10 Wild Erika Kirk Acts That Got Her Slammed Since Husband Charlie Passed

Ever since right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, his widow, Erika Kirk, has become a major topic of discussion, with her behavior closely scrutinized, and often mocked, by millions of strangers.
Charlie was debating students at Utah Valley University for a Turning Point USA event when a bullet hit his neck on September 10. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Erika, who shared two children with Charlie, has made several public appearances since the family tragedy, pledging to continue her husband’s work as the new CEO of Turning Point.
Her decision not to grieve privately was met with criticism, with observers judging her interactions with different men, her displays of emotion, and even her hand placement.
Here are some of the reasons Erika has faced backlash in recent months.
#1 Photos and videos taken with Charlie’s body
On September 12, two days after Charlie’s assassination, Erika posted a video showing her sitting beside her late husband’s casket, holding and kissing his hand.
In the Instagram carousel, she also included a photo of herself caressing his hand while holding a symbol of a bald eagle with the USA flag.
“If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea,” she captioned the post. “You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I’ll make sure of it.”
While many viewers sent their condolences to the widow, others found it strange that she would film and photograph such an intimate moment.
“Being in the room with a c*rpse is like being outside in the coldest cold you can be in. It takes every ounce of your humanity to maintain composure, so you got to be a soulless son of a b*tch to be able to run a ProMax over your husband’s d*ad body and then hit send to upload it to socials,” one user wrote.
The commenter said it was “creepy and inauthentic” for Erika to “invite a camera” for a close-up view of the moment.
Another group jumped to her defense, saying there was nothing wrong with Erika wanting to immortalize the moment for her children and Charlie’s supporters.
Image source: mrserikakirk
#2 “Fake crying” for “clout”
In November, a clip of Erika passing through a crowd of supporters chanting Charlie’s name while riding in a vehicle went viral.
To show her appreciation, the mother of two rolled down the window to see the crowd and became visibly emotional, covering her face and crying.
But many viewers questioned whether her emotions were genuine, writing, “This is the fakest cry I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Some claimed the 37-year-old was acting and faking her tears for “clout.”
The video also sparked outlandish conspiracy theories. One alleged that Erika had orchestrated her husband’s assassination to gain power within his political circle.
Analyzing her body language, one conspiracy theorist claimed her hand placement encrypted a message connected to the Illuminati, a secret society founded in 1776.
“The gesture of a hand over the mouth is used to symbolize the need for silence or discretion regarding the fraternity’s secrets,” they wrote.
The same commenter also claimed that covering one eye is associated with the Illuminati and the Eye of Providence, allegedly symbolizing “secrecy, hidden knowledge, or the idea of being watched.”
Image source: NoahsArk1000
#3 Controversial entrance at Charlie’s memorial service
Erika’s entrance at the memorial service for her late husband became the subject of online criticism, with viewers likening it to a sporting event or other forms of entertainment.
Many argued that the pyrotechnics were inappropriate for the service, held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, adding that they turned a moment of grief into a public spectacle.
“Are they mourning or celebrating his d*ath? She walked in like it was a wrestling match,” one viewer wrote, suggesting the service should have been more somber.
“A widow whose husband was brutally m*rdered, greeted with fireworks in a huge stadium. America is a fascinating culture. So different to Europe,” remarked someone else.
“Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” an additional critic agreed.
After her dramatic entrance, Erika delivered a powerful speech in which she forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of taking her husband’s life, saying, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did.”
Addressing a crowd of approximately 70,000 mourners, she also pledged to continue advancing Charlie’s political objectives as CEO of Turning Point USA.
Image source: Spencer Hakimian
#4 “Suspicious” body language next to Donald Trump
At Charlie’s memorial service on September 22, Erika shared the stage with Donald Trump, who consoled her in front of the thousands of supporters in attendance.
While standing next to the US president, Erika made a hand gesture that sparked a wave of wild conspiracy theories.
The Ohio native was photographed with her index and pinky fingers raised and her thumb extended outward.
Some conspiracy theorists claimed Erika was making the “devil horn” hand gesture.
“Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie’s funeral?!?!” one viewer wrote.
“Why did Erika wait until she was standing with the most famous man alive, in front of the whole world, at the most significant moment of her life, to throw up the devil-horned gesture?” another asked.
“I hope she doesn’t realize what she’s doing, but this is definitely suspicious!” read a separate comment.
Others countered that Erika’s hand gesture was the sign for “I love you” in American Sign Language. Unlike the “devil horns” gesture, which typically has the thumb folded in, the ASL sign includes the thumb extended outward.
“Erika Kirk’s hand sign was sign language for I love you. Not a satanic hand sign. Dear lord… please give me strength on this app,” one user joked.
Image source: Turning Point USA/Youtube
#5 Smiling during podcast appearance
Two weeks after Charlie’s assassination, Erika appeared on her late husband’s podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show.
The podcast episode was titled “Erika Kirk’s Big Announcement + Personal Stories of Charlie As a Husband & Father.”
The former Miss Arizona faced harsh judgement for smiling and laughing with her co-hosts during the episode, with people claiming it was “too soon” for a widow to “move on” or show positive emotions.
“Is it just me or does she seem way too happy for how recently she lost her husband???” one viewer asked.
“It would be different if he suddenly passed away from health issues. But he was assassinated!!!!! Come on! They should be angry, sad, devastated,” read another comment.
One viewer called for sympathy for Erika, writing, “How DARE anyone dictate how someone’s grief should look like. They have NO IDEA!” The user added that after losing her child, she grieved in private and even found it difficult to cry in front of her husband. “It was ONLY when I was alone that I cried those gut wrenching sobs of sorrow.”
