Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Place To Visit In The World Before Dying? (Closed)

I’d like to see the best place in the world!

#1

The Eiffel Tower

#2

My one dream place to visit before I die is Patagonia, it is the southern-most point South America and is breathtaking. If I knew I was about to die soon, I’d travel there and live my final hours in awe at the mountains, deserts and glaciers.

#3

My resting place when i have gone

#4

my moms arms! *HUGS HUGS*

#5

Ok so if I was dying, I would cuddle up with my future husband. Where I would want to go before I died if I wasn’t dying, I would go to…. Greece! Or Italy or France or Spain!

#6

the rain forest

#7

In my opinion it would be Ireland, Scotland, Or Argentina

Patrick Penrose
