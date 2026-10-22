21 Savage: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
21 Savage
5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
$30 million, 2026 est.
British
October 22, 1992
London, UK
34 Years Old
Libra
Who Is 21 Savage?
21 Savage is a British rapper based in Atlanta who reshaped the landscape of Southern hip-hop. His signature monotone delivery and stark street reflections established him as a dominant voice across modern popular culture around the world.
He broke out alongside producer Metro Boomin on the acclaimed collaborative EP Savage Mode. The hit single “X” sparked immediate chart momentum, and listeners embraced his signature dagger tattoo.
Early Life and Education
London roots shaped his early childhood before moving to Atlanta with his mother. Growing up in Georgia alongside multiple siblings, he navigated a rough neighborhood that exposed him to street culture at an early age.
Trouble in middle school led to a permanent ban from DeKalb County classrooms. He finished eighth grade through alternative programs before turning fully to studio recording following a life-altering shooting on his twenty-first birthday.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, 21 Savage made headlines for his high-profile romance with Amber Rose. He later developed a romantic connection with fellow artist Latto, with the pair confirming their relationship after years of public speculation.
The rapper is a father of three children from previous relationships. He maintains a private family life while active in co-parenting his two sons and daughter in Atlanta.
Career Highlights
Chart success defined his rise through critically acclaimed projects and major collaborations. His solo records Issa Album and I Am > I Was topped national sales charts, while the hit single “A Lot” featuring J. Cole secured a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.
Beyond recording studios, he established the Leading by Example Foundation to empower youth. The organization provides financial literacy courses and educational scholarships to teenagers nationwide, earning him official community honors across the state of Georgia.
Joint albums with Drake and Metro Boomin yielded multiple platinum certifications. To date, he has collected major trophies from the Grammy Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards, cementing Savage as a staple of modern trap music.
Signature Quote
“I am a firm believer that if you do good, good will come to you.”
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