13 Amazing Acrylic Paintings I Made In 2022

Art means stress buster, memory, nostalgia, and a way of expression, the ultimate way of relaxation, a way of meditation.
I enjoy working with everything in a traditional medium and I am exploring new things. Check out my YouTube channel for the descriptions as each painting has its own story to tell.
Instagram
#1 The Strings Of Fate
#2 The Great Escape
#3 The Wings Of Death
#4 The Northern Lights
#5 The Dive
#6 The Journey Through Time
#7 The Sun Shower Path
#8 The Golden Prayer
#9 The Hope
#10 The Liberation
#11 The Metamorphosis
#12 In Persuit Of A Distant Star
#13 In The Alps
