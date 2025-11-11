90-Year-Old With Cancer Chooses Epic Road Trip With Family Instead Of Treatment

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out of the Window and Disappeared was only a book (ok, and a film). Believe it or not however, the 90-year-old woman who went on a road trip with her family instead of choosing cancer treatment is the remarkable true story of Norma, a Michigan woman who said no to chemotherapy and yes to living her dream.

Norma was diagnosed with uterine cancer soon after Leo, her husband of 67 years, passed away in July of 2015. When her doctor informed her about her possibilities for treatment, Norma refused the options available and instead decided to do the unexpected.

“I’m 90-years-old, I’m hitting the road”, she said. And that’s exactly what she did, and she’s been on the road ever since. Along with her son and his wife, the three have traveled all over the United States and they don’t look like they’re stopping any time soon. You can follow their inspiring journey on her Facebook page, Driving Miss Norma.

When 90-year-old Norma discovered she had cancer, she decided to hit the road

Doctors told her she could undergo chemotherapy, but Norma had other ideas

“I’m 90-years-old, I’m hitting the road”, she said. And that’s exactly what she did

Along with her son Tim and her daughter-in-law Ramie, Norma set off on an epic road trip across the United States

With no guarantee that she’d survive the surgery and chemotherapy necessary to treat her cancer, she decided to enjoy the time she had left by doing the things she’s always wanted to do

They’ve traveled across several states and have visited many places on their amazing journey

But while Norma has been busy, she’s still had time to stop and smell the roses

They’ve been to many places including Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains…

…And they’ve seen plenty of different flora and fauna along the way

Their journey hasn’t just been confined to the road either!

But wherever she goes, she always has a smile

She’s even traveled in a hot air balloon!

Norma was determined to make the most of life after her husband of 67 years passed away last year

When asked how she stayed so positive, she said “just keep on going every day, that’s about it”

Norma has made a number of interesting friends on her journey so far!

Occasionally she stops to take a rest but she’s soon back on the road again

They left Michigan in an RV in August 2015 and they’re still on the road 6 months later!

And, of course, she needs to keep her energy levels up by eating well!

Their journey doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Who knows where they’ll go next?

