The 10 Raciest Looks From The 2026 Emmys As Stars Found Ways To Show Skin Despite Black-Tie Dress Code

The Primetime Emmy Awards may be one of television’s most prestigious nights. But the red carpet (peacock blue this year to celebrate NBC‘s 100th anniversary) has always been a runway in its own right.
As in most years, at the 78th ceremony, held Monday, September 14, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, several stars decided not to let the black-tie dress code stifle their style and got creative with their silhouettes.
Plunging necklines, backless designs, sheer panels, crop-top silhouettes, daring cutouts — the night’s fashion crowd found plenty of imaginative ways to push the boundaries.
Some of the boldest looks came from major Emmy contenders, while others belonged to presenters, producers, and stars who simply wanted to make an entrance.
From Zendaya’s crystal-covered Prada gown to Denée Benton‘s unique censor-bar detail, here are 10 of the 2026 Emmys’ most risqué looks.
#1 Zendaya Rocked A Sheer Prada Dress And A New Pixie Cut
Zendaya is often hailed as the star “who never misses” on the red carpet, and she proved again at the 2026 Emmys why her fans gave her that label.
She stepped out in a custom Prada gown covered in heavy crystals and pearls, with a plunging neckline and sheer elements. Her longtime stylist Law Roach coordinated the look, while Mikimoto jewelry added even more sparkle.
“This is how you do a sheer dress. Subtle, classy,” one user said about the dress. A second wrote, “Dang it, she even knows how to wear sheer right. Unfair to mere mortals.”
Zendaya’s makeup artist Ernesto Casillas told Vogue that her look was inspired by “late ’90s red carpet glam. Hairstylist Coree Moreno helped her launch a soft pixie cut, which immediately took the internet by storm.
“The hair is perfection,” one fan commented. Another said, “She looks so expensive. The dress. The hair. The smolder. Perfect.”
“Dress is too prom-y for me, but Z’s face card will always slay,” a third chimed in.
She attended the event as a contender for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the final season of Euphoria. The 30-year-old had previously won the category in 2020 and 2022, and a third victory would have made her the youngest performer to win the award three times.
However, the honor went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.
Zendaya’s husband, Tom Holland, joined her at the event, although he did not walk the red carpet with her. Instead, he entered through the general audience entrance and met up with her inside the venue.
The newlyweds sat together during the ceremony, where they shared a viral, lighthearted moment when presenter Marcello Hernández jokingly invited them to dinner.
“Zendaya is proof that God has favorites,” one viewer said.
@mtvuk Zendaya serving glamour and elegance at the 2026 Emmys 🌟✨ #MTVCeleb #Zendaya #Emmys ♬ original sound – hanna :)
Image source: Monica Schipper , Emma McIntyre
#2 Desi Lydic Stunned In A Backless Tom Ford Number
Desi Lydic stunned in a cobalt-blue Tom Ford gown with a structured, backless silhouette, styled by Jessica Paster and accessorized with jewelry from Yeprem and Neil Lane Couture.
“She’s a girl crush for me,” one user said about her 2026 Emmys appearance.
Beyond her vivid red carpet look, Lydic had plenty to celebrate, picking up two awards for The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxplains — one as a performer and another as a producer. She had won the former in 2025 as well.
“Well deserved. Desi is an elite talent. Very funny, very smart,” one viewer said about her win.
Another added, “Her comedic timing and intonation and expressions are so good.”
Lydic often finds herself at the wrong end of Republican supporters’ wrath for her skits trolling President Donald Trump.
Most recently, she mocked Trump for offering $5,000 to “every adult citizen” of the United States in exchange for a victory in November’s midterms.
“Bribes are Trump’s love language. It’s his way of showing us that he cares,” Lydic said about the president’s promise on The Daily Show.
@e_entertainment Love a little over the shoulder moment 🤩 #LivefromE #AwardsSeason #Emmys #DesiLydic ♬ original sound – E! Entertainment
#3 Sofia Vergara Presented An Award In A Strapless Pink Gown
Sofia Vergara did not even need a red-carpet entrance to make an impression.
The Modern Family star appeared onstage to present the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award to Stephen Root for Widow’s Bay in a sparkling, body-hugging strapless pink gown that exposed her cleavage.
The Laura Basci dress combined a classic mermaid-inspired cut with lace and illusion panels, making it a standout number of the night. Lorraine Schwartz’s jewelry and her signature bouncy waves completed Vergara’s look.
