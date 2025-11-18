15-Year-Old Breaks Into Sobs After Being Found Guilty Of Taking Mother’s Life

A 15-year-old teenager has been handed a life sentence after being convicted of murdering her mother and injuring her stepfather, as seen in a horrific video captured by security cameras at their house.
Carly Gregg from Rankin County, was found guilty on all charges after a jury deliberated for close to two hours. She was convicted of murder, aggravated assault, and evidence tampering in connection to the incident, which took place on March 19, 2024.
Gregg’s mother, Ashley Smylie, was killed after she was shot a number of times by her daughter. Her stepfather, Heath Smylie, was wounded on his shoulder after he was lured into the house by the teenager, before he managed to take the weapon away from her hands.
The jury faced two possible outcomes for the case: a guilty verdict or a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity, as Gregg’s defense had hoped.
“We don’t know why she committed these crimes, but she did,” Prosecutor Kathryn Newman said after urging the jury to impose the harshest sentence available, without possibility of parole.
“Ladies and gentlemen, she is dangerous,” she added.
On the other hand, defense attorney Kevin Camp pleaded with the court to show mercy, acknowledging the heavy toll the situation has had on Gregg’s family.
“She may have the chance to turn things around,” he pleaded, asking them to not sentence the girl to a life in prison.
Gregg, who was filmed nervously laughing at some point in the hearing, broke down in tears as the verdict was read. Her stepfather, Heath, who survived the incident, accompanied by the girl’s grandparents, were present in the courtroom and seemed to offer her words of support.
In addition to the sentence she got for the murder of her mother, Gregg received another life sentence for shooting her stepfather plus 10 additional years for tampering with evidence, as she tried to hide the security camera that captured the incriminating footage at her house.
Her defense tried an insanity plea, but the judge and mental health experts argued she was fully aware of her actions and their consequences
“There’s no doubt that Carly Madison Gregg is the one who killed her mom, Ashley Smylie,” said State Attorney Michael Smith during closing arguments on early Friday (September 20).
“There’s no doubt that she attempted to kill Heath Smylie when she aimed the gun right at his head and shot and hit him in the shoulder. And there’s no doubt that she’s the one who hid the camera, thus tampering with evidence.”
Gregg’s defense attorney Bridget Todd urged the judge to reconsider, claiming that the teenager had not acted out of rage or resentment, but instead due to suffering from severe mental health issues.
“This is a kid who was compliant with the medication she was put on, however, that medication without them being able to tell beforehand, caused her symptoms to worsen. And while she was having a state of psychosis in an episode of acute stress on March 19, she lost herself in what was the perfect storm,” Todd said.
The insanity plea was discredited by a number of mental health experts, including Dr. Jason Pickett, who testified that Gregg was fully competent to stand trial and that she was aware of her actions and their consequences.