Others speculated that Erika may find it helpful to “keep herself busy” to avoid thinking about the tragedy all the time.
Image source: The Charlie Kirk Show
#6 “Inappropriate” hug with JD Vance and comments about the Vice President
In October, Erika and JD Vance were photographed sharing a close embrace at a Turning Point event in Mississippi.
During the affectionate moment, Vance held Erika’s waist while she placed her hand on the back of his head.
The photo quickly circulated on social media, racking up millions of views. Several people claimed the pair had crossed a line, given that Vance is married to Usha Vance, the mother of his three children.
Before introducing Vance on stage, Erika told the crowd she saw “similarities” between her late husband and the politician.
“No one will ever replace my husband,” the 37-year-old said. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do.”
Speculation soon followed, with some suggesting the two were having an affair. “The way they’re vibing, it’s screaming scandal,” one comment read.
“Vance needs a wife who will pass the Christian nationalist test, and Erika Kirk wants to be First Lady,” said someone else.
“Now that’s what I call PDA, except it’s very inappropriate,” another observer wrote.
The US Vice President debunked the rumors, saying he and Usha laughed at the online theories about their alleged marital crisis.
Speaking with NBC, the politician said his marriage is “as strong as it’s ever been” and that the couple is “getting a kick” out of the breakup speculation.
Similarly, Usha pushed back against what she called “tea-leaf readers,” stating, “I’d rather live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it.”
Erika also laughed off the speculation, explaining that her “love language is touch” and that she always touches the back of people’s heads when hugging them and telling them, “God bless you.”
Image source: CNN-News18
#7 “Evasive” answer regarding Tyler Robinson
Erika sat down with Fox News’ Jesse Watters in early November for her first interview since her husband’s assassination.
Watters asked Erika about Tyler Robinson, the man charged with taking Charlie’s life, who is scheduled to appear at his next court hearing on January 16.
“Do you think they caught your husband’s k*ller?” Watters asked.
The mother of two did not give a direct yes-no answer. Instead, she said she trusted her “team.”
“I’ve seen the autopsy. I’ve seen portions of the evidence that were collected, and I know the team that’s working on this. They’re the best team.”
Hours later, a former podcast host named Mel claimed that Erika does not believe authorities have caught Charlie’s assassin and that the “real culprit” is still free.
Mel alleged that Erika gave an evasive response because the evidence she saw did not link Robinson to the crime.
Many others pushed back against the claims, stating that the 37-year-old likely avoided saying “yes” to avoid influencing the course of the trial.
“The autopsy matched,” one user replied. “There were multiple confessions, fingerprints on the weapon, DNA on the ledge, and a firearm registered to his family. Dunno what more you could want.”
Image source: Villgecrazylady, Utah County Sheriff's Office
#8 “Touchy-feely” hug with Jason Aldean
The political science graduate raised eyebrows in November while receiving the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.
Erika was presented with the award by country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany.
After coming on stage, she hugged the couple for a long time and rubbed Jason’s back.
Many viewers claimed Brittany appeared uncomfortable as she watched Erika and Jason’s close embrace.
“It’s not a healthy way to hug someone. It’s overly familiar. It’s intimate. She has poor boundaries,” one detractor wrote.
“Extremely inappropriate!!!! And shame on Jason for doing it,” echoed someone else.
“Has no one heard of a handshake or side hug? 🙄” a third asked, as others defended Erika’s “kind, loving” way of showing affection.
“Erika Kirk is a hugger, it’s not always something else,” wrote one supporter, adding that she was just seeking comfort after losing her husband.
Image source: Fox News
#9 Onstage Freudian slip at Turning Point USA event
Erika appeared to have a slip of the tongue while speaking onstage in Phoenix, Arizona, at Turning Point’s AmericaFest on December 20.
At the event, she was honoring a student named Caleb Chilcutt with the Charlie Kirk Courage Award. The student had stood by Charlie’s side at Utah Valley University after the bullet struck the activist’s neck.
“Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband… Caleb has persisted with the same grift,” Erika said.
“Excuse me, gift,” she added, before correcting herself again to say, “grit.”
After the mistake, the Everyday Heroes Like You founder placed a hand on her chest, let out a sigh, and told the crowd, “It has been a long day.”
She then turned to Caleb, reassuring the student, “Trust me, you’re not a grifter, honey. It’s all good.”
Many online commenters claimed the slip reflected Erika’s true feelings about her late husband, suggesting Charlie may have deceived people to advance his career. “You can’t lie to your subconscious,” one person wrote.
Image source: Gage Skidmore, MAGNO NEWS
#10 Advertisement in holiday message
On December 23, Erika shared a holiday message urging viewers not to take anything for granted and to hold their loved ones close.
“Love on your babies, love on your family members, life is short,” she said.
While addressing viewers, she held a copy of Charlie’s final book, titled, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.
The video concluded with an image of the book accompanied by a message encouraging people to purchase it.
Once again, Erika’s behavior was slammed—this time, with people accusing her of trying to profit from her personal tragedy.
“The grift is strong in this one,” one critic wrote.
“Nothing screams grieving a loss like ‘order now,’” another user quipped.
“Is she giving these books out for free or making money off her husband and the name of God?” someone else asked.
In response, supporters said Erika is raising her two children and everything she earns using Charlie’s name would also benefit them.
“She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence,” wrote reality star Savannah Chrisley.
Image source: MegynKelly, ainsleyearhardt
Follow Us