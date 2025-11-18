30 Nostalgic Posts About Iconic TV Shows And Films From The ‘90s And 2000s

Most mornings and evenings of the ‘90s and 2000s kids were spent glued to the television watching their favorite shows. The Full House, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rugrats, and The Nanny shaped the childhoods of many kids and remain a source of nostalgia for a lot of adults who wish they could go back and watch another episode cozied up in their Pokemon pyjamas.
To take a trip down memory lane, today we’re featuring posts from the ‘90s TV Shows Tweets’ Instagram account. Scroll down and be ready to find the moments from some of your favorite movies and shows and upvote the ones you wish you could rewatch for the first time all over again!
#1
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#2
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#3
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#4
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#5
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#6
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#7
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#8
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#9
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#10
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#11
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#12
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#13
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#14
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#15
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#16
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#17
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#18
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#19
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#20
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#21
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#22
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#23
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#24
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#25
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#26
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#27
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#28
Image source: 90stvshowstweets, x.com
#29
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
#30
Image source: 90stvshowstweets
Follow Us