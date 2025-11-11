A Blogging Dad Tries To Capture The Beauty Of Motherhood

I’m an architect and interior designer with a passion for photography, which I truly indulged in when my son was born 2 years ago. Together with my partner and our son, we explore inspiring places and enjoy those magical moments of every-day reality.
I always have a camera with me and I try to capture all the exciting things that catch my eye. Since my partner and my son are the greatest inspiration for me, I’ve created this collection of pictures as an attempt to show the beauty of motherhood. Hope you, guys, enjoy it.
