With The Help Of Artificial Intelligence, I Created 33 Images Of Famous People Disguised In Art

You know when you look at a cloud and see an image, like a dog for example? Well, the name of this is Pareidolia, your brain makes you see something different from what it really is.
With this in mind, I created, with the help of artificial intelligence, 33 images of famous people disguised in art.
If you close your eyes a little, you can see something else hidden in the image, have fun with the images!
#1 And This Bookstore, Does It Tell The Story Of Mbappe’s French Team?
#2 Fireworks Always Remind Me Of Katie Perry
#3 It Just Looks Like A Nice Picnic, But If You Look Closely, You’ll See The King Of Pop, Michael Jackson
#4 This Island Is Familiar To Me, It Looks Like Elvis Presley
#5 A Quiet Cold Village Full Of Snow, But All I Can See Is Lady Gaga
#6 A Young Couple And… Oprah Winfrey!
#7 I Miss Seeing Robert Downey Jr. As Iron Man, I Can Even See Him In The Clouds
#8 A Calm And Peaceful Beach, But It Reminds Me Of The Queen Of Pop, Madonna
#9 King Charles On A Mountain With Fire?
#10 I Never Thought I Would See Taylor Swift In The Northern Lights
#11 A Rock And Roll Storm With The Face Of Floor Jansen
#12 A House With The Face Of Mick Jagger
#13 A “Super” Village Seen From Above
#14 We See Here A Family Town, That’s What She Said
#15 Is This Mountain In Brazil? Does Neymar Know How To Say It?
#16 Hiding In Fire And Explosions, Vladmir Putin
#17 There Are So Many Cars In One Image, It Almost Looks Like I’m Seeing Vin Diesel!
#18 A Pretty Girl In A Blue Dress Or The Actress Zendaya?
#19 This Smoke Seems To Be Blessed
#20 A Beautiful African Girl, Does She Like The Song Waka Waka?
#21 This Rock Formation Full Of Green Matches Jason Momoa
#22 These Gold Bars Reminding Me Of The Valuable Viola Davis
#23 I Don’t Know Where This Place Is, But I See The Singer Anitta
#24 Would This Neighborhood Be Queens? It Reminds Me Of Tom Holland
#25 An Island With The Look Of Beyoncé
#26 I Had To Try Hard, Close Your Eyes A Little And You Can See Billie Eilish
#27 A Very Strange Field With The Look Of Bono Vox
#28 Hidden Behind The Image Of A Bull Is The Bulls’ Eternal Idol, Michael Jordan
#29 Known For His Connection With Technology, Elon Musk
#30 An Erupting Volcano! But If I Close My Eyes A Little, I See Serena Williams
#31 Cute Ducklings In The Pond And Rihanna?
#32 Okay This Weird Bike Looks Like Tom Cruise
#33 A Mother And Daughter Forming Bruno Mars?
