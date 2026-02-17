“You Make Me Sick”: 30 Famous Women Who Gave Raw, Unapologetic Interviews

Celebrities are used to answering dozens of questions whenever they release a product or star in a new project. On many occasions, especially if the question is thought-provoking, they give detailed answers that reflect their love for their profession and allow fans to get to know them better.
However, when journalists start to think the celebrity is their friend, things can turn awkward pretty quickly, with reporters crossing the line by asking personal or inappropriate questions.
This seems to affect female celebrities more often than men, as they are frequently asked about their weight, dating lives, or cosmetic procedures.
Here are 30 instances in which famous singers, actresses, and athletes gave unfiltered answers in response to someone overstepping their boundaries—or simply because they wanted to voice their opinions without considering whether their words would make headlines.
#1 Scarlett Johansson
While promoting The Avengers in 2012, Scarlett, who plays Black Widow, was asked a very different question than her male co-star, Robert Downey Jr.
The Iron Man actor was asked how he dealt with the shift in attitude of his character during The Avengers. In contrast, Scarlett was asked a more superficial question about her diet and training routine for the role.
“How come you get the really interesting existential question, and I get the rabbit food question?” Scarlett responded.
Similarly, when asked about the undergarments beneath her superheroine costume, the star fired back, “Since when did people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?”
Image source: Youtube
#2 Dakota Johnson
Before the accusations of a toxic workplace culture led to the cancellation of The Ellen Show, Dakota Johnson challenged the host’s reputation as a kind, selfless woman.
When Dakota was invited on the show in 2019, Ellen asked the Fifty Shades of Grey actress about her star-studded birthday party.
“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” Ellen said.
However, Dakota clapped back, explaining that was “not the truth” and that Ellen had chosen not to attend the party.
“Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited…I didn’t even know you liked me!” Dakota said.
The host then asked her guest whether she was “sure” she had sent the invite. “I did invite you, and you didn’t come,” Dakota insisted.
Ultimately, Ellen said, “I was invited? Why didn’t I go? Oh yeah, I had that thing! It was probably in Malibu, that’s too far for me to go to. I think I do remember I was invited – thank you!”
Image source: TheEllenShow
#3 Jennifer Lawrence
J-Law used her 73 Questions interview with Vogue to debunk a disturbing online theory about her.
“What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about yourself?” the Die My Love actress was asked.
“That I f**ked Harvey Weinstein,” she said, referring to the Hollywood producer jailed in 2018 after more than 80 women made allegations of s*xual harassment or r*pe against him.
In 2012, Jennifer starred in Silver Linings Playbook, which was produced by Weinstein’s production company. That film earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Image source: Vogue
#4 Ariana Grande
The Wicked actress was asked a “this or that” question that she believed was rooted in gender stereotypes.
“If you could use makeup or your phone one last time, which one would you pick?” the Power 106 FM male host asked in 2015.
“Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between?” Ariana clapped back. “Is this men assuming that’s what girls would have to choose between?”
She then said she could go hours without using her phone and does not use it during dinner, as she likes to be present and maintain eye contact.
“Ladies, learn!” the interviewer screamed, to which Ariana responded, “Boys, learn! Boys and girls, we can all learn.”
Image source: 106 FM
#5 Taylor Swift
Taylor, who has long faced public scrutiny for her number of ex-boyfriends, has written several songs about her reputation and about how men and women are treated differently in show business, including Blank Space and The Man.
At the 2015 Grammy Awards, the pop star gave a classy response to a reporter who asked if she was going to walk home with “lots of men” that night.
“I’m not gonna go home with any men tonight,” she said. “I’m gonna go hang out with my friends, and then I’m gonna go home to the cats.”
Image source: ET
#6 Megan Fox
In a 2009 interview, the actress was asked what it was like to work with Michael Bay in Transformers.
Megan did not hold anything back when describing the director. “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is.”
“He’s a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it’s endearing to watch him.”
The director has been accused of objectifying and body-shaming women in his films.
Following her remarks about Michael, Megan was reportedly excluded from the third Transformers film, Dark of the Moon. The star eventually worked again with him when he produced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot films.
Image source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
#7 Rihanna
There are many talented singers who would love to hear what Rihanna has to say about their voices. But this does not mean that the Barbadian pop star is interested in judging anyone’s performances.
Asked if she’d ever consider joining the American Idol judging panel in 2017, Rihanna candidly responded, “Um, I don’t know. It depends on how bored I am.”
With three young children at home and a successful beauty line, it’s unlikely that the hitmaker will be bored anytime soon.
