People Are Sharing Ridiculous Movie Details They Came Up With, And They Hilariously Make Sense (New Pics)

Yeah, movies can be great and all, but the cinephiles who love them can, on occasion, be insufferable. These silly and absurd movie facts (gathered from an online community dedicated to the very same) are a great way to get a groan or a laugh from your favorite movie fans – depending on how uptight they are!
While some of these facts are true, others simply latch onto small details or movie memes that we all love to laugh about. Join us on an absurd and silly romp through real and false cinema lore!
#1 In Back To The Future 3 (1990), Doc Brown Mistakenly Goes Back A Long Time And Ends Up In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
This action accidentally creates a religion known as the “Mandalorians”, a mistaken interpretation of the phrase “Man in Delorean”
Image source: KCJohnstuff
#2 Timeless
Image source: cheesytaytor
#3 Martin Scorsese Explaining Leonardo Dicaprio How To Have Sex With A Woman Over 25 During Filming Of The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
Image source: punnotfound
#4 It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades
I raise you Maria de Medeiros, who plays a grown woman in Pulp Fiction (1994) and was still casted to play a 12-year old in Stranger Things (2016) almost 22 years later
Image source: Shenannegans
#5 When His True Identity Is Revealed, Peter Parker Received Very Difference Response From The Public In (2004) And (2021)
This is a reference to the fact that social media changed all of us into monsters
Image source: Saturn_Ecplise
#6 Eternals (2021) Is The First MCU Movie To Feature A Sex Scene, It’s Also The Lowest Rated MCU Movie, This Is Because Marvel Fans Don’t Know What Sex Is So They Couldn’t Relate To It
Image source: Outrageous_Beach_426
#7 The Show Must Go On, Right?
Image source: original_don_dada
#8 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Could Not Be Remade Today As He Would Be Shot At If He Tried Running Through His Neighbors’ Backyards
Image source: fuzzy_dice_99
#9 ‘Titanic’ Is Now 25 Years Old, And So Leonardo Dicaprio Is No Longer Interested In It
Image source: davetowers646
#10 At The End Of Back To The Future Part III (1990), The Words ‘The End’ Appear On Screen As The Story Is Over. This Is Thankfully Still True Today As This Is The Only Franchise That Somehow Hasn’t Received Any Unnecessary Sequels
Image source: c00olsoc000l
#11 The Promotional Image For “Fast And The Furious” (2001) Contains A Partial Spoiler
Image source: Penguin-Monk
#12 Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects
Image source: MKleister
#13 In “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: “Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever”. This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom
Image source: valfonso_678
#14 Even Though Nick Offerman Is Not Gay, He Kisses Another Man In “The Last Of Us” Because The Character He’s Playing Is A Gay Man Who Kisses Another Man. This Is A Reference To Acting, Where An Actor Acts How A Character Would Act
Image source: ivanchovv
#15 In Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), Jones Says “It Belongs In A Museum,” Which Is Incorrect, As Priceless Cultural Artifacts Actually Belong To The Indigenous Peoples From Which They’re Pilfered
Image source: Mr_Westerfield
#16 In Beauty And The Beast (1991) Gaston Eats 5 Dozen Eggs For Breakfast Every Morning. This Is 21,900 Eggs Per Year. This Is Why There Is A Egg Shortage
Image source: Duzblimpin
#17 In Candyman (1992), Anyone Who Says “Candyman” Five Times In Front Of A Mirror Gets Killed By Candyman. However, In The Original Short Story, Saying Candyman Doesn’t Summon Candyman. This I
Image source: 11211222
#18 The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995)
Image source: starksforever
#19 In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won’t Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again
Image source: hot
#20 Gotham Is Rasict
Image source: Beginning-Outcome670
#21 Blazing Saddles (1974) Could Not Be Made Today, As It Was Already Made In 1974
Image source: Hdhs1
#22 In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor
Image source: ArcticFox19
#23 In Watchmen (2009) The Character Rorschach Wears A Mask That Depicts My Parents Arguing. This Is A Reference To The Fact That I Should Probably Go To Therapy
Image source: some-hippy
#24 Kim Possible With vs. Without Her Iconic Moustache
Image source: lily_was_taken
#25 In Episode 3 Of The Last Of Us (2023), The Characters Bill And Frank Kiss Multiple Times Throughout The Episode, Which Shows That They Are Very Good Friends
Image source: kamaano
#26 The Floating Feather In Forest Gump Is Not CGI But Done Practically With Stunt Man Edited Out
Image source: RevolutionaryMedia1
#27 I Keep Trying To Watch The Day The Earth Froze (1959) But These Three Guys In The Front Row Won’t Pipe Down
Image source: hobbitdude13
#28 Avengers: Endgame (2019) Features A Funeral Scene To Memorialize The Last Time You’ll Enjoy An MCU Movie
Image source: fuzzy_dice_99
#29 Shrek – Behind The Scenes
Image source: AvoidMySnipes
#30 In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line “No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time”, While Just A Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again
Image source: HarryShachar
#31 In Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says “We’ll Take The Lot”)
Image source: Tokyono
#32 In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently
This is because the moral of Shrek is that only people who are the same color belong together
Image source: Crimson03Ghost
#33 In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons
Image source: MKleister
#34 What A Stupid Idiot
Image source: survivalking4
#35 While Most Batman Stories Convey That Joker Is Insane And Terrifying To The Audience By Making Him Look Like A Deranged Clown, Gotham (2014-2019) Conveyed This By Making Him A Ginger
Image source: Hendrick_Davies64
#36 So Let’s Do The Math. Chuck Gets Stuck On An Island For 4 Years. His Girlfriend, Kelly Moves On, Gets Married And Is Now Shown With A Daughter That Looks 2-Ish Years. Pregnancy Is Theoretically 9-Months. Jesus…kelly Didn’t Waste Any Time. (Cast Away, 2000)
Image source: SpaceMyopia
#37 Knives Out (2019) Creator Rian Johnson Developed Ana De Armas’s Character Marta — A Beautiful, Principled, Selfless Woman Incapable Of Lying — By Envisioning The Exact Opposite Of My Now-Ex-Girlfriend. F*ck You Tina, I Found The Texts
Image source: ajcpullcom
#38 Watchmen (2009) Lets You Watch Men, Which Is Great. However, Sometimes It Makes You Watch Women As Well, Which I Definitely Think Is Quite Misleading
Image source: BaneShake
#39 Disney Are Literal Idiots For Buying Star Wars (1977) For $4.5 Billion As It Costs £3 To Get On Dvd
Image source: c00olsoc000l
#40 For Glass Onion, Rian Johnson Convinced Elon Musk To Act Like A Huge Idiot In 2022. Because There’s Definitely No Way An Actual Billionaire Could Be As Stupid As Miles Bron
Image source: of_kilter
Follow Us