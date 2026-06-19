Zoe Saldaña: Bio And Career Highlights

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Zoe Saldaña: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Zoe Saldaña

June 19, 1978

Passaic, New Jersey, US

48 Years Old

Gemini

Zoe Saldaña: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Zoe Saldaña?

Zoë Saldaña is an American actress celebrated for her versatile performances and a commanding presence in science fiction blockbusters. Her work consistently turns complex characters into audience favorites.

She achieved widespread recognition in 2009 with leading roles in both the *Star Trek* reboot and James Cameron’s *Avatar*, a film that shattered box office records globally. Saldaña’s magnetic portrayal helped define a new era of cinematic storytelling.

Early Life and Education

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Zoë Saldaña spent much of her early childhood in Queens, New York, with her Dominican father, Aridio Saldaña, and Puerto Rican mother, Asalia Nazario. Her family later moved to the Dominican Republic after her father’s passing when she was nine years old.

While living in the Dominican Republic, Saldaña discovered her passion for dance at the ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy, focusing on ballet. She continued her education at Newtown High School upon returning to Queens.

Notable Relationships

Zoë Saldaña married Italian artist Marco Perego-Saldaña in London in 2013, a union that followed a brief, private courtship. She was previously engaged to entrepreneur Keith Britton for over a decade, and dated actor Bradley Cooper.

Saldaña shares three sons with Perego-Saldaña: twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, and their youngest son, Zen. The couple frequently attends public events together and advocates for a gender-neutral household.

Career Highlights

Zoë Saldaña has anchored some of cinema’s biggest franchises, including her iconic portrayal of Neytiri in the *Avatar* series and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her films have collectively grossed over $11 billion worldwide, making her the highest-grossing lead actor in history.

Beyond blockbuster success, Saldaña has expanded into production with her company, Cinestar Pictures. She also gained significant critical acclaim, including an Academy Award, for her role in the 2024 musical crime film *Emilia Pérez*.

Signature Quote

“To be seen and to be respected for my work and acknowledged as a true American Latina…means a lot to me.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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