A Lavender Fairytale: 7 Photos By Me

There is a small, beautiful place “hidden” somewhere in mountainous Greece, where fairies and their tales still live and thrive…
The people who live there tell stories about these beautiful creatures.
They tell of seeing them cross the old stone bridges, hide in the endless forests, and enter our villages at night to braid the horses’ tails.
Their queen comes out at sunset to walk among the lavender meadows… to bathe in the colors of the sky… to listen to the hum of countless bees… and to enjoy the mesmerising lavender scent that infuses our lands…
