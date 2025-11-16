A Photo Book Following The Bride And Her Mother Making A Wedding Dress (33 Pics)

My name is David and I’ve been shooting weddings for over 15 years.
This book project follows Emily’s mum, and together with her daughter, they collaborated to design and make her wedding dress.
More info: marriedtomycamera.com
This book project follows mother and the bride designing a wedding dress
The first pictures were made in late 2019
The wedding was initially planned for the summer of 2020
The couple was forced to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the pandemic
Naturally, my project had to adapt
The final series of pictures deal with themes including family history, process, the pandemic, and the nature of documentary photography
In the book, completed in 2022, are several photographic processes and techniques
I used photomontage and analog photography
It also includes 35mm and large format 4×5, polaroid, mixed media, photograms, and digital imaging
Observing the evolution of photography techniques over the years, it’s fascinating to see how technology has shaped our approach to capturing moments.
For instance, when engaging in wedding photography or any special event, leveraging the right lighting can dramatically alter the outcome, much like the insights shared in this photography tips guide on creative manipulation of light and shadows.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us