Husband Starts Acting Like A “Psycho” After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

by

I heard someone say this week that being a woman isn’t an extreme sport, it’s a fight for survival. And she might be right. In many parts of the world, women are under threat, often from the very people that are meant to love and protect them.

According to an FBI report released earlier this year, there were 1.1 million (reported) cases of domestic violence between 2020 and 2024. Around three quarters of the victims were female. Sadly, 11,000 did not survive.

A terrified woman has shared a first-hand account of how she’s being forced to flee home with her four children. She fears for her life, after her navy husband hit her and attacked one of their kids. The mom plans to drive 1200 miles across America, with just $120 to her name. It all started when she confronted her husband of 16 years about his months-long affair.

Domestic violence is on the increase, with more than a million cases reported in the US in the last five years

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A “Psycho” After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Here’s one mom’s harrowing account of trying to escape her violent navy husband, with just $120 to her name

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

She provided more disturbing details as shocked netizens offered some advice

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Some people were disgusted, others advised the woman to notify her husband’s commanding officers

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Things later took a violent turn… 911 was called and the base went into lockdown

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

TatyanaOt/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

The wife shared how she braved the court system alone, and was granted a protection order

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Some people suggested she arm herself and she explained why she couldn’t

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Netizens were deeply concerned for the woman’s safety

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

The woman later shared how she and the children fled to a shelter, after her husband ignored the protection order

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Beachbumledford/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

The exasperated woman then told how she was being sent from pillar to post

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

“Men need to hold other men accountable”: People were shocked by how things were unfolding

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

In a bittersweet update, she shared a photo of her son’s 10th birthday celebration at the shelter

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

The woman’s resilience shone through as she interacted with netizens

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Women praised the mom for her bravery, strength and kindness

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

“I have $120”: The woman revealed her plans to flee the state, and asked for advice

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

People offered what they could

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

She detailed how she’d be driving over 1,000 miles, with limited food, to get to her mother

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Sarah Chai/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

People shared their reactions and affordable meal tips for the trip

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

And at last, the final update everyone had been waiting for: “My kids will never sleep afraid for their lives again”

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

LiterallyJustAHorse

She thanked everyone for their life-saving tips, and gave more details about her journey

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Many people were moved by the entire ordeal and relieved that the family was now safe

Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light
Husband Starts Acting Like A &#8220;Psycho&#8221; After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times People Went Through “Ugly Duckling” Transformations And Shared Their Results To Inspire Others
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Derpiest Photo Of Your Pet That You Have (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Only Real Music Fans Can Complete These 30 Lyrics From The Beatles, Queen, And Aerosmith
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2026
The Tonight Show
The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon Fights Tears as World Grieves for Orlando
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2016
30 Angry Kittens Who Demand To Be Taken Seriously Right Meow
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Gets Blasted For Formula Feeding Her Kids By Local Mom, Years Later Gets Petty Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025