In a separate interview at the launch of her fragrance for men, the Love on the Brain hitmaker was asked what she was looking for in a man.
“I’m not looking for a man,” Rihanna responded in 2015. “I’ll start there.”
Image source: Youtube
#8 Anne Hathaway
When promoting The Dark Knight Rises, Anne was asked if she had to be in “perfect” shape to play Catwoman.
The interviewer specifically insisted on knowing if there was any diet or workout routine she followed to wear the “form-fitting” catsuit, even after Anne explained that training for her stunts was more important than her appearance.
“Are you trying to lose weight?” Anne responded, turning the question around on him.
“Like, what’s the deal, man? You look great,” she told the interviewer. “No, seriously, we have to talk about this. What do you want? Are you trying to fit into a catsuit?”
Image source: Extra
#9 Keira Knightley
After Keira won a Hollywood Film Award for The Imitation Game, a reporter asked her, “How do you balance your career and having a personal life?”
“Are you gonna ask the men that tonight?” the actress clapped back, making the audience erupt in cheers.
When the reporter said yes, Keira continued, “Good. You gotta have the work that you love and then need to make sure you have time for your life and people who are important to you.”
Image source: Youtube/GoldDerby
#10 Cher
During an appearance on Charlie Rose’s show, Cher discussed James Brown’s version of It’s a Man’s World, comparing it to her “very sad” interpretation of the song.
“Because it makes you sad for it to be a man’s world?” the host inquired.
“No, it doesn’t make me sad, but I think you guys have screwed up a lot,” the pop star explained.
“And women would have done it better?” Charlie asked.
“I think so, yeah,” Cher responded.
Image source: PBS
#11 Katharine Hepburn
Katharine was known for frequently wearing pants and refusing to conform to societal expectations of women. In 1981, Barbara Walters asked her, “Do you ever wear a skirt, by the way?”
The late Hollywood actress did not like having her fashion choices questioned.
“I have one,” she clarified. “I’ll wear it to your funeral.”
Katharine liked to go barefoot and did not wear makeup. She explained in a separate interview, ”The thing that drove me out of skirts was the stocking situation. Stockings are just hopeless. Tights? Tights are so hot – oh, can’t stand them! That’s why I’ve always worn pants.”
Image source: ABC
#12 Lauren Conrad
In 2012, Lauren went on Sway in the Morning and brilliantly shut down an inappropriate question with one word.
“What’s your favorite position?” the TV personality was asked.
“CEO,” she replied.
The 40-year-old, who appeared in the reality TV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, founded the fashion lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown and co-founded the fair trade online store The Little Market.
Image source: Sirius XM
#13 Emilia Clarke
Discussing a r*pe scene she filmed with Jason Momoa in season one of Game of Thrones, Emilia revealed that actors typically wear a “modesty sock” to cover their privates on set.
To her surprise, Jason, who portrayed Khal Drogo, wore a pink fluffy sock to “lighten the mood.”
The British actress revealed that she felt “petrified” about filming the scene with the Hawaiian heartthrob.
“I didn’t want it to happen. ‘It’s huge, and it’s pink, and I don’t know what to do!’” she recalled thinking.
Emilia then covered her mouth with her hands, realizing she had shared extra information about her co-star.
Image source: BBC
#14 Tina Turner
Tina shut down a journalist in 1993 when they asked why she hadn’t watched What’s Love Got to Do With It, which detailed her relationship with her ab*sive ex-husband, Ike.
“The story was actually written so that I would no longer have to discuss the issue. I don’t love that it’s always talked about,” she explained.
“You see, I made a point of just putting the news out to stop the thing, so that I could go on with my life. And this constant reminder is not so good and I’m not so happy about it.”
“So, do I want to sit with a screen and watch all the violence and brutality? No… That’s why I haven’t seen it.”
Image source: Youtube
#15 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda faced backlash for calling right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk “hateful” following his assassination last September.
After the crime, the Mamma Mia actress commented, “He was hateful” on an Instagram post about the incident.
“I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s m*rder was absolutely disturbing and imaginable,” she later clarified on social media.
Speaking with Who What Wear, Amanda said she refused to apologize for her remarks about Kirk, which angered many of his supporters given the timing of her criticism.
“I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty da*n factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course.”
Image source: BBC
#16 Carrie Fisher
Appearing in Larry King Live in 1990, the Star Wars actress spoke with a fan who called her “witty” and “smart” before asking, “Do you find that people, but men especially, are intimidated by you?”
“First of all, I don’t think of men as people,” Carrie quipped.
