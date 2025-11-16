9 Artworks By Me

I am Harigovind Sathees, a self-taught Indian artist and painter based in Kerala. I was born on 29th April 2002 in Kerala. I work with watercolur art, acrylic painting, pencil drawing, oil pastel drawing, soft pastel, and almost all types of art forms.

I am passionate about drawing and painting since childhood. My work focuses on scenarios, landscapes, birds, etc. I am also a photographer. And law student by profession. I started drawing and painting when I was in 5th grade. I am also an acting passionate. And also working in the film industry.

#1

9 Artworks By Me

#2

9 Artworks By Me

#3

9 Artworks By Me

#4

9 Artworks By Me

#5

9 Artworks By Me

#6

9 Artworks By Me

#7

9 Artworks By Me

#8

9 Artworks By Me

#9

9 Artworks By Me

