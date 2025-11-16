21 Dog Drawings To Give You A Smile, Inspired By A 30-Day Drawing Challenge

Hello, I’m a Finnish artist, Sofia Härö. I’ve always had a love for dogs as well as art. When I decided to combine these two, the result was the #30canines art challenge.
Drawing 30 dogs in 30 days was a joy and a challenge. All of the drawings are done by hand, in ink and markers. One drawing took around 2-4 hours to finish. Some are good, some are not, but that was the whole point of the challenge – to really push myself!
#1 Dachshund
#2 Whippet
#3 American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
#4 French Bulldog
#5 The Great Dane
#6 Black Lab Pup
#7 The Old Golden Retriever
#8 Norwegian Elk Hound
#9 Kleinspitz
#10 The Tiniest Dachshund.
#11 Kleinspitz
#12 Swedish Vallhund
#13 Dachshund
#14 Malinois Pupper
#15 American Staffordshire Terrier
#16 Shepherd
#17 The American Staffordshire Terrier
#18 The Boxer
#19 Lapponian Herder
#20 Pit Bull
#21 Malinois
