15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

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The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show returned to Miami Swim Week this year with its biggest production yet, bringing together models, athletes, influencers, reality stars, and entertainers for one of the most anticipated fashion events of the summer.

Held at W South Beach, the annual showcase has grown far beyond a traditional runway presentation and now serves as a celebration of fashion, confidence, and individuality.

This year’s event featured a star-studded lineup that included Alix Earle, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Bethenny Frankel, Hunter McGrady, Lauren Chan, and many more.

The 2026 edition also marked a major milestone for the brand, as the runway show was filmed as a television special that will stream on Hulu on June 9.

Several memorable moments helped make the night stand out.

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image credits: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lizzo delivered a live performance while models walked the runway, drawing attention as she showed off the results of her widely discussed health and fitness journey.

Bethenny Frankel also returned to the catwalk for the second year in a row, turning heads in multiple bold swimsuit looks.

Professional dancers from Dancing with the Stars added another layer of entertainment with performances throughout the evening.

From daring cutout designs and barely-there bikinis to eye-catching crochet styles and sparkling one-pieces, the runway was packed with attention-grabbing swimwear.

Below, take a look at some of the most revealing looks from the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show and rounded up 15 outfits that stole the spotlight.

#1 Lizzo

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#2 Brooks Nader

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#3 Gabriela Moura

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: John Parra/Getty Images

#4 Alix Earle

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: John Parra/Getty Images

#5 Emma Slater

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#6 Stassi Schroeder

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#7 Remi Bader

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#8 Bethenny Frankel

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#9 Ellie Thumann

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#10 Haley Kalil

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#11 Maura Higgins

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

#12 Xandra Pohl

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

#13 Jena Sims

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: John Parra/Getty Images

#14 Tunde Oyeneyin

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: John Parra/Getty Images

#15 Christen Goff

15 Revealing Swimsuits From Sports Illustrated Runway Show 2026, Including Lizzo, Alix Earle, And More

Image source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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