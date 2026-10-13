46 Things That Happened In 2001 That Still Feel Like Yesterday

2001 is a year that most people remember in two parts: before September 11th and after it. The World Trade Center events cast such a long shadow over everything that followed that the rest of the year can feel like a footnote, which is a strange thing to say about twelve months that were absolutely packed.
The r/25yearsago subreddit exists to fix that. A community dedicated to documenting everything that was happening a quarter century ago, it is a rolling reminder that 2001 was also the year of iPods and Shrek and Destiny’s Child and a hundred other things that shaped the culture in ways that are still visible today. Some of these posts will make you nostalgic. All of them will make you do the math at least once and refuse to believe the answer.
#1 25 Years Ago Today, Major Charles Ingram Won £1,000,000 On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
He cheated his way to victory by his friend and wife both signalling right answers by coughing. He was later denied the winnings, though he claims no wrongdoing
Image source: lelcg
#2 May 19, 2001. Apple Opens Its First Store
Image source: MonsieurA
#3 September 11, 2001. Last Photograph Of The Last Run Of Ladder 118 As It Crosses The Brooklyn Bridge. None Of The Firefighters Would Survive
Image source: MonsieurA
Cinema in 2001 was one of the most iconic things of that decade. The year opened quietly and then delivered Shrek in May, which immediately rewrote the rules of animated film and became a cultural institution. Two months later, Legally Blonde arrived and made the case that underestimating someone is always the most expensive mistake in the room.
The autumn schedule then did something extraordinary. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone opened in November and rewired an entire generation’s relationship with reading. The Fellowship of the Ring arrived in December and launched a trilogy that would dominate the next three years of cinema. Two franchises that would collectively generate tens of billions of dollars dropped within weeks of each other, and audiences showed up for both without hesitation.
In between all of that, Moulin Rouge! made everyone cry in sequins, Ocean’s Eleven made a Vegas heist look easy, and Zoolander walked so that every joke about the fashion industry could run. Monsters, Inc., Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Memento also came out the same year, which at this point feels almost implausible. 2001 did not know how to have a bad month at the cinema, and almost none of it gets mentioned because September tends to take up all the oxygen.
#4 25 Years Ago Today, The Final Episode Of Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood Aired On Pbs And The World Was Never The Same Afterwards
Image source: saucey_dawg002
#5 August 25, 2001. A Heavily Overloaded Cessna 402 Aircraft Crashes Shortly After Take-Off At Marsh Harbour Airport In The Bahamas, Ending The Life 22-Year-Old U.S. Singer And Actress Aaliyah Dana Haughton Along With All 8 Other Occupants
Image source: Blackground Records 2.0, GrantExploit
#6 February 12, 2001. After Orbiting The Object For Nearly A Year, Near Shoemaker Makes A Controlled Landing On The Asteroid Eros—the First Time A Spacecraft Has Ever Accomplished Such A Feat
Image source: GrantExploit
Music in 2001 was equally relentless, and it announced itself early in the year. Destiny’s Child released “Survivor” in February and shut all of us up. Alicia Keys debuted with Songs in A Minor in June, and “Fallin'” was everywhere within weeks of release, making all of us think we could hit those notes. Then October arrived, and Britney Spears gave us the iconic performance at the VMAs with a live albino Burmese python draped across her shoulders.
Kylie Minogue released “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” the same month, and it has not left anyone’s head since. Grillaz burst onto the scene and Shaggy blessed us with “It Wasn’t Me,” and we all believed him. 2001 was a year that did not know how to release a forgettable record, and the playlist holds up. Good thing later that year we would get the greatest gift to music mankind has ever produced.
#7 October 11, 2001. The Nokia 5510 Is First Announced, The Company’s First Mobile Phone With Music Player Capabilities
Image source: MonsieurA
#8 July 13, 2001. Legally Blonde Released
Image source: MonsieurA
#9 I Present: My Desktop, October 6, 2001
Image source: [deleted]
Technology in 2001 changed everything. Wikipedia launched in January and began its long project of becoming the first place anyone looks for anything. iTunes launched the same month, a little taste of what was to come. The Xbox launched in November, giving PlayStation 2 its first real competition and starting a console war that has not fully resolved. Windows XP launched in October and became so dominant that Microsoft spent years trying to convince people to stop using it.
Most significantly, Apple released the first iPod in October, a device that held 1,000 songs and cost $399 and felt like the future arriving slightly ahead of schedule. Steve Jobs described it as 1,000 songs in your pocket. He was not wrong, and nothing about music consumption has been the same since.
