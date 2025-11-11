What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

by

As important as the holidays are for celebrating with friends and family, they’re also a good opportunity for people to show off their creativity. And if you’re not into holiday crafts, try your hand at creating some incredible long-exposure photography shots like these people on Imgur and Reddit did!

It all started when one user posted an interesting picture of his keyboard on Reddit. He took a long-exposure photo of his illuminated keyboard and zoomed the picture out, creating the illusion that the letters had flown out of the board towards the viewer. Other users responded with the same method applied to their Christmas trees. It looks like the Christmas lights are exploding off of the tree!

If you have an SLR camera, try to take some cool photos like these. You will need to find an interesting light source, stabilize your camera, lower your ISO, and extend your exposure time. For some more detailed advice on how to take these Christmas tree photos, scroll to the bottom of our post.

Long Exposure + Zoom Out

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

Spinning Tree + Long Exposure

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

Same Spinning Tree + Long Exposure + Zoom Out

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

Long Exposure + Zoom Out + Camera Spin

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: flickr.com

Spinning Christmas Lights + Long Exposure

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

Works With A Keyboard Too!

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

Source: imgur.com

Some tips for taking photos like these:

What Happens When You Take A Long-Exposure Picture Of A Christmas Tree While Zooming Out

(Image credits nphotomag)

1. Use a tripod, or stabilize your camera on a flat surface.

2. Set your ISO setting as low as it will go.

3. Set your aperture to F10/F11.

4. Set your exposure time to 2 or more seconds. Then, when you snap the long-exposure photograph, zoom your lens all the way in our out to stretch out the lights you see.

You might be surprised at the results!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting ‘I’m Not OK’
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2025
20 Things You Never Knew About “I Love Lucy”
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2019
Top 5 People’s Choice Awards Moments of the Past Decade
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2014
Apparently, There’s Another Karate Kid Movie Coming
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2022
How Poor Planning Led To A Disappointing Battlestar Galactica Twist
3 min read
May, 28, 2023
Remember When Cameron Monaghan was in “Malcolm in the Middle?”
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.