90 Day Fiancé Tell All Drama with Ed, Liz, Jasmine, Gino, Angela, and Michael

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All special is now out, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Filled with drama, confrontations, and some unexpected revelations, we’ve got a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the crux of the drama involving Ed and Liz, Jasmine and Gino, as well as Angela and Michael.
Ed and Liz Exchange Insults
The explosive episode saw Big Ed and Liz in a heated confrontation. It didn’t take long before things turned nasty, highlighting their tumultuous relationship. The exchange was intense, with both parties hurling sex-related insults at each other. With Big Ed claiming superiority in their intimate life and Liz striking back, it was an uncomfortable moment for everyone involved.
At one point, an argument about what defines a “real woman” seemed pertinent to their ongoing clash:
Let me tell you what a real woman is. A real woman – an attractive woman – is one that’s calm and gentle and not argumentative, angry and bitchy.
Jasmine’s Ultimatum to Gino
The tension between Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo reached new heights. Jasmine gave Gino an ultimatum that shook the very foundation of their relationship. She demanded that he choose between her and another significant aspect of his life.
Gino’s response demonstrated the conflicting emotions he was dealing with:
True love, capturing the strain their relationship faces under public scrutiny. Jasmine’s firm stance threw viewers into a swirl of speculation if this might be the end or just another bump in their rocky path together.
Angela’s Fury at Michael
No stranger to confrontations, Angela Deem’s anger towards Michael Ilesanmi escalated to another level during this episode.
Angela’s shouting reached an all-time high, making it impossible for them to be in the same room without her voicing how she felt about Michael’s behavior. Her suspicions about Michael’s fidelity set the stage for heated arguments.
The preview for next week’s installment suggested there could be yet another twist as Angela discusses with her daughter, Skyla, if Michael is cheating on her again. Angela had even hired a private investigator to confirm her fears.
This turmoil reminds fans of when Michael justified his part in a group centered on Nigerian men seeking American wives by saying he wanted visa information. If it turns out he’s been contacting other women through that platform again, it might spell disaster for his marriage with Angela.
Tune in for more drama when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell-All: No Limits airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There’s still much more of summer programming to catch up on. Check out our 2024 TV schedule to keep track of other engaging shows!
