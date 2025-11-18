A Drop Of The Sky With Some Clouds

Behold the ethereal beauty of our Cloud Resin Pendant—a piece of wearable art that captures the essence of a dreamy sky. Handcrafted with the utmost care, this pendant features a clear resin base that perfectly encapsulates wisps of fluffy white clouds.

Since it is handmade, some bubbles will appear during the process. Each pendant is one-of-a-kind, as the clouds are carefully arranged to create a mesmerizing three-dimensional effect.

Each sky is made by hand and the clouds can be slightly different from each other and never be the same, so please enjoy your own beautiful sky in necklace!

More info: Etsy

