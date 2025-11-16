11 Artworks Belonging To Series Critique Of Sensibility

I was born in Qingdao, China, in 1990. During undergraduate education in China with a major in oil painting and a practice producing representational work. After that, I attended to the School of Art Institute of Chicago to begin my master’s degree in painting department, my work began to focus on content rather than language, making me a conceptual artist. Although he has rich painting experience, his creation is never limited to painting. Depending on what he wants to express, his work covers painting, printmaking, sculpture, animation, sound, and more.
My recent works have a very grand philosophical proposition, I call it the Metaphysics series. This series is divided into four chapters, namely, Sensibility & Rationality, Critique of Sensibility, Critique of Pure Reason, and Human’s Limitation. Works from the first two chapters have been shown in solo and group exhibitions in galleries around the world and will be featured at this year’s ART Miami fair. What is contained in this is a review of human history, the methods and possibilities of people’s cognition of the world, the impact on the present and the hidden dangers in the future.
I see my works as fragments of my soul. The purpose of my work is to use it to fight fear of death. Since the demise of the flesh is inevitable, then I can only find ways to plant the fragments of my soul among human civilizations, to root it to console myself. Therefore, it is unimportant to me that what kind of art language I use, and it play a whole key role in my work that what kind of my concept, my soul, in it.
#1 (X+x^2)^2
#2 F(1.5x)
#3 Aaaa
#4 Aaaa
#5 Heart Line_1
#6 Heart Line_2
#7 Heart Line_3
#8 Heart Line_4
#9 Heart Line_5
#10 Heart Line_6
#11 Kidney Line 1
