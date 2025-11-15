Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Place To Visit In The World Before Dying? (Closed)

I’d like to see the best place in the world!
#1
The Eiffel Tower
#2
My one dream place to visit before I die is Patagonia, it is the southern-most point South America and is breathtaking. If I knew I was about to die soon, I’d travel there and live my final hours in awe at the mountains, deserts and glaciers.
#3
My resting place when i have gone
#4
my moms arms! *HUGS HUGS*
#5
Ok so if I was dying, I would cuddle up with my future husband. Where I would want to go before I died if I wasn’t dying, I would go to…. Greece! Or Italy or France or Spain!
#6
the rain forest
#7
In my opinion it would be Ireland, Scotland, Or Argentina
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us