Husband Starts Acting Like A “Psycho” After His Affair With A Younger Coworker Comes To Light

I heard someone say this week that being a woman isn’t an extreme sport, it’s a fight for survival. And she might be right. In many parts of the world, women are under threat, often from the very people that are meant to love and protect them.
According to an FBI report released earlier this year, there were 1.1 million (reported) cases of domestic violence between 2020 and 2024. Around three quarters of the victims were female. Sadly, 11,000 did not survive.
A terrified woman has shared a first-hand account of how she’s being forced to flee home with her four children. She fears for her life, after her navy husband hit her and attacked one of their kids. The mom plans to drive 1200 miles across America, with just $120 to her name. It all started when she confronted her husband of 16 years about his months-long affair.
Domestic violence is on the increase, with more than a million cases reported in the US in the last five years
Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)
Here’s one mom’s harrowing account of trying to escape her violent navy husband, with just $120 to her name
Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)
She provided more disturbing details as shocked netizens offered some advice
Some people were disgusted, others advised the woman to notify her husband’s commanding officers
Things later took a violent turn… 911 was called and the base went into lockdown
Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)
TatyanaOt/Envato (not the actual photo)
The wife shared how she braved the court system alone, and was granted a protection order
Some people suggested she arm herself and she explained why she couldn’t
Netizens were deeply concerned for the woman’s safety
The woman later shared how she and the children fled to a shelter, after her husband ignored the protection order
Beachbumledford/Envato (not the actual photo)
The exasperated woman then told how she was being sent from pillar to post
“Men need to hold other men accountable”: People were shocked by how things were unfolding
In a bittersweet update, she shared a photo of her son’s 10th birthday celebration at the shelter
The woman’s resilience shone through as she interacted with netizens
Women praised the mom for her bravery, strength and kindness
“I have $120”: The woman revealed her plans to flee the state, and asked for advice
kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)
People offered what they could
She detailed how she’d be driving over 1,000 miles, with limited food, to get to her mother
Sarah Chai/Pexels (not the actual photo)
People shared their reactions and affordable meal tips for the trip
And at last, the final update everyone had been waiting for: “My kids will never sleep afraid for their lives again”
She thanked everyone for their life-saving tips, and gave more details about her journey
Many people were moved by the entire ordeal and relieved that the family was now safe
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