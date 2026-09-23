“Zillow Gone Wild”: 45 Of The Most Unhinged And Interesting Home Listings (New Pics)

Owning property you genuinely love is a dream come true! And for many of us, that dream keeps getting further and further away. However, that doesn’t stop us from browsing real estate listings and complaining about the interior design decisions, as though we had spare millions just lying around.
Trust us, there are tons of incredibly bizarre and creative homes out there that love stepping outside of everyone’s comfort zones. The most unique ones get featured by the legendary ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ social media project, and we’re bringing you the freshest, most off-the-hook property pics to wow and scare you. ‘Selling Sunset’ wishes it was this interesting!
#1 How Do We Feel About This Lyon Falls, NY Home??? Only $245,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#2 Some Homes Are Move In Ready And Require No Changes And This East Dubuque, IL Home Falls In That Category. Currently Listed For Only $259,900
Image source: zillowgonewild
#3 Why Go To England’s Shire Of Kent When You Can Have Your Own 15h Century King Henry Viii Cottage In Richfield, Oh For Only $1,000,000?
Image source: zillowgonewild
Homeownership can be exhausting, but usually, it’s worth the effort. Well, emphasis on ‘usually.’ Buying your first home is equal parts exciting and incredibly stressful.
On the one hand, you’re about to finally have a place that you can call your own! On the other hand, you’re about to part with a mind-melting sum of money and sign up for decades-long mortgages for a property that might not even come close to being your dream home.
Then there are all the practical problems to worry about, like the foundations, plumbing, wiring, etc. Not to mention all the different types of insurance and utilities you’ll need to pay for… and you’ll also need savings for emergencies.
In the meantime, you can’t always predict who your neighbors will be, how well you’ll get along, and where any potential problems might arise.
#4 It’s Been A While Since We’ve Had A Good Old Fashioned Former Jail
This one was built in 1847 and served as the county jail until 1870 and then as the city jail until 1899.
It has been owned by the same family since 1924 and is ready for the next steward.
The building is apparently made of about 2 feet of thick (twss) of solid stone and the rest of the building is 4 bricks deep with “several 250 lb lead-lined door”.
Currently listed for only $400,000 in Perrysburg,OH
Image source: zillowgonewild
#5 This Huron, Oh Home Is Known As The Huron Hobbit House (That Makes Sense To Me) And Is An Earth Home Built Of Concrete And Then Covered With Dirt On 8 Acres. Clfo $850,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#6 On Today’s Episode Of You Never Know What’s Going On In A Condo: Denver Edition. Currently Listed For Only $365,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
As real estate agent Dana Bull writes on CNBC, a huge mistake that first-time homebuyers make is that they get tricked by low-quality renovations.
“In real estate, we often refer to homes that have undergone quick, cheap cosmetic updates as ‘lipstick on a pig’ or, my personal favorite, ‘glitter on a rat’s [butt],” Bull explains.
“A fresh coat of paint, new appliances and some light staging can go a long way in making a home look great. And to the untrained eye, it’s easy to fall for the shiny stuff. But if a home seems amazing at first glance, it’s worth digging deeper.”
#7 Pittsburgh, PA $1,295,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#8 How About A 19th Century Barn That Was “Dissasembled And Relocated From Farther North” To Woodstock, NY For Only $1,200,000 On Almost 6 Acres?
Image source: zillowgonewild
#9 I Wish I Could Stop Posting Pretty Victorian Homes But This One Is In Hugo, Ok, Sits On 160 Acres Of Beautiful Oklahoma Land And Obviously Suffers From A Case Of Bw
Currently Listed For Only $1,400,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
According to Bull, as a homeowner, you need to seriously consider whether the seller made genuine improvements to the property or if they only wanted to make it seem like they did.
She recommends paying particularly close attention to the kitchens and bathrooms for signs of poor DIY work. Meanwhile, verify updates to the property by checking for permits.
“Unpermitted work can cause problems down the road, especially during resale or when filing an insurance claim. This can be a pretty big deal. For instance, if a kitchen was overhauled without proper electrical and plumbing permits, a building inspector could have you rip out parts of your kitchen and have the work redone,” she warned.
