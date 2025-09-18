51-Year-Old 90s Star Shows Off Her Toned Body In Bikini And Reveals Her Fitness Secrets To Fans

The ’90s folk sensation Jewel Kilcher recently showed off her toned body and muscular legs in a steamy bathroom selfie.
The 51-year-old shared a series of photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her past summer as she bid farewell to the season.
“Did not have Jewel getting ripped on my bingo card…” commented one fan online.
Jewel flaunted her “ripped” body in a social media post with a steamy bikini selfie
The You Were Meant for Me songstress shared a “recap” of her 2025 summer in an Instagram post, on September 16, 2025.
The images were a carousel featuring moments from her travels, pictures of animals likely from a safari, beautiful orange sunset skies, and stunning handmade paintings.
However, the highlight of the post was two of her solo snaps, where Jewel posed in a bikini, giving fans an eyeful of her curves.
In the first bikini shot, the singer flexed her toned muscles in a black one-piece swimsuit, capturing the bathroom mirror selfie herself.
She wrote in the caption, “Summer recap : more travel, more lifting (because , 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up)…”
The 51-year-old singer shared some steamy bikini snaps of herself in her “summer recap”
In another photo, Jewel showed off her abs and flat stomach in a stunning navy-blue bikini, standing on the edge of a ladder leading into a body of water.
The background featured a breathtaking view of lush green mountains, crystal-blue water, and a clear, sunny sky.
She continued in the caption, “More time with family and loved ones, more painting… more adventure, more joy …”
In both photos, Jewel flashed a soft smile, appearing healthy and fit with an “amazing strong body.”
The Utah-born singer seemed to have worked out extensively over the summer, as her legs looked sharply muscular, leading several fans in her comment section to question what she did “to get legs like that.”
“Yes, amazing strong body!!! Wow!!! Tell me all the things!!”
The ‘Standing Still’ singer’s muscular legs drew plenty of attention from fans eager to know her secret
To one fan’s comment, Jewel replied, “Mix of an old 1980s Calenetics work out (anyone else have the vhs tape as a kid?!) hot yoga, hiking and lifting.”
She also credited her healthy appearance to “good genetics.”
“Devoted to sunscreen my whole life – water, good fats in my diet and face oil … I think honestly it’s good genetics as both my grandmothers had gorgeous skin.”
The folk diva first rose to stardom in 1995 with her hit album Pieces of You, which went on to become a 12-time platinum record.
She was previously married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray for almost six years after a decade of dating. The pair split in 2014 after a mutual decision to part ways.
In late 2023 and early 2024, she was romantically linked to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.
Jewel, who was previously married to Ty Murray, sparked romance rumors with Kevin Costner last year
In an interview with Howard Stern on his talk show in June 2024, Kevin laid the rumors to rest, claiming, “we’ve never dated.”
“No, Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out ever. She’s special, and I don’t want – I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship…”
Several netizens praised and admired the singer’s determination to maintain a healthy lifestyle despite being in her 50s.
“You’ve won life’s game, Jewel!” wrote one user online.
Another commented, “Didn’t realize Jewel was built like that… She’s killing that black one piece…”
However, some users weren’t convinced that her body was the result of hard work. Instead, they debated that she looked unusual for her age and should try to act it.
“Another one who thinks I most look like 20 and not 51!! Please accept your body, and not think hè I am Barbie now!!” complained one fan online.
“Needs some weight on her bones. I love her! Just too thin,” commented another.
“That is actually just gross! too far…”
Jewel first rose to fame in 1995 with her 12-time platinum debut album Pieces of You
Last month, the singer’s two-year-old lawsuit against Kroger came back into the spotlight following the abrupt resignation of its CEO, Rodney McMullen.
In her original lawsuit, Jewel accused the retail company of breach of contract over a wellness festival partnership and named McMullen as a trial witness.
The court ordered him to reveal the real reason behind his March resignation in light of Jewel’s resurfaced lawsuit.
However, McMullen’s lawyers have claimed that the lawsuit had nothing to do with his departure from the company.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins ruled that McMullen must disclose the reason for his exit, as the lawsuit could be relevant and expose “the existence of an allegedly corrupt corporate culture at Kroger.”
However, later a judge ruled that McMullen’s resignation was “not relevant” to the lawsuit.
“Not a good or healthy look,” wrote one social media user, as Jewel’s latest selfies sparked a debate online
