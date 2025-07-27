15 Famous People And Their Cats

Many celebrities are known for their penchant for pet cats.
Below are 15 pictures of some of the famous people and their adorable cats, often with interesting and sometimes surprising facts about these celebs, and their love for our feline friends.
More info: fussypussy.com
#1 Ernest Hemingway
Writer Ernest Hemingway is best remembered for his macho antics–the hunting, the fishing, the heavy drinking–but he also had a gentle side. With 23 cats by 1945, he was a devout cat lover who called his pets “purr factories” and “love sponges.” In 1935, a ship captain visiting Hemingway in Key West, Florida, gifted him a six-toed cat named Snowball, and soon, Snowball had populated the Hemingway estate with litters of six-toed spawn carrying the polydactyl gene. Hemingway named them after popular celebrities of his time: Billie Holiday, Hunter S. Thompson, Rudolph Valentino, and Betty Grable. Decades later, 55 of Snowball’s mutant descendants still reside at the Hemingway home-turned-museum, in Key West, Florida.
#2 David Bowie
Bowie wrote an ode to cat lovers in 1982, the seminal “Cat People,” recorded with famed producer Giorgio Moroder for director Paul Schrader’s infamous film of the same name. (You may also remember it from a pivotal scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.)
#3 John Lennon
He adopted more than 10 cats in his life
#4 Meryl Streep
Rumours has it she will star in ‘Dewey: The Library Cat’ movie, based on the book ‘The Small-Town Library Cat Who Touched The World.’
#5 Brigitte Bardot
In 2015, the ultimate cool cat lady, French actress Brigitte Bardot condemned Environment Minister Greg Hunt’s plan to cull 2 million feral cats to stop them harming native animals.
#6 Sean Connery
Cats were seen as good luck charms by actors, and cats often helped cure the actors’ stage fright.
#7 Audrey Hepburn
After her turn in Tiffany’s, animal-rescue leagues and pet stores everywhere reported an unprecedented demand for orange cats.
#8 Kurt Cobain
He liked cute cats over dogs because they don’t care about anything that they don’t find worth their time.
#9 Morgan Freeman
Having been raised with both cats and dogs in his home, Freeman is an advocate for growing up with animals.
#10 Elizabeth Taylor
In 1974, Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, Richard Burton, returned to California while he filmed the movie The Klansman. Shortly after the move, Taylor’s beutiful cat Cassius went missing, he never returned – leading her to write this emotional letter: ”Letter to my Lovely Lost Cat. I see you, my beauty boy, in the reflection of those shining black-brown rocks ahead of me. I see the green o’ thy eyes every rained, sweated leaf shaking in my eyes. I remember the sweet smell of your fur against my neck, when I was deeply in trouble and how, somehow you made it better – you knew! You knew always when I hurt and you made comfort for me, as I did once for you when you were a broken kitten. Anyway, I love you Cassius – and thank you for your beauty. Please come back!”
#11 Bill Clinton
and Socks.
#12 Drew Barrymore
As a kid Drew featured in the movie ‘Cat’s Eye’, a 1985 American anthology horror film directed by Lewis Teague and written by Stephen King. Once a cat person always a cat person.
#13 Cameron Diaz
Matching eyes.
#14 Clark Gable
”The King of Hollywood” adoring one of his cats.
#15 Marilyn Monroe
And her cat Mitsou.
