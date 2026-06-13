7 Footballers Whose Off-Pitch Crimes Left The World Speechless

Footballers are often remembered for their goals, trophies, and unforgettable moments on the pitch. But in some cases, their lives away from football ended up making even bigger headlines.
Over the years, several well-known players have found themselves involved in serious criminal cases that shocked fans around the world and changed how they were viewed forever.
Here are seven footballers whose off-field actions sparked outrage and left many people stunned.
#1 Bruno Fernandes De Souza
Bruno Fernandes de Souza was once one of Brazil’s brightest football stars.
The Flamengo captain was considered one of the country’s best goalkeepers and was even viewed as a potential candidate for Brazil’s 2014 World Cup squad.
His career, however, became overshadowed by one of the most horrifying crimes in football history.
The former goalkeeper was convicted for ordering the m*rder of his ex-girlfriend, model Eliza Samudio, after she demanded child support for their young son.
Prosecutors said Samudio was lured under the pretense of discussing a settlement before being kidnapped and k*lled in 2010.
According to testimony presented during the investigation, she was strangled, her body was dismembered, and some of her remains were fed to dogs. Her body has never been recovered.
The case shocked Brazil, especially because Samudio had previously accused Bruno of threats, a*saults, and forcing her to take abortive substances during her pregnancy.
Despite her attempts to seek protection, the system repeatedly failed her.
In 2013, Bruno was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the m*rder, kidnapping, and concealment of Samudio’s body.
Yet the controversy only deepened years later when he was temporarily released and signed by Brazilian club Boa Esporte.
The move sparked outrage across the country, with sponsors withdrawing support and women’s rights groups staging protests.
What angered many people even more was Bruno’s response.
Speaking after his release, he said, “What happened, happened. I made a mistake — I’m not a bad guy.” In another interview, he added, “Mistakes happen in life.”
Samudio’s mother, Sônia Moura, strongly opposed his return to football. “He committed a heinous crime, and it’s absurd that he can now become an idol for children and teenagers,” she said, per the BBC.
To this day, the case remains one of the darkest and most disturbing scandals ever linked to a professional footballer.
Image source: Fernando Souza/Wikipedia
#2 Quincy Promes
Quincy Promes was once one of Dutch football’s biggest stars. The winger earned 50 caps for the Netherlands, played for clubs including Ajax, Sevilla, and Spartak Moscow, and was valued at around €26 million during the peak of his career.
But while he was starring in the Champions League, authorities were building a case that would eventually bring his football career crashing down.
Promes first found himself in legal trouble after a family gathering in July 2020, where he stabbed his cousin in the knee during an argument.
He was later convicted of aggravated a*sault and sentenced to 18 months in prison. However, that incident ended up exposing something much bigger.
Dutch investigators were already wiretapping Promes’ phone as part of a separate dr*g trafficking probe.
According to prosecutors, those recordings revealed that the footballer played a central role in a scheme to smuggle more than 1,360 kilograms of c*caine from Brazil into Europe through the Port of Antwerp.
Authorities described him as a financier and manager of the operation rather than a minor participant.
“It is particularly bad that the suspect normalizes and almost romanticizes the large-scale c*caine trade,” prosecutors said, per CNN. They added that Promes was “an example for young people who look up to him.”
In February 2024, an Amsterdam court sentenced Promes to six years in prison for c*caine trafficking. Combined with his a*sault conviction, his total sentence reached seven and a half years. Throughout both cases, Promes denied wrongdoing and appealed the verdicts.
Instead of remaining in the Netherlands, Promes left for Russia shortly after his arrest, where he continued playing for Spartak Moscow.
Because Russia had no extradition treaty with the Netherlands, he remained out of reach for years while continuing his career almost as normal.
Dutch authorities continued pursuing him, and in 2025 he was finally arrested in Dubai and extradited back to the Netherlands.
Prosecutors argued that Promes wasn’t just involved in the operation but played a leading role. “The suspect maintained a managerial role and was a financier,” they told the court. “He let others do the dirty work.”
Image source: Дмитрий Пукалик/Wikipedia
#3 Robinho
For years, Robinho was considered one of Brazil’s brightest football talents.
Tipped by Pelé as his successor, he starred for Santos, Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan, and the Brazilian national team, earning 100 international caps.