“I hope they are intimidated by me, yes. Sometimes! It depends on if they’re smart or not.”
Image source: CNN
#17 Meryl Streep
During a 2012 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar winner revealed that she received three offers to play witches in one year when she turned 40.
“It was sending me a signal about Hollywood and how they felt about people turning 40,” she said.
Mark Ruffalo then asked Meryl, “So, what changed in the last five years?”
The star, who was then in her sixties, was so smitten by the compliment that she grabbed the actor’s face and planted a kiss on his lips.
“I was just looking for an excuse,” Meryl quipped.
Image source: BBC
#18 Celine Dion
Soon after Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show was canceled, both on TV and online, amid accusations that she had fostered a toxic workplace, her behavior in old interviews became a topic of discussion on the internet.
In a resurfaced 2007 interview with Céline Dion, the talk-show host asked the Canadian superstar when she was going to cut her 6-year-old son’s long hair.
“It seems like you’re busy with something, ’cause you’re forgetting to cut your son’s hair,” Ellen told Céline.
“Do you have a problem with that?” Céline asked.
The host said she didn’t have a problem with the child having long hair, but then remarked, “That is some long hair!”
“Whatever I will do, I won’t please everyone,” the songstress added, making it clear that her eldest son, René-Charles, “makes his own decisions.”
Image source: TheEllenShow
#19 Madonna
In 1994, Madonna sat down with David Letterman for what would become one of the most infamous interviews of her career.
The Material Girl, then aged 35, called the late-night host a “sick f**k” and swore fourteen times during their conversation. She also asked him to smell her underwear.
Years later, Madonna admitted that she was in a “weird mood” that day and was “mad” at Letterman.
“I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time, and he had got me all riled up about life in general. So, when I went on the show I was feeling very gangsta.”
Image source: CBS
#20 Serena Williams
Press conferences can be quite stressful for rookie athletes. For veteran stars, however, they can feel like a waste of time, especially if journalists don’t ask interesting enough questions.
But expecting athletes to act cheerful during these moments just crosses the line. In 2015, a reporter asked Serena why she wasn’t smiling during a post-game press conference after beating her sister Venus.
The tennis legend replied, “To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t want to be here.”
“I just want to be in bed right now,” she continued. “And you guys keep asking me the same questions. You’re not making it super enjoyable. Just being honest.”
Image source: Youtube
#21 Miriam Margolyes & Daniel Radcliffe
The Harry Potter actress gave a very unfiltered description of the time she met her crush, actor Laurence Olivier.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in 2016, Miriam said, “I remember when I was young and I met Laurence Oliver. I used to collect autographs at the stage doors.
“And he came out and I remember so distinctly that I started to cream in my knickers.”
Matthew Perry, who was also a guest on the show, admitted that he had “never been more uncomfortable in [his] life.”
The actress, who played Professor Sprout in the Wizarding World, also reunited with co-star Daniel Radcliffe. “It’s been 20 years since Harry Potter came out,” she said. Turning to Daniel, she added “And your balls have dropped since then, I can tell you that.”
Image source: BBC
#22 Adele
The Grammy winner revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she was stunned when she met the one and only Jennifer Aniston in an unlikely place: the bathroom.
But the unexpected meeting did not go smoothly. While peeing in a bathroom stall next to the actress, Adele accidentally called her “Rachel,” the name of her famous character from Friends that catapulted her to fame.
“We went into the cubicles and sat down, and I could hear her, ‘pssssssst.’ And through the cubicle she said, ‘So how are you, honey?’ And I just called her Rachel! I said, ‘I’m fine thank you, Rachel,’” the singer recalled.
Image source: BBC
#23 Helen Mirren
In 1975, Michael Parkinson asked Helen if she thought her “large breasts” got in the way of her being considered a serious actress.
“You are, in quotes, a serious actress,” the host said.
“In quotes? What do you mean ‘in quotes’? How dare you!” the English star replied.
Parkinson then inquired whether her “equipment” detracted from her performance.
“Do you find it to be a fact that what could be best described as your ‘equipment’ hinders you in that pursuit?” he questioned.
The actress responded, “I’d like you to explain what you mean by my equipment in greater detail. Because serious actresses can’t have big bosoms, is that what you mean?”
She also called his question “boring” and stressed that a performance would have to be pretty “crummy” for an audience to focus on an actress’s body.
Image source: BBC1
#24 Kelly Osbourne
The former Fashion Police host criticized Donald Trump’s immigration policies in 2015 with a questionable comment about Latinos who had migrated to the United States.
“If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?” she said in The View.