“Sofia Vergara is stunning as ever,” a viewer commented. Another said, “Sofia Vergara proving once again that she’s an absolute beauty.”
Last year, Vergara stirred quite the controversy by opening up on her dating preferences with Today show host Jenna Bush Hager.
She said she initially “panicked” after her 2024 divorce from her husband, Joe Manganiello, after nine years of marriage, but then realized she was “not really in a hurry anymore” to find love again.
“I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me,” Vergara said of her dream man. “And somebody tall, handsome. I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare. They end up resenting you.”
She revealed that she split from Manganiello because he wanted children, but she didn’t want to become an “old mom.”
sofia vergara at the emmys… lord have mercy pic.twitter.com/M8FdzmuVZI
— siren crave (@sirencrave) September 15, 2026
Image source: NBC, Kevin Winter
#4 Rachel Sennott’s Vibrant Pink Dress Could Not Save Her From An “Awkward” Moment
Rachel Sennott showed up in a custom fuchsia Balenciaga gown designed by the label’s new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.
The brand described the silk mousseline dress as an “exaggerated nightgown” with an empire waist and a babydoll-inspired silhouette.
She paired the number with a 65-carat pear-shaped diamond choker necklace, 28-carat diamond earrings, and a 12-carat oval E VS1 diamond ring by Leviev.
She also debuted a fresh blonde hairstyle, which her hairstylist Sami Knight called an “uber-glam look, inspired by iconic bombshell hair of Pam Anderson, Claudia Schiffer, and Charo.”
As stunning as her red carpet look was, the actress later got called out for her “painfully unfunny” stage appearance with I Love L.A. co-star Odessa A’zion.
Before presenting the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama award to Tom Pelphrey, Sennott and A’zion greeted the audience with cheerfully exaggerated enthusiasm but were met with complete silence.
“The silence was LOUD,” one netizen commented about the moment. “You could literally feel the awkwardness through the screen,” said another.
@glambot Queen of LA @Rachel Sennott #glambot #ilovela #emmys ♬ original sound – Ian Asher
Image source: NBC , Monica Schipper
#5 Denée Benton Played With The Theme Of Censorship
Denée Benton may have delivered one of the night’s most talked-about fashion moments.
The Gilded Age star arrived in a black Cong Tri Spring/Summer 2023 creation, with the top half featuring only two structured strips covering her breasts and leaving her midriff bare.
Some viewers believed the dress played on the theme of censorship by creating the visual effect of a redaction bar.
But most netizens weren’t fans of the look, with many even claiming it wasn’t a good fit for the Emmys.
“Maybe it would be more suitable for a music award show,” one said. Another wrote, “Needs straps, needs to be another color, and needs a draping from the bustier.”
While Benton had no nominations that night, Gilded Age received eight nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, but won none.
In the show, Benton plays Peggy Scott, an ambitious young journalist from an upper-class Black family in 1880s New York. On the Emmys red carpet, she revealed that she almost pursued the same career path in real life before becoming an actress.
“That’s what I was going to do before I got into acting school,” she said. “It was like my backup plan.”
@e_entertainment Yes ma’am! 🤩 #LivefromE #AwardsSeason #Emmys #DeneeBenton ♬ original sound – E! Entertainment
Image source: Kevin Mazur, Michael Buckner
#6 Aimee Carrero Joked About Her Dress Offering “Ventilation”
Aimee Carrero swapped out the traditional evening gown for a two-piece version by David Koma. The ensemble featured a black ruffled top and a coordinating skirt, leaving a significant section of her midriff exposed.
Styled by Jessica Paster, Carrero seemed to know exactly how much skin the outfit showed.
“The ventilation is good,” the Your Friends & Neighbors star joked with E! News on the red carpet. “And we’re glad we got a wax.”
“Absolutely stunning,” one reaction to her look read. A second said, “My god, woman!”
While Carrero was not nominated, the second season of her show was a contender for the Outstanding Drama Series award, which The Pitt eventually won.
@e_entertainment Yes! 👏 #LivefromE #AwardsSeason #Emmys #AimeeCarrero ♬ original sound – E! Entertainment
Image source: Monica Schipper , Gilbert Flores
#7 Polina Nioly Pushkareva Wore A “Fairy-Like” Outfit
Influencer and talent manager Polina Nioly Pushkareva attended the 2026 Emmys in a statement-making couture look designed by Linh Nga Couture, a high-end Vietnamese fashion house.
She also wore the label at the BAFTA North America’s TV Tea Party, a major pre-Emmy social event.
