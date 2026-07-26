7 HBO Shows With Surprisingly Bad Rotten Tomatoes Scores

HBO has long been associated with prestige television, producing acclaimed series such as The Sopranos, Succession, and Game of Thrones. Over the years, the network has earned a reputation for delivering some of the best dramas and comedies on television. That track record makes it all the more surprising when one of its original shows receives a lukewarm or outright negative reception from critics. Even HBO’s high standards have not prevented a few titles from earning disappointing scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
While some of these series have developed cult followings, others struggled to connect with viewers from the beginning. A few featured impressive casts and promising premises but failed to live up to expectations. In some cases, critics and audiences simply disagreed on the show’s strengths. Here are seven HBO productions whose Rotten Tomatoes scores may come as a surprise.
7. The Nevers (2021–2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 48%
Joss Whedon‘s The Nevers arrived with considerable hype thanks to its blend of science fiction, fantasy, and period drama. Set in Victorian London, the series followed a group of women who suddenly developed extraordinary abilities. The premise offered plenty of possibilities, and early trailers generated excitement among audiences. Nevertheless, the show received mixed reviews, resulting in a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score.
Behind-the-scenes controversies and production delays complicated the series’ release. While critics praised its visual style and performances, they noted problems with pacing and storytelling. HBO eventually removed the series from its streaming platform before it completed its run. Considering the ambition behind the project, The Nevers stands as one of HBO’s most unexpected critical disappointments.
6. Lucky Louie (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 45%
Before finding widespread acclaim with Louie, comedian Louis C.K. created Lucky Louie for HBO. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the sitcom followed Louie and his wife, Kim (Pamela Adlon), as they dealt with the everyday challenges of marriage, parenting, and financial pressures. The series deliberately embraced a traditional sitcom format while incorporating the kind of frank and often uncomfortable humor that would later become Louis C.K.’s trademark. Despite its unique approach, critics were divided, resulting in a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than many expected.
Some critics admired the show’s honesty and willingness to portray ordinary family life without sugarcoating it. Others, however, felt that the blend of explicit humor and classic sitcom conventions created an awkward balance that never fully worked. HBO canceled the series after just one season, making it one of the network’s shortest-lived comedies. Although Lucky Louie has gained some appreciation over the years, its critical reception remains one of the more surprising blemishes in HBO’s comedy catalog.
5. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2022)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 36%
Based on Audrey Niffenegger‘s bestselling novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife reunited HBO with writer Steven Moffat. The romantic drama starred Rose Leslie and Theo James as a couple navigating a relationship complicated by involuntary time travel. Fans of the book hoped for a faithful adaptation, while critics expected another smart project from Moffat.
Instead, reviews proved largely unfavorable. Many critics argued that the series failed to capture the emotional depth of the source material. Others questioned some of the narrative choices and tonal shifts. Despite strong performances from the leads, the show struggled to win over critics. HBO canceled it after one season.
4. Camping (2018)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 27%
Jennifer Garner headlined Camping, an American adaptation of Julia Davis’s British comedy. The series followed a group of friends whose weekend getaway gradually descended into chaos. Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner served as creators, adding even more high-profile names to the project. Despite that pedigree, critics largely rejected the series.
Many critics complained that the characters were difficult to root for. Others felt the humor never quite found its footing. Although some appreciated its awkward style, the overall response remained largely negative. The show ended after a single season.
3. Here and Now (2018)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%
Alan Ball returned to HBO with Here and Now, a drama about a multicultural family facing personal and supernatural challenges. Given Ball’s success with Six Feet Under and True Blood, expectations were understandably high. The series featured a talented cast that included Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter. Yet, critics reacted harshly to its ambitious but often confusing storyline.
Reviewers frequently pointed to uneven pacing and a lack of narrative focus. Although the cast received praise, many believed the show tried to juggle too many ideas at once. Audiences struggled to connect with the material, and HBO canceled the series after one season. Its poor Rotten Tomatoes score remains one of the more surprising entries in the network’s history.
2. The Mind of the Married Man (2001–2002)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 18%
Created by Mike Binder, The Mind of the Married Man offered a candid look at friendship, marriage, and middle-aged anxieties through the eyes of three Chicago men. The series starred Binder himself alongside Taylor Nichols and Doug Savant, and it attempted to blend comedy with honest conversations about relationships. HBO hoped the show would appeal to audiences looking for an adult-oriented sitcom with a realistic edge. Instead, critics responded with mixed reviews, leading to a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score.
Many critics felt the show’s observations about married life were too narrow and often relied on outdated stereotypes. Although some praised its willingness to tackle subjects rarely discussed on television at the time, others found the humor uneven and repetitive. The series lasted for two seasons before HBO decided to move on. Given the network’s success with other relationship-centered comedies, the underwhelming reception to The Mind of the Married Man remains somewhat surprising.
1. The Idol (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 18%
Few HBO shows generated as much controversy before their debut as The Idol. Created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, the drama centered on a troubled pop star and her relationship with a mysterious nightclub owner. The series featured Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye in leading roles and promised a provocative look at the music industry. Instead, critics largely dismissed it, resulting in one of the weakest Rotten Tomatoes scores among recent HBO originals.
Despite the negative reviews, the show attracted considerable attention during its brief run. Much of the criticism focused on its uneven storytelling and excessive emphasis on shock value. While some audiences appreciated its stylish presentation, many felt the narrative never lived up to its ambitions. The backlash ultimately overshadowed the series itself.
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