#10 September (14), 2001. The Nintendo Gamecube, Nintendo’s 6th-Generation Video Game Console And The Successor To The N64, Is Released In Japan
Image source: GrantExploit
#11 May 5, 2000. The Boy Meets World Finale Airs
Image source: MonsieurA
#12 December 5, 2000. The Daily Mail Infamously Predicts That The Internet May Be A Passing Fad, Citing A Report From The Virtual Society Project Claiming Saturation And Declining Usage Patterns
Image source: GrantExploit
Television was laying the groundwork in 2001 that it would collect on for years. The Office premiered on BBC Two in July, with Ricky Gervais playing a boss so specifically awful that the format was eventually remade in twelve countries. All of our heart rates skyrocketed when “24” premiered in November with its real-time conceit and Kiefer Sutherland.
Scrubs brought us some much-needed laughs in October and spent nine seasons being way smarter than its premise suggested. Six Feet Under launched in June on HBO and immediately established itself as one of the most emotionally ambitious shows on television. Pop Idol launched in the UK in October and began the talent show era that would go on to produce Simon Cowell as a permanent cultural fixture, for better or worse.
#13 September 1, 2000. The Nokia 3310 Is Announced
Image source: MonsieurA
#14 September 13, 2000. Mac Os X Public Beta Is Publicly Released
This clean-slate BSD-based OS introduces preemptive multitasking and protected memory into Apple’s consumer line and helps popularize the nascent skeuomorphic/“Aero” aesthetic movement through its Aqua theme
Image source: GrantExploit
#15 September 11, 2001. Suffering From A Hangover And Having Received An Incorrect Departure Time From His Travel Agent, Seth Macfarlane Misses His Flight By 10 Minutes
His plane was the first to crash into the World Trade Center.
Image source: MonsieurA
Fashion in 2001 was making decisions that the decade would spend years defending. Low-rise jeans were ascending toward their peak, taking hemlines with them and creating a silhouette that demanded confidence. Butterfly clips were in every bathroom drawer and platform trainers were on every foot.
Cargo pants offered pockets which we did not need and velour tracksuits were beginning their rise to ubiquity, largely propelled by the early stirrings of celebrity street style as a documented genre. The early 2000s aesthetic has since been reclaimed by Gen Z, which feels like vindication but could also have been skipped if you ask us.
#16 March 2, 2001. The Taliban Infamously Destroy 2,000-Year-Old Buddha Statues In Afghanistan’s Bamiyan Valley
Image source: MonsieurA
#17 September 21, 2001. Squidward First Presents His “Bold And Brash” Painting On Spongebob
Image source: MonsieurA
#18 11 September 2001. Nickelback Released Their Breakthrough Album “Silver Side Up”
Image source: mrjohnnymac18
In sport, Tiger Woods won the Masters in April 2001, completing what became known as the Tiger Slam, holding all four major championships simultaneously across two calendar years, a feat that had never been achieved before and has not been replicated since. Lance Armstrong won his third consecutive Tour de France. This is all a little cringe in hindsight.
Michael Jordan came out of his second retirement to play for the Washington Wizards at the age of 38, because once was apparently not enough. And while Jordan was dishing up seconds, Tom Brady just started his career with the New England Patriots. The year produced enough sporting moments to fill its own highlight reel, which mostly went undiscussed because the sporting calendar came to a full stop in September along with everything else.
#19 September 25, 2001. Michael Jordan Announces His Decision To Come Out Of Retirement By Joining The Washington Wizards
Image source: Vault236
#20 January 9, 2001. Itunes Is Launched
Image source: MonsieurA
#21 September 11, 2001. Yann Martel Publishes His Canadian Philosophical Novel “Life Of Pi”
Image source: MisterSuitcase2004
Beyond September, 2001 had already been eventful for George W. Bush, who was inaugurated in January, following one of the most contested elections in American history, with the Florida recount drama still fresh enough to feel unresolved. The UK was in the grip of a foot-and-mouth disease crisis that resulted in the culling of millions of animals and the closure of large parts of the countryside.
The Taliban destroyed the Buddhas of Bamiyan in Afghanistan in March, two ancient statues that had stood for over a millennium. The Enron scandal was beginning to unravel, on its way to becoming one of the largest corporate fraud cases in American history. The year arrived with its own full slate of headlines before it became defined by one day in September that changed all of them.
