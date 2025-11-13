Cosy Felted Mittens With Forest Animals And Magical Characters

Elena is a knitter and also a felt artist. She creates mittens which tell their own stories and fairytales. Each of them are special and fancy but never burdened with details. Despite their fancy decor, they are very comfortable in everyday life! They will remind you that miracles are somewhere near.

Elena uses a mixed technique: knitting, felting, crochet and embroidery. She uses natural materials where it’s possible and she likes the delicate work the most.

Elena has many customers, therefore, she asks them to make orders in spring or autumn in order to create mittens for the cold season.

Patrick Penrose
