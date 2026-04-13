From Tina Turner To Elton John – Try Recognizing 26 Iconic ’80s & ’90s Music Performers

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Whether you grew up with MTV, mixtapes, and chart-topping hits, or you’re discovering ’80s & ’90s music for the first time, you couldn’t have avoided these global pop icons, legendary rock bands, hip-hop pioneers, and astonishing one-hit wonders. These people defined those decades. How many do you think you can name from just a photo?

In this 1980s & 1990s music artist quiz, we will put your millennial memory to the test. Perfect for both those who seek some lighthearted nostalgia and those who are serious music trivia lovers. Let’s see if you can identify all of these music icons.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

From Tina Turner To Elton John – Try Recognizing 26 Iconic ’80s &#038; ’90s Music Performers

Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA production

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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