find most appalling, and let us know in the comments below how you feel about these parents’ questionable choices. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring parents who could use a reality check, we recommend checking out this one next!
#25 Parents Are Asking For Tips At Kids’ Birthday Parties Now
Image source: leigstonite
#26 They Really Are Having Kids Just For The Content
Image source: BloodwineSupernova
#27 My Wife Ate My Son’s Birthday Breakfast
Image source: grohkstrom
#28 This Is A New Low
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo
#29 I Have No Words
Image source: Blevyblev
#30 Dumb And Useless Parents Risking Their Child’s Safety On The Road
Image source: iluvrachelgreen
#31 And How Did You Lose Your Kid Again?
Image source: Algernonletter5
#32 Coder Mom Gets Mad At Her Son For Using His Resources
Image source: bagelbagel44
#33 7yo Gets Bullied At School For Sitting In A Car Seat, So Mom Waits Until He’s Asleep, Takes A Photo Of Him, And Posts It On The Official Parents Magazine Instagram Page (855k Followers)
Image source: ludic_sottisier
#34 Quora Has Some Gems
Image source: Anonymous
#35 On A Post Calling Parents That Don’t Get Their Kids To Believe In Santa “Sad”
Image source: Muted-Rise-8764
#36 He Really Said ‘Permanent Decisions, Temporary Feelings’
Image source: Feaselbf6
#37 In Honor Of Tax Season
Image source: smalltown_dreamspeak
#38 Spell Checking Your Child’s Diary For Linkedin Points
Image source: elcten881
#39 I’m Not Good With Titles
Image source: MyHeroFan2004
#40 Do Not Have A Baby
Image source: Winter-Owl1
#41 Wait Until She Learns About “Real World” Office Jobs
Image source: leigstonite
#42 Just Living The Jream
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo
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