Meanwhile, if the seller had added square footage to the property without the right approvals, you might be forced to get rid of it to comply with local laws and regulations.
#10 Saint Louis Continues To Come Through With 1800s Homes That I’d Like To Live In. This Home Has Bw And Gsg And More. Currently Listed For Only $1,195,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#11 This Decatur Home Has Been Owned By The Original Owners For Over 50 Years And Features A Museum Room With Lake Views, Upper Catwalks, Mirrors And More. Clfo $349,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#12 Just A Really Pretty 1888 Victorian In San Diego (I Didn’t Know They Knew Them)
With More Than 30 Chandeliers, A Freestanding Spiral Staircase, A Hidden Speakeasy And More. Currently Listed For Only $6,500,000
Image source: Zillow Gone Wild
Setting the interior aside for a moment, really spend some quality time looking at the exterior of your prospective new home. Be patient, don’t let anyone rush you, and take your time to take in all the details.
What’s the condition of the windows? How do the roof and chimney look? What’s the deal with the windows, siding, hardscaping, and landscaping?
It can be incredibly pricey to repair these things, and you don’t want to invest in real estate that is moments away from crumbling away to nothing.
#13 A Castle In Colorado With Almost 6k Sq Ft On 40 Acres For Under $1 Million Never Hurt Anyone Did It? That Gives Us Enough Extra Budget To Add A Moat Obviously
Image source: zillowgonewild
#14 This Is Arguably One Of The Most Dramatic Listings In #zgwmansionmondays History
With rooms that can sleep over 30 people at a time and a pool that has been filled with the tears of men and women who have experienced heartbreak like no other, The Bachelor Mansion is sure to leave you with a great first impression.
There’s plenty of space for drama, a hot tub perfect for romance, and yes, a driveway that will always be watered-down because…why not? You’re probably wondering, “Wait, is The Bachelor Mansion for sale?”. No, it’s absolutely not BUT visiting is simple
Image source: zillowgonewild
#15 His Ocean Springs, MS Home Is Known As The Taj Mahal And Is An Unfinished Waterfront Castle Waiting For You To Finish It (And Add A Moat). Only $2,500,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
“Making a solid home purchase isn’t about getting the trendiest, most Instagrammable house. It’s about buying a quality home, one that’s been cared for and built to last,” Bull suggests.
“Some of my favorite properties are homes that may not have all the latest updates but have been lovingly maintained by their previous owners. That’s the sweet spot: a home with good bones that gives you the opportunity to make it your own.”
#16 Happy Monday Zgw Nation. I Believe We Can All Agree That Few Things Make Us More Excited Than A Greek Revival Home That Dates Back To 1859 In New Orleans
This One Is Currently Listed For Only $1,500,000 And Is Already Pending
Image source: zillowgonewild
#17 This C 1870 High Victorian Gothic Landmark Is Known As The Converse House
And has a “Distinctive seven-sided front porch” that includes pentagram stars in the stone walls, masonic temple stones in the yard; and PS the owner was a master Freemason. Currently listed for only $525,000 in Norwich, CT and is already under contract after a week on the market
Image source: zillowgonewild
#18 It Is With A Heavy Heart We Must Announce That This Brookline, MA Queen Anne Victorian Suffers From A Terrible Case Of Bw, Gsg And More. Currently Listed For Only $4,350,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
During an earlier interview, the Bored Panda team got in touch with Samir Mezrahi, the creator of ‘Zillow Gone Wild,’ who was kind enough to share more details about the real estate-focused social media project.
“It’s been so much fun,” he told us about watching the page grow in popularity.
“I never imagined the reception would be this well received and across platforms. It’s regularly picked up by local news when a home goes viral, and it’s really cool to see that people are actually buying these fun homes,” the founder of ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ said.
#19 This PA Home Feels Like A Dream Inside. Also I Think PA Is The King Of Wild Homes?? No Other State Comes Close. Currently Listed For Only $1,950,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#20 This Mckenzie Bridge Or Home Has Mediterranean Midcentury Vibes, Is On Over 35 Acres And Is Totally A Vibe. Currently Listed For Only $1,195,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#21 Just A Very Pretty Brooklyn Townhouse That Yours Truly Got To Tour Please Check It Out
The residence was built between 1844-1844 by Jacob Frost, and was redeveloped and updated for today. $14,250,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
According to Samir, his favorite part of running the project is checking his inbox.
