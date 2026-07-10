80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

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Even though the decade ended over 25 years ago, the 1990s was an iconic time that we’ll never forget. The fashion, films, and music from those years are still extremely beloved, so plenty of people enjoy looking back on that wonderful time.

And if you’re interested in experiencing a serious blast from the past today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/90s and gathered some of their best memes about life before the second millennium right here. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might fill you with nostalgia, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

#1 When Batteries Lasted Longer Than 5 Mins

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Top_Upstairs_8464

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

#2 A Lot Of Us Did. It’s Understandable. He Looked A Lot Like Him. That Could’ve Had Something To Do With Why He Got The Parts He Did. Like, If He Was Thought Of As A “Discount” Macaulay Culkin, Haha!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: StaffUnlikely178

#3 This Design Was On Everything! Lightbulbs, Jewelry, Belts, Pens

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Independent_Habit908

The idea of romanticizing the past is nothing new. Pretty much every generation has done it. “Back in my day, a chocolate bar cost only a nickel!” Or, “Kids used to actually hang out with one another, not just stare at screens!” But the way that the world changed between the 1990s and 2000s was so incredibly drastic that many of us can’t help but look back on the “good old days.”

When it comes to what made the ’90s in particular so special, many people say that it had the perfect amount of technology in our lives. You could access the internet, play video games, and use a cell phone if you wanted to. But these devices didn’t rule our lives. We weren’t expected to be connected at all times; we had the freedom to decide when we wanted to be online and when we didn’t.  

#4 This Needs To Be Hanged In The Louvre!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: niceeyquan

#5 John Connor Too!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Striking_Wafer_7169

#6 If You Had This In Your Bedroom, You Were Officially The ‘Cool Friend’ Of The Group

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: danielminds

There’s also no question that the media in the 1990s was top-tier. If you were a child during that decade, you had the chance to see classics like Toy Story, The Lion King, and Home Alone in theatres. If you were an adult, you could have seen Titanic, Forrest Gump, or The Matrix on a date. There are plenty of movies from this decade that are still extremely popular today, and they’ll probably never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, we all know that the music from this decade was iconic too. If you were an angsty teen, you probably couldn’t get enough of Nirvana, no matter how many times your parents yelled at you to turn the music down. And if you were into pop, you had the Spice Girls, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey to jam out to. No matter what you were into, there was room for all genres in the ’90s.

#7 The 90s Were Safer Times

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: TeaseSmirk-

#8 How We Took Selfies

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: DimensionalCritic

#9 We Really Had All The Greats

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: aNeverNude666

The fashion from the 1990s was pretty spectacular too. Much like the music scene, there were plenty of different styles that were popular. One group of people that influenced fashion trends was supermodels. During this decade, these women were no longer just models, but celebrities as well. It was not just about what they wore on runways anymore, but fans were also interested in what they wore in real life. Their t-shirts, jeans, sandals, etc., inspired audiences to go seek out the same looks.      

#10 Remember When People Were Just People And They Didn’t Talk About Their Politics Or Religion Because It Was Considered Rude?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Odd-Trainer-2516

#11 1998, Yeah I Was So Jealous Of Those Roller Blades

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: AD–MORTEM

#12 ✏️🤣😂…

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Tasty_Badger3205

On the other end of the spectrum was the grunge aesthetic. Flannel shirts tied around the waist, vintage tees, Dr. Martens boots, and baggy jeans were extremely popular in the 1990s as well. This look wasn’t simply an aesthetic; it often came with a specific attitude and outlook on life. And it resonated with fans, particularly teenage fans, of bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam. 

#13 Anyone Else?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: aNeverNude666

#14 To The 90’s Commercials: I Still Do This Thanks To You

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: CartographerJumpy590

#15 The Older I Get The More I Relate To Stu Making Pudding At 4 In The Morning

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Questionable_Girth

The women of the hip-hop scene also had a huge hand in shaping the fashion of the 1990s. TLC and Destiny’s Child always showed up to public events looking their absolute best, and the fans took notice. Aaliyah had an iconic ad campaign with Tommy Hilfiger, popularizing their jeans alongside tube tops. And in 1997, Kimora Lee Simmons launched her apparel brand Baby Phat, which allowed fans to embrace the lifestyle they admired. 

#16 Feel Like We Need To Be Clearer Sometimes..!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: AiraFrostleaf

#17 The Torkelsons

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal_You465

#18 I Can Smell This Picture From 30 Years Away

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: danielminds

As far as why people are so obsessed with the 1990s right now, Ashley Fike at Vice says it’s because so many people miss what the decade represents: “a world that felt slower, more analog, less digital.” 

“The 90s now sit in people’s minds as one of the last eras that felt private, physical, and not yet fully swallowed by the internet,” Fike writes. While people feel frustrated with the current state of the world and anxious about the future, it can be comforting to look back on the past and bond with others about how wonderful it was (even if it wasn’t that great at the time).

#19 90s Was Peak Humanity!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: AmaraStarcrest

#20 We Had It Good

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Chademerson79

#21 Late 90’s Will Always Have A Grip On My Heart

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Ocealune

According to a 2020 review in Frontiers in Psychology, nostalgia can actually support self-esteem, social connectedness, meaning in life, and optimism. Life feels out of control, so you might get some pleasure from reminiscing on the good old days. 

But it’s important not to get too caught up in the past. Licensed therapist Hailey Perez, LMFT, warns that you can’t look forward if you’re always looking back. So as much as you may love thinking about the ’90s, don’t forget to be present and embrace today too.    

