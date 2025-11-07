From Products To Graphics, These 2025 Design MasterPrize Winners Are On Another Level

The Design MasterPrize (DMP) has revealed the winners of its 2025 edition, celebrating creative excellence in Product, Graphic, and Communication Design. The awards highlight how innovation, craftsmanship, and emotion come together to shape the way we live and connect.
An international jury of design experts and industry leaders from Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta selected this year’s top projects, honoring originality and meaningful impact across disciplines.
From beautifully crafted products to inspiring visual storytelling, these award-winning designs show how creativity continues to redefine what’s possible.
Scroll down to explore the Best of Best winners from the 2025 Design MasterPrize and see how design brilliance thrives around the world.
#1 Red Thread By Kuma Daily Talk Art Studio
Created by Yi Chia Chien in Taiwan, Red Thread is a painting series that explores love’s complexity through color and form.
Each piece follows a woman’s emotional journey from pursuit to loss, with the red thread symbolizing both fate and constraint.
The works invite reflection on how love binds and frees us in equal measure.
#2 Aphrodite By Patrizia Volpato Srl
Designed by Giovanni Luca Ferreri in Italy, Aphrodite transforms the timeless drapery of classical sculpture into radiant, sculptural lighting.
Crafted through the Venetian glass art of Conteria and cutting-edge 3D printing, it bridges centuries of tradition and innovation.
Each piece glows with the elegance of history reimagined through modern design.
#3 Unisynk Stand2 Magnetic Wireless Charger By Unisynk Ab _ Carl&carl
Designed by Johan Thelander and team in Stockholm, Stand2 redefines wireless charging through thoughtful simplicity.
Its timeless form blends with any environment, while behavior-driven design makes charging effortless and intuitive.
Durable, refined, and made to last, it reflects Unisynk’s belief that great technology should improve habits and reduce waste, beautifully.
#4 Tarot Cards By Føgra
Following her acclaimed art book, FØGRA returns with TAROT Universal Book & Cards, a multilayered visual journey through archetypal symbolism.
Each card combines photomontage, digital artistry, and painted detail to create a distinctive fine art language.
The result is a striking, modern interpretation of Tarot that merges mysticism with contemporary creativity.
#5 The Tension Between Choice And Intention By Mdash Creative Consultancy
Designed by Kim Min-Su in Seoul, this exhibition poster turns the psychology of decision-making into visual art.
A single shifting line symbolizes the choices we make each day, transforming a square into pure minimal form.
The result is a poetic reflection on how simplicity, time, and intention shape our sense of balance and control.
#6 Outotsu By Umenodesign Inc
Created by Satoshi Umeno in Tokyo, OUTOTSU is a minimalist set of glasses and coasters that fit together through gentle concave and convex forms.
The design absorbs moisture, enhances aroma, and even improves a drink’s texture while keeping storage effortless.
Thoughtful, elegant, and rooted in everyday ritual, it turns a simple drink into a sensory experience.
#7 Arsk 001 _ Look & Sound Different By Oxygen – Ltd
Created by Anthony Aurélien Ribout and Serge Kokkinis, ARSK 001 redefines portable sound through precision design and powerful performance.
Milled from recycled aluminum, this ultra-compact speaker delivers rich clarity and deep resonance with an elegant, sculptural form made for both indoor and outdoor use.
A piece of sound engineering that feels as refined as it looks.
#8 Monterey By Landscape Forms
Designed by Landscape Forms in the United States, Monterey brings the elegance of interior living to the outdoors.
Its sculpted metal frame and soft, tailored cushions combine durability with refined comfort.
Built to weather the elements yet feel effortlessly luxurious, it redefines what outdoor seating can be -graceful, inviting, and enduring.
#9 Living Architecture_ Gehry By Refik Anadol Studio
Created by Refik Anadol Studio for the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Living Architecture: Gehry transforms Frank Gehry’s iconic architectural legacy into a living, evolving experience.
Using advanced AI trained on Gehry’s sketches and blueprints, the installation weaves form, color, and sound into a mesmerizing visual symphony that blurs the line between design, memory, and imagination.
#10 Love Spectrum – Art Therapy Message Cards By Mindslow工作室
Created by Huang Shiang-Ting and Yang Shao-Chun in Taiwan, Love Spectrum is an illustrated deck that turns emotion into art and reflection.
