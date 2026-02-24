A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finale’s Best Line Is George R.R. Martin’s Worst Nightmare

Sunday’s finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms concluded the first chapter in Dunk and Egg’s story.
With the Game of Thrones spin-off’s inaugural season in the rearview, fans have once again turned their attention to franchise creator George R.R. Martin.
Using one of the best lines in the finale, they are now reminding Martin that he still has to finish his fantasy epic, A Song of Ice and Fire.
“A true knight always finishes a story.”
The planned sixth installment, The Winds of Winter, has been in limbo, and recently even Martin seemed uncertain about its future.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale has fans asking for The Winds of Winter update
Image credits: Game of Thrones/YouTube
Those were Ser Arlan’s parting words to his squire Ser Duncan the Tall. Fans took the line, not in Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, and gave it a new context on social media.
In a viral tweet on X, one fan cited Ser Arlan’s words, urging Martin to finish The Winds of Winter, presumably before the 77-year-old writer faces the same fate as the aging knight.
The tweet garnered more than half a million views, with several users asking Martin for an update on the book.
One person wrote, “Time to bring the next chapter to life, George!”
“Hopefully he will,” added another.
Several fans were skeptical about the possibility of Martin ever finishing the book.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think this is going to happen. Hope I’m wrong,” one said.
Others argued that even if he finished The Winds of Winter, there was still another novel, A Dream of Spring, which Martin needed to write for the fantasy epic to conclude.
A second individual commented, “It’s not even the last book, but maybe we deal with that fact another day.”
George R.R. Martin addressed the possibility of The Winds of Winter remaining unfinished
Image credits: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images
In January 2026, ahead of the spin-off’s premiere, Martin provided an update on the novel. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed he had written 1,100 pages, but the manuscript was far from done.
At the same time, he addressed the possibility that the book and potentially the entire saga would remain unfinished in the event of his untimely passing.
“If that happens, my work won’t be finished,” he bluntly said.
Martin reiterated that while finishing “Winds is the priority,” he is sometimes “not in the mood” to work on that project.
Instead, he hoped to write more Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.
George R.R. Martin has yet to approve the ending of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Image credits: Game of Thrones/YouTube
In January 2026, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker told The National that Martin had shared with him “10 to 12 more little outlines” for future Dunk and Egg stories.
Following the season 1 finale, Parker revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he had “pitched” his version of an “ending” to Martin.
However, he admitted that Martin has yet to give his seal of approval.
“He hasn’t told me no yet out of hand. So who knows?” Parker teased.
The showrunner’s comments confirm that, as was the case with the original series, there is currently no definitive ending in store for Dunk and Egg.
Image credits: HBO
In The World of Ice & Fire, Martin has already revealed how the knight and his former squire-turned-king meet their demise. However, given recent developments, that fate does not appear to be set in stone.
Nonetheless, the adaptation is set to return with its sophomore outing. Production on new episodes, based on The Sworn Sword, is already underway. Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2027.
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.
Follow Us