16-Year-Old Artist Creates 3D Doodles That Leap Off The Page

Brazilian artist João Carvalho, a.k.a. J Desenhos, is back with more awesome 3D drawings. Previously featured on Bored Panda, the 16-year-old continues to surprise us with his incredible skill to create fun illusion drawings, which seem nowhere near two-dimensional.

Carvalho bends and twists his signature blue lines of a notepad and gives the depth of his playful characters by adding intense shading in his realistic artworks. The self-taught artist shares his 3D art sketches on his Facebook page where he also tends to promote other artists. Intrigued? Be sure to check this post for more visual illusions and unique artworks with animals!

Now, scroll down below and check the incredibly realistic drawings done by João!

More info: Facebook

Older works from when he was 15