Through 44 symbolic cards featuring birds, flowers, and poetic messages, it explores love in all its forms, from tenderness and forgiveness to fear and hope, offering comfort, insight, and gentle healing through creativity.
#11 The World’s First Actively Luminous Watch With Smartcore By Common Technology_kavvo
Merging timeless craftsmanship with intelligent design, this watch reimagines wearable technology as a personal expression rather than a gadget.
Designed by Derek Li of Common Technology/KAVVO, it showcases classic elegance and smart innovation, offering luminous artistry that celebrates individuality in a world of mass-produced devices.
#12 Cora By Landscape Forms
Inspired by the harmony of nature, Cora reinterprets the shapes of river stones and layered leaves into a series of sculptural, low-profile tables.
Designed by the Landscape Forms team in Kalamazoo, each piece blends organic beauty with strength, using laser-cut and bent steel to create durable, timeless forms that nest and flow together with natural ease.
#13 Emanuelle By Grégoire Maisiondieu – Architecture & Interior Design
Designed by Grégoire Maisondieu in Belgium, Emanuelle is a refined disc-shaped light that brings warmth and texture to any space.
With its rattan-inspired detailing and soft, glowing diffusion, it turns functional lighting into a sculptural centerpiece.
Elegant on its own or grouped in clusters, it transforms interiors with quiet sophistication.
#14 Equalizer By Bbrand
Designed by Ben Depuydt and Luc Binst in Belgium, Equalizer transforms architectural lighting into a rhythmic sculpture of light and form.
Inspired by concrete reinforcement structures, its vertical tubes create a dynamic, sound–wave–like presence.
Lightweight, modular, and adaptable, it brings industrial beauty and harmony to both residential and commercial spaces.
#15 Forzax By Edc
Designed by Soroush Doustvandi and the EDC team in Tehran, Forzax transforms industrial lighting into an art of precision and balance.
Its minimalist form and modular design bring both beauty and performance to demanding spaces, adapting intelligently to the environment and energy needs while maintaining timeless visual harmony.
#16 Dwiss A1 By Dwiss Sa
Created by Rafael Simoes Miranda in Switzerland, DWISS A1 reimagines mechanical watchmaking with luminous precision.
Powered by the Swiss La Joux-Perret movement, it offers striking clarity day and night through Super-LumiNova® detailing.
Every component reflects meticulous craftsmanship, turning high horology into a statement of light, engineering, and timeless design.
#17 Wormy Compact Fishing Systems By Wormy Global Ltd
Invented by Szabolcs Nemeth in Hungary, Wormy reinvents fishing gear with a smart, modular design and unbreakable performance.
Ultra-compact and adaptable, it works anywhere, from shorelines to kayaks and even under ice.
With interchangeable parts and all-season versatility, Wormy turns fishing into an experience of freedom, precision, and endless adventure.
#18 Parkinson’s UK Brand By Red Stone
Created by Red Stone in London, this rebrand for Parkinson’s UK strengthens visibility and emotional connection for a community that needs support now.
Centered on the message “Pushing for better. Right here. Right now.”, the design introduces a tulip symbol and open-source typeface to make the charity’s voice more human, accessible, and empowering.
#19 Axiom By Accenture Global It & Song
Designed by Padmini Patel and team in Dublin, Axiom turns complex analytics into clear, conversational insights.
Its modular design system allows users to ask questions in everyday language and receive visual data stories in response.
By combining intelligence with simplicity, Axiom redefines how people interact with information, building trust through clarity and design.
#20 Verisure By Ziwei Liu
Created by Ziwei Liu in San Francisco, VeriSure reimagines digital healthcare with empathy and clarity.
This HIV testing assistant offers step-by-step guidance, emotional support, and easy access to follow-up care.
With a focus on privacy and accessibility, it transforms self-testing into a calm, confident, and empowering experience.
#21 Envision+ California Mathematics __ Cover Series By Savvas Learning Company
Designed by Omar Salgado and Christina Martinez, this vibrant cover series reimagines how students see themselves through learning.
Spanning kindergarten to high school, each design shows young learners envisioning their futures through the lens of mathematics, turning education into an inspiring story of imagination, confidence, and possibility.
