20 More Photos From My Mexico Trip

Since my other post of photos from Mexico was so popular (ha ha!), I’ve decided to share more with you. I’m often attracted to the unusual, bizarre and less noticed, so these aren’t really traditional travel photographs. But, I believe it will give you a glimpse of another side of this great country. Feel free to ask questions! Enjoy!
The east coast of the Yucatan peninsula is home to some of the hottest (especially in the summer) vacation beaches. Cancun gets all the attention, but head south for more tranquility and beauty. In Playa Del Carmen, these amazing performers demonstrate traditional dance and rituals of the ancient Mayan people that have lived here long, long before Europeans showed up. The body paint and feather excessories are awesome!
Mexico City is home to hundreds of museums. The Museum of Modern Art is one of the first you’ll see when you enter the large Bosque (City Park). This looks like a boat, but I don’t think it is. Any guesses? It’s modern art after all!
There’s so much natural beauty in Mexico, as they’ve taken great strides to protect much of it. This massive waterfall was a relaxing detour on our way to Chiapas.
As a child, my parents would take us to Baja California every year, which is very dry like my home in San Diego. Imagine my surprise as we traveled into Mexico from Texas and encountered green, green, and more green. This restaurant looks out over plantations on the road to Tuxpan near the Gulf of Mexico.
Mexicans love traditional holidays, festivals and parades. It seemed like there was something to celebrate every week. And why not? This parade popped out of nowhere while I was walking Down the street in San Cristobal de las Casas.
I visited this quirky museum in downtown Mexico two or three times. This sculpture gives new meaning to the term “carnivorous plants.”
Also in Mexico City, there was actually an elevator inside this “ladder” that took you into the unknown dark sphere! Don’t worry! I lived to tell the story!
In Mexico, the city and town walls are rarely left empty. But, this isn’t your average graffiti. It seems there are great artists hiding in the shadows everywhere!
The first time I’d ever heard of a funicular, let alone been on one, was in 20007 when I lived in Santiago, Chile. It’s basically a passenger trolley that is pulled up a very steep hill. Well, I was delighted to find that Guanajuato, Mexico had a funicular!
Every state I went to in Mexico had its own character, charm and uniqueness. Mazatlan was no exception. The eternal blue of the Pacific Ocean is ever present in Mazatlan. And why not enjoy it from this ocean pool and giant slide?!
One thing I can never get enough of in Mexico is Architecture!! The many churches are one of the best places to find ornate, colorful architecture.
I decided to go off the beaten path near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca to a recommended secluded beach. I found the beach, drank fresh coconut, and swam with no one in sight for miles. On my way back, this heifer was not going to move, and there was really no way around. It took me about 30 minutes to convince her to move. From a distance!
Some restaurants in Mexico City are more than just a savory experience. At this restaurant, everyone is blue!
Guanajuato hosts the mysterious mummies that were preserved by having all the right elements. It’s a rare phenomenon and truly bizarre! But, there’s a beauty in seeing the mummified corpses of these people from a distant past.
The markets and street vendors are never in short supply of large collections of various colors of just about anything. If you’re looking for a yellow and teal jewelry box, look no further!
Acapulco, Mexico greeted me with two friends that stand guard over the famous diving cliffs. The dolphin wanted to play catch with the moon, but I was too nervous to play!
Mexico City. Do I need to say more?
The presence of Rome and the Catholic Church in Mexico is not subtle.
Art galleries can be found in any city or tourist town. San Miguel de Allendes has some of the more expensive galleries that cater to the Yankees that have a large presence in the town. Next!
Color! Color! Color! In Mazatlan.
