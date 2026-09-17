25 Winning Photos From The Biaza Photo Competition 2026 Celebrating Animal Conservation In Zoos

From a mud-loving elephant and an intensely patterned lionfish to a tiny crab hiding among anemone tentacles, the BIAZA Photo Competition 2026 offers a wonderfully varied look at the animals, wildlife, and people connected to zoos and aquariums across Britain and Ireland.
Organized by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), this year’s competition received more than 800 entries across seven categories. Fourteen photographs were ultimately selected as winners and runners-up, covering mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, fish, invertebrates, native species, and humans. The competition also expanded its scope this year by adding a new Human category, created to recognize the people working on the front lines of animal care, conservation, and welfare. It follows the introduction of the Native Species category in 2025, which broadened the contest beyond zoo and aquarium residents to include wildlife found in the surrounding natural world.
Scroll down to see all of the 2026 winners and runners-up, and let us know which photograph stood out to you the most.
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#1 “Frosty Vulturine” By Gareth Clifford
Winner in the Bird category
Species: Vulturine Guineafowl (Acryllium vulturinum)
Location: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve
Description: “The photographer took great lengths to take this shot during an early January sunrise experience at Watatunga Wildlife Reserve in Norfolk. Vulturine Guineafowl are known for their distinctive appearance.”
Image source: BIAZA
#2 “Cockroach Wasp” By Jennifer-Louise Read
Runner-up in the Invertebrate category
Species: Emerald Cockroach (Ampulex compressa)
Location: Chester Zoo
Description: “Beneath the beautiful metallic exterior of these insects is a secret; that each of these wasps begin life emerging from a cockroach host, after consuming its internal organs.”
Image source: BIAZA
#3 “Disguised Love Birds” By Danielle Powney
Finalist in the Bird category
Species: Rainbow Lorikeets (Trichoglossus moluccanus)
Location: Colchester Zoo
Description: “Two rainbow lorikeets in a sweet embrace.”
Image source: BIAZA
#4 “Still I Rise” By Thomas Harris
Winner of the Mammal category
Species: African Elephant (Loxodonta africana)
Location: Colchester Zoological Society
Description: “Photographer Thomas Harris found Opal the elephant enjoying a mud pile on a soggy day at the Colchester Zoological Society, home to four African elephants. The Society’s conservation work includes a Zambian elephant orphanage project and research into vaccines for elephants.”
Image source: BIAZA
#5 “Sisterhood” By Lucy Dickens
Finalist in the Mammal category
Species: Capybara (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris)
Location: Shepreth Wildlife Park
Description: “New babies at the park having a little cuddle.”
Image source: BIAZA
#6 “Baby Panda Surprise” By Jo Brown
Finalist in the Mammal category
Species: Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens)
Location: Whipsnade Zoo
Description: “A young red panda peeks out from the greenery, a look of surprise on her face. Only a few months old, and still pretty confused by the world, this little cub seemed as surprised to see me as I was excited to see her. Whipsnade have been very successful with their red panda breeding program, and I am always overjoyed to hear there is another new fluffy face to search for in the bushes.”
Image source: BIAZA
#7 “Forest Lantern” By Peter Baird
Winner in the Native species category
Species: Beechwood sickener (Russula nobilis)
Location: West Calder
Description: “Fungi are increasingly becoming part of the conservation picture, as ecologists realize their importance in forest habitats. This photo was taken in West Calder, Scotland.”
Image source: BIAZA
#8 “The Watcher” By Celyn Stephens
Runner-up in the Native species category
Species: Red Deer (Cervus elaphus)
Location: Margam Country Park
Description: “Representing one of the largest species of deer, this Red Deer met the gaze of photographer Celyn at Margam Country Park, Wales.”
Image source: BIAZA
#9 “Striped Affection” By Shae Crawley
Finalist in the Mammal category
Species: Grévy’s zebra (Equus grevyi)
Location: Marwell Zoo
Description: “Amid the energy of the herd moving playfully across the field, two zebras remained closely in step, trotting side by side with a natural sense of connection. As one turned slightly toward the camera, the other gently nuzzled alongside, creating a brief yet striking moment of quiet affection.
A fleeting interaction, but one that beautifully reflects the subtle bonds.”
Image source: BIAZA
#10 “Eye Of The Lion” By Jessamyn Reddy
Winner in the Fish category
Species: Fuzzy Dwarf Lionfish (Neochirus brachypterus)
Location: National Marine Aquarium
Description: “A close-up of a fuzzy dwarf lionfish. Photographer Jess captures the eye’s mystical quality. Not every individual lionfish has such intricate eye patterning, which makes each individual unique.”
Image source: BIAZA
#11 “Sniffin’ Around” By Amber Rainsford
Finalist in the Mammal category
Species: Black and rufous elephant shrew (Rhynchocyon petersi)
Location: Hertfordshire Zoo
Description: “Sengis are full of charisma, you can’t help but fall in love with them, once you see their adorable long snouts sniffing around for a tasty snack! These beautiful animals are only held by two collections in the UK, one of them being Hertfordshire zoo in an amazingly well planted habitat, if you sit by it for a while you may be luckily enough to see them emerge from under the plants!”
Image source: BIAZA
#12 “Mid-Nap Breather” By Dylan Lynch
Winner of the Reptile/amphibian category
Species: Green Sea
Turtle(Chelonia mydas)
Location: National Marine Aquarium
Description: “Friday the Green Turtle is one among the most charismatic and iconic animals at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth. He resides in the deepest tank in the UK.”
