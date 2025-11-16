21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

by

Hello, I’m a Finnish artist, Sofia Härö. I’ve always had a love for dogs as well as art. When I decided to combine these two, the result was the #30canines art challenge.

Drawing 30 dogs in 30 days was a joy and a challenge. All of the drawings are done by hand, in ink and markers. One drawing took around 2-4 hours to finish. Some are good, some are not, but that was the whole point of the challenge – to really push myself!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Dachshund

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#2 Whippet

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#3 American Staffordshire Terrier Mix

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#4 French Bulldog

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#5 The Great Dane

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#6 Black Lab Pup

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#7 The Old Golden Retriever

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#8 Norwegian Elk Hound

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#9 Kleinspitz

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#10 The Tiniest Dachshund.

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#11 Kleinspitz

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#12 Swedish Vallhund

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#13 Dachshund

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#14 Malinois Pupper

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#15 American Staffordshire Terrier

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#16 Shepherd

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#17 The American Staffordshire Terrier

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#18 The Boxer

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#19 Lapponian Herder

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#20 Pit Bull

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

#21 Malinois

21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Made Quilling Window Decorations To Prevent Bird Crashes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “The Zimmern List”
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2018
Hey Pandas, Vent Here If You Have Something To Get Off Your Chest (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Angry Woman Thinks She Can And Will Control What People Call Her Son
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Hilariously Honest Amazon Reviews
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dead Disney Princesses Inspired By Their Original Story Lines
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.