Panelist Rosie Perez called out her co-host, pointing out, “There’s more jobs than that in the country for Latinos, and Latinos are not the only people who clean toilets.”
After facing backlash and being called “racist,” Kelly expressed regret over her words in a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, saying she was “so ignorant and so misinformed.”
“I’ve learned when to shut up and to stop talking. I’m definitely not the person I was before that incident,” she added.
Image source: ABC
#25 Jane Fonda
Jane once went on Megyn Kelly’s show to promote her 2017 film, Our Souls at Night.
When the host asked her a personal question about her appearance, Jane refused to respond and continued talking about her project.
“You admit that you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit,” Megyn told her guest. “I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done. Why is that?”
“We really wanna talk about that now?” the actress asked. She then thanked Megyn for complimenting her looks, which she attributed to “good attitude, good posture,” and “taking care of myself.”
“But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did rather than plastic surgery,” she continued, making her co-star Robert Redford laugh.
Jane Fonda with a flawless example of how to side-step personal questions during an interview pic.twitter.com/0YgfUYN9nF
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 27, 2017
Image source: X/JarettSays
#26 Zendaya
Zendaya is very guarded when it comes to her private life and prefers to be associated with her iconic fashion looks and award-winning roles.
She only addresses rumors when they are too extreme, including a long-standing one claiming that she’s expecting a child with fiancé Tom Holland.
Still, on one occasion, the Challengers actress decided to set the record straight on an embarrassing rumor that she had farted while filming an acrobatics scene in The Greatest Showman.
“Here’s what happened,” she began on The Graham Norton Show, with co-stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron sitting by her side.
“We’re doing this thing where I’m basically up in the air and I spin down and I get caught. And I heard a fart. As a professional, I was gonna carry on. It was not me,” she stressed.
Zendaya recalled that Hugh and a “grown man” she didn’t want to name started laughing, and the man quickly blamed it on her. “So Hugh thought that I farted, but I would never do that,” she said.
Image source: BBC
#27 Whoopi Goldberg
While promoting her Stand Up Live! comedy show in 2017, Whoopi left Keanu Reeves stunned when she described one of the consequences of aging.
The Sister Act actress said her show was about “what happens when you don’t realize that you have gotten older.”
She then explained that one of the effects of the passage of time is what she called “balding pudenda.”
“Once where there was an afro, there is now Paul Shaffer’s head,” Whoopi explained to Keanu as he looked visibly mortified.
Image source: BBC
#28 Goldie Hawn
Goldie experienced one of the worst things that could happen to anyone on a first date.
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, fellow guest John Boyega revealed that he once went on a date in New York with a woman who had no idea who he was. When they were driving through Times Square, she asked him what he did for a living.
The actor pointed to a Star Wars billboard of himself holding a lightsaber and said, “That.”
Then it was Goldie’s turn to share her “worst first date” story. “I threw up,” the actress recalled, explaining that she felt “sick” after her date tried to kiss her.
“I literally rolled down the window and I threw up. I said, ‘I’m so sorry, but you make me sick.’”
Image source: BBC
#29 Christine Baranski
While on The Graham Norton Show, Christine was asked if she knew Michael Sheen, to which she replied, “No, but he seems to know me.”
“I think Sarah Silverman was quoted as saying that Michael Sheen—it’s hard for me to say this, but Michael Sheen refers to his p*nis as ‘The Great Christine Baranski.’”
Cher, who was also a guest on the talk show, could not believe what she was hearing and opened her eyes wide in surprise.
When the host asked Christine if she knew why Michael had chosen that nickname for his manhood, she responded with a firm, “No,” and explained that she had never even met the actor.
The two did eventually meet in 2018 when Michael was cast as a corrupt lawyer for season three of The Good Fight.
On set, the Welsh actor clarified to Christine, “You know, I never said that about my p*nis” and explained that Sarah, his ex, had made the story up.
Image source: BBC
#30 Carmen Carrera
Katie Couric asked transgender model Carmen Carrera about her “private parts” during an infamous 2014 interview.
When the host introduced Carmen, she said that “she was born a man and that’s why she’s on our show.” Viewers were later shown pictures of the star in bandages to remind them of her transition.
Katie asked the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum if undergoing gender-affirming surgery was painful. After the guest talked about her nose job and breast augmentation, the host asked if Carmen’s “private parts” were “different now” and whether she had undergone that surgery.
Carmen shushed Katie, then told her, “I don’t want to talk about it, it’s really personal.” She explained that she preferred to discuss other topics and that after her transition, “there’s still life to live, I still have my career goals, I still have my family goals.”
Image source: youtube.com