But despite his success on the pitch, his legacy became defined by a criminal case that shocked the football world.
The case stemmed from an incident in January 2013 while Robinho was playing for AC Milan.
Italian prosecutors accused him and five other Brazilian men of s*xually a*saulting a 22-year-old Albanian woman at a nightclub in Milan after she was heavily intoxicated.
Robinho maintained throughout the case that the encounter was consensual.
In 2017, an Italian court convicted all six men and sentenced them to nine years in prison.
Robinho appealed the ruling, but the conviction was upheld in 2020 and again in 2022 by Italy’s highest court, making the verdict final.
The court’s decision received widespread attention after intercepted messages were released as evidence.
According to court documents, one message attributed to Robinho read, “I’m laughing because I couldn’t care less, the woman was completely drunk, she has no idea what happened,” per The Guardian.
Because Brazil does not extradite its citizens, Robinho remained free in his home country for years after the conviction.
During that period, Santos attempted to bring him back in 2020, but the deal collapsed after sponsors threatened to withdraw support. Many critics argued that his fame had allowed him to avoid facing consequences.
In 2024, Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice ruled that Robinho would serve the Italian sentence in Brazil.
He was arrested and transferred to a prison in São Paulo state to begin serving his nine-year sentence.
Image source: Reto Stauffer/Wikipedia
#4 Dani Alves
Few footballers have achieved as much as Dani Alves. Widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in history, he won trophies with Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Brazil.
In 2021, FIFA even described him as football’s most decorated player. With 126 international caps, three World Cups, and multiple Champions League titles, Alves built a legacy that seemed untouchable.
That changed after an incident at Barcelona’s Sutton nightclub on New Year’s Eve 2022.
A woman accused Alves of s*xually a*saulting her in a VIP bathroom after they met inside the club.
According to court findings, Alves slapped, insulted, and forced the woman into s*xual acts without her consent. The woman consistently maintained that she had been a*saulted.
Alves initially denied knowing the woman and claimed no s*xual contact had occurred. He later changed his version of events, admitting they had s*x but insisting it was consensual. He said he originally lied because he wanted to protect his marriage.
In February 2024, a Spanish court found Alves guilty and sentenced him to four-and-a-half years in prison.
The court stated there was evidence beyond the victim’s testimony and concluded that “the complainant said no and wanted to leave.” The judges also rejected arguments that Alves’ a*cohol consumption reduced his responsibility.
The conviction shocked the football world. Alves had spent more than a year in pre-trial detention before being sentenced. His club, Pumas, immediately terminated his contract following his arrest.
However, the story took another dramatic turn in March 2025.
A Spanish appeals court overturned the conviction, ruling that there was “insufficient evidence” to overcome Alves’ presumption of innocence.
The court cited inconsistencies between parts of the complainant’s testimony and video evidence reviewed during the appeal.
“Dani Alves is innocent, and that has been proven,” his lawyer Inés Guardiola said after the ruling.
The woman’s legal team strongly disagreed with the decision and indicated they would continue fighting the case.
Lawyer Ester Garcia said her client felt as though she had “returned to the bathroom where the events took place” and described the past two years as “hell.”
While Alves is no longer convicted following the appeal ruling, the case remains one of the most controversial legal sagas involving a football superstar, and further appeals to Spain’s Supreme Court remain possible.
Image source: Palácio do Planalto/Wikipedia
#5 Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.
The former Real Madrid star won five Champions League titles, scored hundreds of goals for club and country, and finally claimed the Ballon d’Or in 2022. However, one of the biggest controversies of his career had nothing to do with football.
The scandal began in 2015 when Benzema became involved in a blackmail case targeting his France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
A s*xually explicit video found on Valbuena’s phone was being used by a group of men to pressure the midfielder into paying money to prevent its release.
One of the key figures in the scheme was Karim Zenati, a childhood friend of Benzema.
Prosecutors argued that Benzema acted as a middleman and used his position as Valbuena’s teammate to pressure him into dealing with the blackmailers.
During a conversation at a France training camp, Benzema urged Valbuena to “be careful” and suggested he meet people connected to the case. While Benzema insisted he was only trying to help, investigators viewed his actions very differently.
In November 2021, a French court found Benzema guilty of complicity in attempted blackmail. He received a one-year suspended prison sentence and a €75,000 fine.
