A 28-Year-Old Wedding Cake Mystery Gets Accidentally Solved, Leaves Bride Even More Upset

Unsolved mysteries should not be as popular as they are, but they do scratch our brains in interesting ways, even if one is denied the satisfaction of learning what happened in the end. This is just as true for those small, random things that we can’t explain but have bothered us for years and years.
A woman went online to reveal how she had solved the mystery of what happened to her wedding cake topper nearly three decades ago. So she shared some pictures and recounted the entire saga for the internet.
Some mysteries bother folks all their lives
So one woman finally discovered what happened at her wedding 28 years ago
prostooleh (not the actual photo)
She shared some more details in the comments
Readers gave some suggestions and shared their thoughts
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