#22 (November 20), 2000. The First Processors Of Intel’s Pentium 4 Lineup Of Cpus Are Released
Image source: GrantExploit
#23 August 22, 2001. Homestar Runner Launches Its “Strong Bad Email” Segment
Image source: MonsieurA
#24 June 25, 2001. Compaq Announced Their Decision To Phase Out Production Of Chips With The Alpha Axp Instruction-Set Architecture Inherited From Dec In Favor Of Hp And Intel’s Itanium, And To Sell The Ip To Intel, Effectively Ending The Once-Promising Technology
Image source: GrantExploit
2001 feels close because so much of what it produced is still present. The iPod became the iPhone. The films are still being quoted, and the music never fully left the rotation. The TV shows are on streaming platforms, watched by people who were not born when they aired.
A quarter century has passed, and the cultural fingerprints of that year are still visible everywhere you look. The nostalgia is not just sentiment. It is recognition, the feeling of seeing where things came from and tracing the line from there to here. The math says 25 years, but we never believed in maths anyway.
What is your favorite memory from 2001? Share it with us in the comments.
#25 January 15, 2001. Wikipedia Is Launched
Image source: MonsieurA
#26 August 23, 2000. Richard Hatch Wins The First Season Of Survivor
Image source: MonsieurA
#27 May 4, 2000. The Iloveyou Virus, Disguised As A Love Letter, Spread Rapidly Via Email, Causing Widespread Disruption And Estimated Economic Damage
Image source: MonsieurA
#28 January 7, 1998. Monica Lewinsky Files An Affidavit In The Jones Case In Which She Denies Ever Having A Relationship With President Clinton
Image source: MonsieurA
#29 September 10, 2001. The Twin Towers’ Final Night Shot On Wabc-TV. “This Shot I Showing You Lower Manhatten And Everything Is Actually In Pretty Good Shape Now” – Sam Champion
Image source: Alarmed_Barracuda_30
#30 October 3, 2001. The Onion – “A Shattered Nation Longs To Care About Stupid Stuff Again”
Image source: MonsieurA
#31 September 28, 2001. Zoolander Released
Image source: MonsieurA
#32 October 8, 2001. USA Today – ‘We Will Not Fail’
Image source: MonsieurA
#33 Disneyland Sept 22, 2001: Look How Empty The Park Was 11 Days After 9/11
Image source: sirwillow77
#34 September 15, 2001. Justin Berfield At Shaquille O’neal’s Shaqtacular Event
Image source: MonsieurA
#35 September 17, 2001. Ad For A Samsung DVD Player
Image source: MonsieurA
#36 March 19, 2000. The Simpsons ‘Predicts’ The Presidency
Image source: MonsieurA
#37 August 24, 2001. Windows Xp Is Released To Manufacturing
In a major step forward, the consumer operating system moves to the more advanced NT kernel, enabling full pre-emptive multitasking and multiprocessor support. Also added are features like Wi-Fi auto-roaming and the new “Luna” design theme
Image source: GrantExploit
#38 February 18, 2001. FBI Agent Robert Hanssen Is Arrested For Spying For Soviet And Russian Intelligence
Image source: MonsieurA
#39 May 3, 2000. Limewire Released
Image source: MonsieurA
#40 September 8, 2001. 9/11 Hijackers Drink Alcohol And Play Blackjack At Shuckums Oyster Bar In Downtown Hollywood, Florida
Image source: MonsieurA
#41 May 29–june 1, 2001. After Years Of Delays, Intel And Hp Launch Their Itanium “Merced” Cpus
The 1st-gen hardware of their new explicitly-parallel instruction computing-based IA-64 architecture which is aimed for a top-down capture of the computing market. The chips meet a cool reception on releaseIn addition to numerous other issues, repeated developmental delays of the platform (e.g. Merced was originally slated for launch on the same process node back in the second half of 1999) meant that it did not offer a compelling performance advantage compared to its closest enterprise competitors, and (partly due to the dramatic differences between the instruction set architectures and the insufficiency of existing software compilers) emulation of programs designed for the then-rising x86 ISA% proved to be poor, discouraging mass adoption.
%: Also ironically an Intel development, and one which was able to get a foothold into enterprise computing in part due to IA-64/Itanium’s delays.
Image source: GrantExploit
#42 25 Years Ago Today, Wwf Entertainment Bought The Assets Of World Championship Wrestling From Aol Time Warner, Solidifying Wwf’s Monopoly And Changing Wrestling History Forever.
Image source: Subrick
#43 September 10, 2001. 9/11 Hijackers Photographed At An ATM In Maine
Image source: MonsieurA
#44 September 26, 2001. This Fake 9/11 Photo Begins Circulating On The Something Awful Forums
Image source: MonsieurA
#45 December 20, 1999. Macau Is Transferred From Portugal To China
Image source: whafvsjoixlknjbuwgrh
#46 June 21, 1999. What Websites Do Teenagers Use The Most?
Image source: MonsieurA
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