#22 Aol 3.5 Floppy

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: 40oz_TEC-9

#23 90s Dominos Restaurant

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Introduction264

#24 I Miss The 90s, When Vitamins Were Just Flavored Chalk

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: danielminds

Are you feeling like you’ve been transported back to the 1990s after looking at these memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that hit you with a wave of nostalgia, and let us know in the comments below what you miss the most about that iconic decade. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring memes about the past, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here! 

#25 Who Else Here Can Relate On This Before?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: cherryfizzbabe

#26 What Was Your Favorite Movie From The 90’s

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Introduction264

#27 Oh The Simple Times Of A Friday Night

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: DaliaSnowpetal

#28 Peak Luxury On Buses In The 90s

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_Jakir

#29 Dude Is An Explosives Expert!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ROCKY13573

#30 The Background, The Hair, And The Shirt. I Can Honestly Say I Had A Peak 90s School Picture Day

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: jamesy223

#31 Who Remembers

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: cinnabloomx

#32 I Hope You’re As Heartbroken And Traumatized As I Was When I First Saw This Movie

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: walbrid

#33 ☎️📞 Ring, Rinnnggg

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Tasty_Badger3205

#34 Discman Discipline

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: nzeug

#35 These Were Everywhere I Was Obsessed

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ItchySpinach493

#36 Not My Sony Aftermarket

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: StarryCupcakei

#37 Found A McDonald’s That Hit Me Right In The Childhood Feels

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Age2681

#38 This Would Have Cost $12 Back In 1991!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: NyxieFlare

#39 Bro Hacked The System

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: UnableKnowledge5935

#40 The Absolute King Of The Ice Cream Truck. I Can Still Taste The Slightly Soggy Waffle Tail

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: danielminds

#41 The Return Of Pizza Hut Book It!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ROCKY13573

#42 Me Surfing Cyberspace In 96 And 98. Compaq Presario With 40486 And 14.4kbps Modem. Wing Commander, Fifa, Theme Park, Red Alert 1, Encarta Encyclopedia And MS-Dos Manual On Shelf

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Cerenity1000

#43 The Day Steve Left

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Keiko91

#44 Ebay Score

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Itchy-Opportunity288

#45 Just Like How Captain Hook Was A Parallel To The Father Of The Darling Family

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous-Lion8667

#46 Any Doug Fans ???

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: jesse_williams_1987

#47 On May 1, 1997, Aol Instant Messenger (Aim) Was Released

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ROCKY13573

#48 I Miss Getting My News From Linda Ellerbee

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: The-Headmistress

#49 My Daughter Is Excited To Dig In

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: leelouislinden

#50 Who Else Remembers These Pitchers?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_Jakir

#51 It’s 1999, You Just Got Home From School And You’re Getting Ready To Make Your First Theme Park In Rollercoaster Tycoon

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Ekhoes-

#52 I’m Making The Most Random Stickers From 90s Movies LOL

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ZeroDawn23

#53 30 Years Later… Christina Ricci And Devon Sawa Reunite For A Casper Throwback!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ROCKY13573

#54 Did You Know That Ross Hull (AKA Gary From Are You Afraid Of The Dark) Is A Weatherman For Toronto?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: TheListenerCanon

#55 The More Magazines Subscriptions You Sold, The More Of These You Received

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: unclefrogsnephew

#56 “I’m Gonna Hang By The Bar. Put Out The Viiibe”

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: rockstoned4

#57 I’m Just Trying To Survive

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: BlazeDragon7x

#58 Rumor Has It This Kid Ended Up Living In A Van Down By The River…

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Acrobatic_Relief4916

#59 Only The Old School Had That Machine

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Old_Middle_8620

#60 I Miss When Candy Was Actually Sour

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: danielminds

#61 Used To Wear Mine With Shoes On

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Fit_Name1840

#62 Why Was This A Real Thing?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: xlavenderhaze

#63 Who Else Has One?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Baylithia

#64 The Fifth Element Was Released 29 Years Ago

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: rockstoned4

#65 Who Had A Pair Of Reebok Pumps

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: dave_vs_david

#66 Anyone Else Get These At The Book Fair?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: babydolltrace

#67 Who’s Cutting Onions?!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: ROCKY13573

#68 No Lasers But My Shirt Was About As ’90s As You Can Get

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: loztriforce

#69 Stinky Cheeseman Andother Fairly Stupid Tales

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: samuraijc13

#70 I Remember Trying To Get My Hands On These…i Could Only Find The Riddler

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Naive_Establishment2

#71 Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves And Dennis Hopper On The Set Of Speed, 1994

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: RealWorldToday

#72 My Collection Of ’90s PC-Games

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: –IDDQD-

#73 The Best 90s Crossover Movie This Would Have Been

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Naive_Establishment2

#74 I Found It In A Thrift Store

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Swordfish-5771

#75 90’s Rave’s Fashion

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Ladyybugsdd

#76 Hook (1991) One Of A Few Movies Growing Up On Vhs. Still A Home Run Every Time I Watch It

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: TampaSLW

#77 The Answer Is Always Topanga!!

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Feed_504

#78 Snapple Lady Remember Her ?

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Mountain-Yam-00

#79 Mornings Use To Hit Different With These On Your Pancakes

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: HuckleberryWorried72

#80 Mine Was The San Jose Sharks

80 Throwback Memes That Only True ’90s Kids Will Fully Understand (New Pics)

Image source: Just-Influence4216

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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