30 Photos Of Unreal Nordic Fairy Tale That I Took During My Trip To Iceland

Everyone either was there already or wants to go to Iceland sometime in the future. I was one of the latter people only a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been photographing for years so I know how far pictures might be from the reality so I was very careful no to be over excited. I thought I might finally see northern lights even if it was the end of April. The chance was slim but it was possible. I was hoping for a decent weather even though I knew the weather there is rather unpredictable, especially this time of the year. So how it was?

For me, it was everything I was promised while reading about Iceland. I’ve seen Northern Lights and I experienced all types of weather in just a couple of days. The temperature was changing every day and I experienced between -5 to 10 degrees Celsius. I’ve seen the cloudless sky, snow, hailstones, strong winds and all types of rain one can only imagine and yes Iceland is that amazing!

“Under the Dark Sky”

“3 x 180 Degrees”

“The Moment of Silence” – Vol.1

Hofskirkja Church

“Geothermal Clock”

“The Moment of Silence” – Vol.2

“The Moment of Silence” – Vol.3

“The Moment of Silence” – Vol.4

“Frozen” – Vol.1

“Another World” – Vol.1

“Icelandic Mustangs” – Vol.1

“Black Sands of Iceland” – Vol.1

“Panta Rhei”

“Cathedral”

“Honeycomb”

“3D Studio Max”

Dyrhólaey Lighthouse

“Another World” – Vol.2

Dyrhólaey Arch

“Black Sands of Iceland” – Vol.2

“Icelandic Mustangs” – Vol.2

“Winter Vs Spring” – Vol.1

“Frozen” – Vol.2

“Another World” – Vol.3

“Black Sands of Iceland” – Vol.3

“Winter Vs Spring” – Vol.2

“Against the Waves”

“Santa’s Factory”

“Icelandic Fairytale”

“Another World” – Vol.4

