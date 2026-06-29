5 Most Disturbing Moments From ‘House Of The Dragon’ After That “Disgusting” Intimate Scene

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House of the Dragon has never shied away from controversy, but season 3 has already sparked one of the show’s strongest backlashes yet.

Since its 2022 debut, the HBO fantasy series has built a reputation for shocking viewers with graphic violence, explicit intimate scenes, and disturbing storylines, much like its predecessor, Game of Thrones.

5 Most Disturbing Moments From &#8216;House Of The Dragon&#8217; After That &#8220;Disgusting&#8221; Intimate Scene

Image credits: HBO

The season 3 premiere reignited debate after one “disgusting” moment left audiences stunned. As the viral kiss between mother and son, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), dominated online discussion, here are five of House of the Dragon‘s most disturbing moments.

#1 Lord Corlys’ Plan For His 12-Year-Old Daughter

Following Queen Aemma Arryn’s passing, the future of the Iron Throne rested on one controversial decision.

As King Viserys I searched for a new queen, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) offered a politically powerful match with his 12-year-old daughter, Lady Laena Velaryon. Backed by the Small Council because of the alliance’s military and economic advantages, the proposal seemed destined to succeed. 

Despite the strategic benefits, Viserys was deeply unsettled by Laena’s age and instead married Lady Alicent Hightower. Corlys’ willingness to marry off his daughter to a man old enough to be her grandfather remains one of the show’s most unsettling storylines.

5 Most Disturbing Moments From ‘House Of The Dragon’ After That “Disgusting” Intimate Scene

5 Most Disturbing Moments From &#8216;House Of The Dragon&#8217; After That &#8220;Disgusting&#8221; Intimate Scene

Image source: HBO

#2 Daemon And Criston’s Bloody Jousting Competition

While the series is known for brutal violence, one gruesome sequence in season 1 pushed some viewers to their breaking point.

During the tournament celebrating Queen Aemma’s childbirth, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) faced off in a savage jousting duel featuring crushed skulls, severed limbs, and relentless carnage.

Several viewers admitted it was difficult to watch, with some saying it made them physically sick. Despite the backlash over its graphic violence, actor Fabien Frankel later admitted to enjoying the bloody encounter.

“I felt pretty good about it, beating Matt Smith up. I felt good about it,’ he told Digital Spy.

5 Most Disturbing Moments From &#8216;House Of The Dragon&#8217; After That &#8220;Disgusting&#8221; Intimate Scene

Image source: HBO

#3 The Brutal Beheading Of Prince Jaehaerys

Few moments in the series are as horrifying as the demise of young Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen. In season 2, the six-year-old heir is brutally beheaded in his own bed after assassins Blood and Cheese infiltrate the royal quarters. 

Sent by Daemon Targaryen to avenge the loss of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys Velaryon, the duo originally set their sights on Prince Aemond but instead targeted Helaena’s son. Jaehaerys’s demise highlights the devastating cost of the Targaryen civil war, making it one of the most unforgettable tragedies in the series.

5 Most Disturbing Moments From &#8216;House Of The Dragon&#8217; After That &#8220;Disgusting&#8221; Intimate Scene

Image source: HBO

#4 Graphic Depiction Of Queen Aemma Giving Birth

Long before its latest controversy, the Game of Thrones prequel gained a reputation for pushing the limits of on-screen childbirth. The series opened with one of its most harrowing sequences as Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) endured a traumatic labor that ended in tragedy. 

Faced with an impossible choice, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) ordered a desperate procedure to save their unborn son, sacrificing his wife in the process. The heartbreaking decision ultimately claimed both lives and left many viewers shaken by its graphic depiction of childbirth.

5 Most Disturbing Moments From &#8216;House Of The Dragon&#8217; After That &#8220;Disgusting&#8221; Intimate Scene

Image source: HBO

#5 Daemon’s Explicit Intimate Scenes In Seasons 1 And 2

Daemon Targaryen, the rogue prince, easily takes the crown for being the subject of the show’s most disturbing intimate scenes. In season 1, Daemon shared an intimate scene with his mistress Mysaria.

The scene quickly became controversial after Daemon was shown struggling to perform, leaving many viewers uncomfortable. The backlash intensified after Matt Smith admitted he had questioned whether the explicit scene was necessary.

Season 2 went even further by depicting Daemon in an intimate encounter with his mother. Although it occurred during a dream sequence, the brief moment still disgusted many viewers.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.

5 Most Disturbing Moments From &#8216;House Of The Dragon&#8217; After That &#8220;Disgusting&#8221; Intimate Scene

Image source: HBO

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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