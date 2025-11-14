300 Hours Making Dog Food Bags Into Dresses For Humane Society

South Florida (January 10, 2020) Kristen Alyce, Founder of Garbage Gone Glam, creates beautiful pet food bag garments to spark sustainable creativity & fundraiser with their latest support for The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast​.

The niche marketing company, Garbage Gone Glam, has partnered with Rochelle Haisley, a photographer from Vero Beach and Team Beauti, Stylists from West Palm Beach to create an artistic 2​020 Fundraising Calendar.​ The primary goal of this year’s calendar is to raise funds to support The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. Most of the animals inside the calendar are actual shelter animals, some still in need of adoption.

Cocktail dresses drifting through the clouds, ball gowns on a true Animal Queen, men’s trousers inside a Barbie dream home, a bathing suit adventuring through the islands, and a moon suit exploring outer space, all entirely created from discarded ​Hill’s Science Diet​ dog and cat food bags. Not only is this calendar about sustainability, but focuses on living an incredible action-filled life with your furry friend.

“We want to grab people’s attention,”​ says ​Kristen Alyce, Founder & Designer for Garbage Gone Glam​, ​“The dog food clothing is an eye-catching way to shake it up and bring the attention back to shelters like this one. Animals need us to be their voices – and with a calendar like this we have the ability to bring this conversation into our daily lives.”

While many of us love our pets and enjoy their companionship, not all pets get a fair chance at health and happiness. Many are abused or abandoned. These defenseless animals need your help. ​GGG​ will provide ​HSTC​ with funding and recognition for its amazing outreach and humanitarian efforts on behalf of our animals near and far.

By purchasing this $20 calendar, you continue to help HSTC provide quality medical care, food and shelter, adoption and spay-neuter programs, humane education, and other important services for the animals and community. Thanks to the generous support of people like you, they are able to expand and grow these vital services. Their staff and volunteers have endless compassion for all life on our planet and go above and beyond for each and every one of them.

You can help.​ Simply purchase the calendar,​ display it in a prominent place, and be willing to talk about it to your friends, family, and coworkers.

GARBAGE GONE GLAM: Internationally recognized niche marketing company creates paper and plastic garments from branded byproducts. Each garment is unique and upcycled into a functional garment for advertising and events. It’s not your average billboard campaign. Photographs by Rochelle Haisley.

More info: garbagegoneglam.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1 Kaye Cox In Dog Food Bag Sleeveless Jacket

#2 Erica Borden In Cat Food Bag Tutu Overlay

#3 Antonella Vitulli And Brian Young Wearing Dog Food Bag Peplum Cocktail Dress And Men’s Trousers

#4 Lyndi Jenkins Wearing A Dog Food Bag Body-Con Cocktail Dress

#5 Brittany Paul In Dog Food Bag One-Piece Bathing Suit

#6 Danielle Coggins In Cat Food Bag Strapless Cocktail Dress

#7 Scarlet Begonias In A Dog Food Bag Spacesuit

#8 Laura Guttridge In A Dog Food Bag Sweetheart Mermaid Ball Gown

#9 Kimi Weintraub In Dog Food Bag Strapless Tea-Length Cocktail Dress

#10 Valentina Weiss In A Halter High-Low Gown

#11 Easton Bradley In Dog Food Bag High Low Belted Cocktail Dress

#12 Megan Muffson In Dog Food Bag Strapless Cocktail Dress

Patrick Penrose