Before the event, Pushkareva took to her social media platforms to celebrate her opportunity to attend the Emmys not only as a representative of her clients, but as a public figure herself.
“So this time, I’ll finally be my own talent, not someone’s agent,” she wrote in the caption of one post.
In another, she showed off three different dresses to her followers and asked them to pick two for the events.
“Princessy, wedding vibes, fairy-like,” one mesmerized user commented.
Pushkareva also featured in E! News’ Glambot video, which one viewer found “angelic.”
@e_entertainment How angelic ✨ #LiveFromE #AwardsSeason #Emmys #PolinaNiolyPushkareva ♬ original sound – E! Entertainment
#8 Kate O’Flynn Rocked An Elie Saab Number As She Received Her First Emmy
Kate O’Flynn arrived in a pewter-and-ivory gown from Elie Saab’s Fall-Winter 2026-27 collection, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a sheer skirt, and sparkling floral details.
O’Flynn also had the best Grammy of everyone on this list, taking home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for her performance as Patricia Moyer in Widow’s Bay.
“Oh, she deserved it. She was goofy as heck,” one viewer commented. Another said, “The boogeyman scene alone is enough for her to win the award.”
On the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked if her outfit for the night was “Patricia-coded,” as her character has seemingly become a “fashion icon” among fans of the show for her “eccentric style.”
“She has got it going with her cravats, her kilts, and her flat shoes. She’s got her own style,” the actress said about Patricia.
Elsewhere in the interview, reacting to the experience of being nominated for an Emmy for the first time, O’Flynn said, “Insane. Pinch me every day.”
Image source: JC Olivera , NBC
#9 Sara Foster Stepped Out In A Lovely Pink Dress With A Long Slit
Sara Foster opted for a romantic pale-pink gown from the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2026 collection as she walked the red carpet alongside her sister, Erin Foster, who wore a blue number from her own fashion line, Favorite Daughter.
Sara’s dress featured a thigh-high slit on the left leg and a matching scarf around her neck. She went with a clean makeup look with a slicked-back updo.
The Foster sisters attended as part of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, a comedy series Erin created.
The show received nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Music Supervision, although leading stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody were not nominated.
Sara’s look received mixed reviews online.
“She looks incredible,” one user commented, while another said, “Are they wearing recycled prom dresses from 1993? It hurts to look.”
Foster has also faced plenty of attention outside television. In 2025, she spoke publicly about backlash surrounding her attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ wedding, after social-media users criticized celebrity guests amid protests over the lavish event.
Sara and Erin Foster have arrived to the 2026 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Lg9VVOjfRC
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2026
Image source: Amy Sussman , Amy Sussman
#10 Ciara Miller Paid A Heartfelt Tribute To Whitney Houston
Ciara Miller chose to wear a white sequin halter-neck crop top and matching skirt with a dramatic train that exposed her midriff and cleavage.
“That dress is insane. She really showed up,” one reacted to the look. Another said, “This is what perfect looks like when you look it up in the dictionary.”
However, the outfit didn’t sit well with a few fans, who thought it looked “ill-fitting” on Miller.
“Ciara is a gorgeous woman with a stylist who does not do her justice,” one said. A second wrote, “Imagine being her stylist and dressing her in this. So mean and basic.”
Miller, who is about to compete in the 35th season of Dancing with the Stars from September 15, found time out of her training to host the E! News pre-show for the Emmys.
For the coverage, she wore a white-and-beige, double-breasted gown dripping with immense pop culture history.
Marc Bouwer had originally custom-made the dress she wore for Whitney Houston in the 1990s. It came with sparkly gold buttons and a white satin collar.
The vintage number had recently been sold at Julien’s Auctions for $5,120, with proceeds benefiting the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.
“She wore this in 1993-1994,” the Summer House star said during the pre-show.
Miller added that it was a gift to her, and it felt “special” because her debut performance on Dancing With the Stars would be to Houston’s 1995 song Exhale (Shoop Shoop).
“What better event to wear it than now?” she added.
“When I put it on, I was like, hopefully my vocal cords will improve, and I’ll be a better singer, but that hasn’t quite happened yet,” Miller later quipped.
She also revealed that she was getting her “b**t kicked a little” in training with professional dance partner Brandon Armstrong.
“I pray for my ankles every single day,” she said. “I haven’t worked out this much since I was in high school.”
@e_entertainment Ciara is bringing the Whitney vibes 🥹 #LivefromE #AwardsSeason #Emmys ♬ original sound – E! Entertainment
Image source: NBC, Michael Buckner
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