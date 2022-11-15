The much-loved Mayans M.C., as we all know, is the spin-off of its popular predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. The show revolves around the Mayans Motorcycle Club and its story of fighting for redemption with hints of crime, power struggle, and rebellion.
The never-ending praises and popularity of the Mayans can be seen through the long-running show. This is owed to the exceptional cast of Mayans, including prominent names like Emily Tosta, played by Sarah Bolger, and Ezekiel Reyes, played by JD Pardo.
Is Mayans M.C. Worth Watching?
Fans of Sons of Anarchy have a lot to say about Mayans M.C., Especially when it comes to questioning the fact if Mayan M.C. is worth watching and if it does any justice to how well-made Sons of Anarchy was.
To put it simply, it all comes down to preference. If the cast of Sons of Anarchy were why you enjoyed watching the show, then you’d be pleased to know that many members of the cast of Mayans are similar to Sons of Anarchy. Nevertheless, you will hate watching Mayans M.C. if you do not enjoy repetitive storylines with only a change of settings.
How Many Seasons of Mayans are Out?
Season 1 of the Mayans M.C. concentrates on Ezekiel “E.Z.” Reye’s hardships. The main focus of season 2 shifts towards the Reyes brothers working together to settle their differences and look into Happy’s murder of their mother.
All seasons of Mayans M.C. have been well received, with season 3 receiving lower reviews than the rest.
With the wrapping of the Mayan’s fourth season, fans eagerly await the release of Mayans M.C.’s fifth season. As of now, there has yet to be an announcement confirming the exact date for the release, but we know for sure that it will be out by 2023.
Quench Your Thirst While You Wait
We understand the wait is long and avid viewers of the show are dying to watch the following season. However, nothing can be done to speed up the process. Hence, we have curated this list of the Top 5 best shows, like Mayans M.C., that you can binge on while the fifth season is in the making.
1. DMZ
If Mayans M.C. were to take place in a post-apocalyptical setting, then it would resemble DMZ. The clever integration of the dystopian setting and the power struggle adds a nice touch for viewers who want something new but familiar to the Mayans.
Since former Sons wrote DMZ of Anarchy writer Roberto Patino, we can guarantee that you will like watching it as much as you did the Mayans.
2. Warrior
In the late 1800s, competing Chinese tongs fought it out for control of the criminal underground in gory street fights. This power struggle of the 1800s is well incorporated into the show “Warrior.”
The Warrior takes the gang warfare of Mayans M.C. and sets it in San Francisco’s Chinatown. So if you’re looking for action-filled violence and fight for brotherhood, then Warrior is a perfect counterpart of Mayans M.C.
3. Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders is the one to watch if you’re looking for something more “sophisticated” and retro in terms of action, crime, and cartels. The main characters of Peaky Blinder are a criminal family that sews razor blades into the peaks of their caps and its ferocious boss Tommy Shelby, who wants to advance in society. The story is set in 1919 in Birmingham, England.
The two shows share more than just criminality and brutality. They also have formidable family matriarchs who run the show while not participating in the organization’s routine activities.
4. Mr. Inbetween
The story of Mr. Inbetween revolves around a character from the 2005 movie The Magician. It’s about a hired gun trying to juggle his responsibilities as a comrade, former husband, parent, and boyfriend.
Mr. Inbetween is an apparent next watch for fans of Mayans, even down to a crucial plotline involving a nearby motorcycle gang. It is filled with savage brutality and dark comedy.
5. The Shield
The Shield is a show that centers on a fictitious Los Angeles police division with a good track record but leans on questionable tactics. It was inspired by the notorious Rampart Division police scandal inside the LAPD.
Mayans M.C. tackles a gang prepared to uphold the law themselves, but it also emphasizes mutual respect and honor inside the community. The Shield flips the script as it concentrates on the nastiest T.V. cops and illuminates their conflict.