Image source: BIAZA
#13 “Our Endangered Brothers” By Fred Wall
Runner-up in the Mammal category
Species: Bonobo (Pan paniscus)
Location: Twycross Zoo
Description: “The face of humanity’s closest living relative. Bonobos are an Endangered species supported by conservation organizations like Twycross Zoo, the only zoo in the UK which houses all four great apes.”
Image source: BIAZA
#14 “Small Crab, Big Anemone” By Ellie Richards
Winner in the Invertebrate category
Species: Porcelain crab (Neopetrolisthes maculatus)
Location: Oceanarium Bournemouth
Description: “When visiting an aquarium, keep an eye out for the tiny creatures! This little porcelain crab at the Oceanarium Bournemouth is often missed as it is found within the stinging tentacles of an anemone, which it is unbothered by.”
Image source: BIAZA
#15 “Clown Fish” By Caoimhe Tyndall
Finalist in the Fish category
Species: Clownfish
Location: Fota Wildlife Park
Description: “This took a number of attempts as the Clown Fish swims very fast. I saw my opportunity when the little clown fish briefly paused in the sea anemone, which also added more contrast to the photo!”
Image source: BIAZA
#16 “Get Weaving!” By Jonathan Isaacs
Runner-up in the Bird category
Species: Village Weaver (Ploceus cucullatus)
Location: Marwell Zoo
Description: “At Marwell Zoo’s walkthrough aviary, visitors can delight in watching the weaver birds build their multi-chambered nests.”
Image source: BIAZA
#17 “The Singing Skink” By Jagz Bharth
Runner-up in the Reptile/amphibian category
Species: Emerald Tree Skink (Lamprolepis smaragdina)
Location: Hertfordshire Zoo
Description: “Hertfordshire Zoo’s Lions of India area, opened in 2025, isn’t just home to lions! There, visitors can also find emerald tree skinks which derive from Southeast Asia.”
Image source: BIAZA
#18 “Sunset Bath” By Peter Bonser-Blak
Finalist in the Bird category
Species: Pink-backed pelican (Pelecanus rufescens)
Location: Folly Farm
Description: “This photo was taken during the golden hour just before park close. As the Pelican was splashing around in the water I managed to capture the way the sunset highlighted the water droplets around them.”
Image source: BIAZA
#19 “Holding On” By Harrison Wright
Finalist in the Mammal category
Species: Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus)
Location: Chester Zoo
Description: “A young orangutan clings tightly to its mother, a bond that can last up to eight years—the longest of any land mammal. In the wild, this time is critical, as mothers pass on the complex skills needed to survive in rapidly disappearing rainforest habitats. With deforestation continuing to threaten their future, moments like this are becoming increasingly rare.”
Image source: BIAZA
#20 “A Living Ecosystem” By Amber Rainsford
Finalist in the Invertebrate category
Species: Favia moon coral
Location: London Zoo
Description: “One of the many corals that can be seen in London zoos reef tank, this macro shot shows the individual polyps that make up a coral colony, a coral colony can be made up of hundreds to thousands of these tiny polyps. Corals play a vital role in the ocean, despite covering only 0.1% of the ocean floor they provide home to an amazing 25% of marine life.
Today over 80% of the world’s reef is affected by bleaching and over the past 30 years half of our coral reefs have been lost.”
Image source: BIAZA
#21 “Tompot’s Pot” By Rebekah Weatherhead
Runner up in the Fish category
Species: Tompot blenny (Parablennius gattorugine)
Location: Sealife Adventure
Description: “Local to British shores, tompot blennies are a small fish with a big personality. This individual has chosen the largest pot in its habitat to call home.”
Image source: BIAZA
#22 “Flooded” By Jo Brown
Runner-up in the Human category
Location: Whipsnade Zoo
Description: “Whipsnade Zoo sits atop a hill, providing a stunning view from the penguin habitat. On this day, the fog had collected so thickly in the valley below, that it made photographer Jo feel like they were lookin out over an ocean.”
Image source: BIAZA
#23 “Early Rounds” By Gareth Clifford
Winner in the Human category
Location: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve
Description: “During the early morning rounds, the Watatunga Wildlife team check on the animals at first light – no small task in a reserve that is 170 acres of woodland, grassland, and lakes.”
Image source: BIAZA
#24 “Roloway Monkeys” By Anna Maria Modl
Finalist in the Mammal category
Species: The Roloway monkey (Cercopithecus roloway)
Location: Chester Zoo
Description: “They appear to pour out of the sunlight in a flurry of activity, black and white bodies and ridiculously long tails transforming the grass into a fleeting platform for frenetic activity. This is a snapshot of the Roloway monkeys as pure motion, one frozen in mid-leap and the others wrapped into the bundle of play, and yet there is more to this than mere vivacity. This is a picture of a species whose liberty is inextricably linked to its forests, the canopy, the leaf cover, the branching pathways, and the security of height.
It is this, perhaps, which lends this scene its quiet depth. The Roloway monkey is one of West Africa’s most threatened primates, forced to the edge by deforestation and hunting. To observe such a creature in play, therefore, is not simply to observe a creature in a state of joy, but to observe what is at stake. Conservation, after all, is not simply a matter of preventing disappearance on paper, but of preserving the living fabric through which such a play, such a leap through light, and such a wildness continue to exist at all.”
Image source: BIAZA
#25 “Season Of Conflict” By Llanya O’haolain
Finalist in the Native species category
Species: Red Deer (Cervus elaphus)
Description: “In autumn, red deer enter the rut. For a chance to breed, stags must clash antlers with rivals, each fight a test of strength, endurance, and instinct.”
Image source: BIAZA
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