The judge ruled that Benzema had “personally got involved, with insistence, to try to convince Mathieu Valbuena to meet his trusted man.”
Another court statement said Benzema had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail.”
The case had major consequences for his international career. Benzema was dropped from the French national team for nearly six years, causing him to miss Euro 2016 and France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign.
Despite the conviction, Benzema returned to the national team for Euro 2020 and later enjoyed the best period of his club career.
In 2022, the same year his conviction became legally final after he dropped his appeal, he won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player.
The contrast was striking. While being celebrated as football’s top player, Benzema was also a convicted participant in one of the most notorious scandals involving the French national team. His football achievements remain extraordinary, but the blackmail case continues to be a significant part of his legacy.
Image source: Chris Deahr/Wikipedia
#6 Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs spent more than two decades as one of Manchester United’s biggest stars.
With 963 appearances, 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies and an OBE, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in British football history. But his reputation away from the pitch became the subject of controversy for very different reasons.
One of the most shocking revelations involved his long-running affair with Natasha Giggs, the wife of his brother Rhodri Giggs.
The relationship reportedly lasted for years while Giggs publicly maintained the image of a devoted family man.
When Rhodri discovered the affair in 2011, he described it as “the ultimate betrayal.” The scandal dominated headlines and severely damaged the brothers’ relationship.
Giggs faced even greater scrutiny in 2020 when he was arrested following an incident involving his then-girlfriend Kate Greville.
Prosecutors later charged him with controlling and coercive behaviour as well as a*sault allegations involving Greville and her sister.
During court proceedings, jurors heard evidence about the couple’s turbulent relationship. Giggs admitted sending aggressive and a*usive messages.
One message shown in court read, “I’m so f—— mad right now I’m scaring myself because I could do anything.”
The first trial ended without verdicts after jurors were unable to reach a decision. A retrial was scheduled, but the Crown Prosecution Service later dropped all charges after Greville indicated she was unwilling to give evidence again.
Prosecutors said giving evidence during the original trial had “taken its toll” on both sisters. As a result, the court formally recorded not guilty verdicts on all charges.
Despite the legal outcome, the case effectively ended Giggs’ time as Wales manager. He stepped aside after his arrest and resigned permanently in 2022.
Telegraph columnist Jim White later said the reputational damage had already been done, adding, “I just can’t see that anybody could employ him.”
Image source: Дмитрий Голубович/Wikipedia
#7 Edmundo
Edmundo was one of the most talented and unpredictable footballers Brazil has ever produced.
Nicknamed “O Animal” for his explosive personality and fiery temperament, he starred for clubs including Palmeiras, Vasco da Gama and Fiorentina.
In 1997, he scored an incredible 29 goals in 28 Brazilian league matches, setting a competition record, and later represented Brazil at the 1998 World Cup.
But one of the darkest chapters of his life came in December 1995.
After a night out during Rio de Janeiro’s carnival celebrations, Edmundo got behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee while intoxicated.
Driving through the upscale Lagoa district, he crashed into a Fiat Uno carrying several young passengers. Three people in the other vehicle died instantly.
The tragedy shocked Brazil. Edmundo reportedly broke down in tears at the scene and was later charged with involuntary manslaughter.
In 1999, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. However, a lengthy series of appeals and legal challenges meant he spent years avoiding jail while continuing his football career.
Despite the conviction, Edmundo remained active at the highest level of the sport. He returned to the Brazilian national team and continued playing for major clubs.
Flamengo even re-signed him after the sentence. Critics argued that his fame and status allowed him to avoid meaningful punishment while the families of the victims continued to seek justice.
The controversy only added to a reputation already filled with off-field incidents.
Throughout his career, Edmundo frequently made headlines for disciplinary problems, fights and bizarre behavior.
One of the most infamous incidents involved him feeding whisky to a chimpanzee at his son’s birthday party, while his contract at Fiorentina reportedly included a famous “carnival clause” that allowed him to return to Brazil during carnival season.
Although he was eventually taken into custody, reports indicated he spent only about one night behind bars as legal maneuvers delayed and weakened the original punishment.
He retired from football in 2009 and later became a television pundit in Brazil.
Image source: Alex Carvalho/Flickr
Follow Us