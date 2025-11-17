13 Amazing Acrylic Paintings I Made In 2022

Art means stress buster, memory, nostalgia, and a way of expression, the ultimate way of relaxation, a way of meditation.

I enjoy working with everything in a traditional medium and I am exploring new things. Check out my YouTube channel for the descriptions as each painting has its own story to tell.

More info: Instagram

#1 The Strings Of Fate

#2 The Great Escape

#3 The Wings Of Death

#4 The Northern Lights

#5 The Dive

#6 The Journey Through Time

#7 The Sun Shower Path

#8 The Golden Prayer

#9 The Hope

#10 The Liberation

#11 The Metamorphosis

#12 In Persuit Of A Distant Star

#13 In The Alps

