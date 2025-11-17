With The Help Of Artificial Intelligence, I Created 33 Images Of Famous People Disguised In Art

by

You know when you look at a cloud and see an image, like a dog for example? Well, the name of this is Pareidolia, your brain makes you see something different from what it really is.

With this in mind, I created, with the help of artificial intelligence, 33 images of famous people disguised in art.

If you close your eyes a little, you can see something else hidden in the image, have fun with the images!

More info: Instagram

#1 And This Bookstore, Does It Tell The Story Of Mbappe’s French Team?

#2 Fireworks Always Remind Me Of Katie Perry

#3 It Just Looks Like A Nice Picnic, But If You Look Closely, You’ll See The King Of Pop, Michael Jackson

#4 This Island Is Familiar To Me, It Looks Like Elvis Presley

#5 A Quiet Cold Village Full Of Snow, But All I Can See Is Lady Gaga

#6 A Young Couple And… Oprah Winfrey!

#7 I Miss Seeing Robert Downey Jr. As Iron Man, I Can Even See Him In The Clouds

#8 A Calm And Peaceful Beach, But It Reminds Me Of The Queen Of Pop, Madonna

#9 King Charles On A Mountain With Fire?

#10 I Never Thought I Would See Taylor Swift In The Northern Lights

#11 A Rock And Roll Storm With The Face Of Floor Jansen

#12 A House With The Face Of Mick Jagger

#13 A “Super” Village Seen From Above

#14 We See Here A Family Town, That’s What She Said

#15 Is This Mountain In Brazil? Does Neymar Know How To Say It?

#16 Hiding In Fire And Explosions, Vladmir Putin

#17 There Are So Many Cars In One Image, It Almost Looks Like I’m Seeing Vin Diesel!

#18 A Pretty Girl In A Blue Dress Or The Actress Zendaya?

#19 This Smoke Seems To Be Blessed

#20 A Beautiful African Girl, Does She Like The Song Waka Waka?

#21 This Rock Formation Full Of Green Matches Jason Momoa

#22 These Gold Bars Reminding Me Of The Valuable Viola Davis

#23 I Don’t Know Where This Place Is, But I See The Singer Anitta

#24 Would This Neighborhood Be Queens? It Reminds Me Of Tom Holland

#25 An Island With The Look Of Beyoncé

#26 I Had To Try Hard, Close Your Eyes A Little And You Can See Billie Eilish

#27 A Very Strange Field With The Look Of Bono Vox

#28 Hidden Behind The Image Of A Bull Is The Bulls’ Eternal Idol, Michael Jordan

#29 Known For His Connection With Technology, Elon Musk

#30 An Erupting Volcano! But If I Close My Eyes A Little, I See Serena Williams

#31 Cute Ducklings In The Pond And Rihanna?

#32 Okay This Weird Bike Looks Like Tom Cruise

#33 A Mother And Daughter Forming Bruno Mars?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
