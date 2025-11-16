39 Of The Most Breathtaking Forgotten Places Shared In The ‘Abandoned Beauties’ Facebook Group

Most of us find architecture fascinating. The built environment around us reflects the history and culture of a place that can shape our experiences and perceptions of an area. However, not all the buildings stand the test of time and many are left to decay. For some, they become unwanted ghosts of the past; for others, they are objects of mystery and awe.
“Abandoned Beauties” is a Facebook group dedicated to celebrating and sharing the beauty of old deserted places. With over 808 thousand members, this place is a treasure trove for all the lovers of urban exploration (urbex). We have gathered a collection of gorgeous images of forgotten structures. So continue scrolling through the uncharted wilds of urbex. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite images and share your thoughts in the comments!
For more breathtaking photos, we invite you to check out our previous articles by clicking here and here.
#1 The Devil’s Bridge Kromlau Germany
Image source: Mysterious
#2 Dunnottar Castle, Epic 15th Century Coastal Fortress
Image source: ʀᴜᴍᴏ ᴀᴏ ᴅᴇsᴄᴏɴʜᴇᴄɪᴅᴏ
#3 Abandoned 19th Century Greenhouse
Image source: Viking Products
#4 Abandoned. France
Image source: Amny Fhmy
#5 Abandoned Building In The Forest
Image source: Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World
#6 Amazing Witch House Deep Into The Forest … Ireland
Image source: Luke The Skywalker
#7 An Incredible Irish Mansion In Ruins , Located In The Middle Of A Forest Park
Image source: Abandoned World
#8 Devil’s Entrance In The Highest Point Of The Mountain
Image source: Forgotten 24
#9 Madame Sherri’s Castle In Chesterfield, New Hampshire
Image source: Mysterious
#10 Abandoned Railway Track In Paris
Image source: Weirdo
#11 Magnificent Floor Mosaic Of A Roman Villa Unearthed From The Rescue Excavations In The Ancient City Of Zeugma
Image source: Mysterious
#12 13th Century Tintagel Castle In North Cornwall, England
Image source: Amny Fhmy
#13 An Abandoned Church Located In Armenia
Image source: Mysterious
#14 Electric Car Company Lot Left To Rot After Bankruptcy
Image source: Creepy Places
#15 Beautiful Picture Of Tintern Abbey, Monmouthshire
Image source: Carie Coulbourn Knebel
#16 The Wyckoff Villa, Located On Carleton Island, NY Was Built In 1894 And Abandoned In The 1920s
Image source: Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World
#17 Abandoned 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Fleetwood Custom Limousine
Image source: Dotnetal.com
#18 I Bought This Abandoned Building In West Texas And I’m In The Process Of Cleaning It, Before I Remodel It To Serve As A Center For A Veterans
Image source: Anthony Martinez
#19 The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon
Image source: Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World
#20 Llanberis, Wales – Abandoned Slate Miners’ Cottages From The 19th Century
Image source: Amny Fhmy
#21 I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This
Image source: Abandoned places of the world
#22 Gorgeous Flowers Spilling Over Onto Abandoned Train Tracks, Paris
Image source: Luke The Skywalker
#23 Forgotten And Abandoned Italian Mansion
Image source: Norma Aranda Smith
#24 Abandoned Villa With A Beautiful View
Image source: Lydia Huddleston
#25 Abandoned Castle
Image source: Norma Aranda Smith
#26 Abandoned Factory
Image source: Maria Dittrich
#27 Interesting Stone House, England
Image source: Amny Fhmy
#28 Winter Garden Of An Art Nouveau Abandoned Mansion, Italy
Image source: Amny Fhmy
#29 Abandoned Hotel
Image source: Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World
#30 Mossy Car In The Woods, Finland
Image source: Dotnetal.com
#31 Old Abandoned Express Train Taken By Nature
Image source: Luke The Skywalker
#32 Abandoned Marylands House Is A True Horror Hous
Image source: Mysterious
#33 Abandoned Staircase
Image source: Alex Vendor
#34 A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest
Image source: Abandoned places
#35 Abandoned House In Swain County
Image source: ʀᴜᴍᴏ ᴀᴏ ᴅᴇsᴄᴏɴʜᴇᴄɪᴅᴏ
#36 Abandoned 17th Century Mansion In Italy
Image source: Amny Fhmy
#37 The Abandoned Wooden Rollercoaster Known As “The Lost Thrills”
Image source: Indula Deshan
#38 Abandoned Masterpiece
Image source: Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World
#39 Adam Schuster House Built In 1881 In St. Joseph, Mo
Image source: Mysterious
Follow Us