“My favorite part is checking my inbox. I get like 50-100+ DMs a day of homes, and I never know what I am going to get and what I haven’t seen before.”
Samir told Bored Panda that he would genuinely be interested in some of the properties that he features online.
#22 The Viral $575,000 All Black Dallas, TX New Construction Home. With 7 Bedrooms!
Image source: Zillow Gone Wild
#23 There’s A Gorgeous Bathroom In This Lake Arrowhead, CA Home. Currently Listed For Only $639,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#24 What’s Stopping You From Buying A Fun Earth-Sheltered Home In NH? Only $749,900
Image source: zillowgonewild
“I’d live in almost all of these homes! They all have such unique and fun characteristics,” he shared.
That being said, it hasn’t always been this way! “I have to admit, before I started the account, I wasn’t so into some of these styles like mid-century modern, but it radicalized me, and now I love them.”
#25 Here’s A Gorgeous Home At The Four Seasons Nashville, AKA High Note. Currently Listed For Only $19,900,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#26 This Overland Park, KS Home Has A $350k Dog Spa And Park, Which Seems Soooo Overland Park. Currently Listed For Only $5,799,900
Image source: zillowgonewild
#27 There’s Something About A New Orleans Home That Really Makes Me Want To Move To New Orleans. $1,330,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
‘Zillow Gone Wild’ has a massive loyal following on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), the project boasts a solid 610k followers. But on Instagram, the account has seen even more popularity, clocking in at an impressive 2.3 million followers.
The combination of bizarre interior design decisions, intriguing exteriors, strange photos, and expensive real estate price tags makes for memorable content. And the internet can’t get enough—us included!
#28 You Can Just Do Whatever You Want Actually $3,900,000 | Presto, PA
Image source: Zillow Gone Wild
#29 Not Only Is Is So Much Fun To Say The Name Of The City This Home Is, It’s Also Almost 10k Sq Ft For Only $1,500,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#30 What Is A Home, If Not For The Vibes? This #zgwvibehouse Has All You Need, I Think. $339,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
After you’ve combed through every design detail and piece of furniture in these photos, we’d like to hear your opinions and perspectives.
Which of these listings did you genuinely find to be the strangest, and what things stuck out to you the most?
On the flip side, which of these properties actually impressed you so much that you wouldn’t mind living there if you had the cash to spare?
What would you look for in your dream home?
Share your thoughts in the comments below!
#31 This $5.95m 46 Acre (With 1.5 Miles Of Private Mountain Biking Or Walking Trails) Washington Estate, Also Known As The Canyon House, Comes With Its Own Helipad
Not an airstrip. A HELIPAD. Which btw a hangar at Deer Park Airport can be part of the deal. It also has an in an infinity pool, cold plunge, sauna, two outdoor kitchens, a private apartment for guests who don’t want to leave, and an on-property shop/hangar big enough to swallow 10+ cars or house your helicopter in your backyard. Welcome to The Canyon House, Colbert, WA — where the neighbors are elk and the commute is by air.
Image source: zillowgonewild
#32 How About This Near Perfect Mint Eichler In Concord CA That Has Its Original Kitchen, Bath And Mahogany Panels And Has A New Stunning Saltwater Pool And More. Also Radiant Floor Heating
Image source: zillowgonewild
#33 The Spaceship Is A Copper-Clad 13 Unit Condo Building On Concrete Stilts Designed By Wilfred Armster Is Guilford’s Most Iconic Residence (Because It’s Shaped Like A Spaceship) And Apt C Can Be Yours For Only $779,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#34 The Home Or Uhhh Commune From @netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Is On Zillow For $450,000,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#35 A Belvedere Is An Architectural Structure Or Upper Part Of A Building Specifically Designed And Placed To Command A Beautiful, Panoramic View
Here’s A Home In Belvedere, CA That Is Just That. Currently Listed For Only $3,650,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#36 Here’s Another Church In Paynesville, MN That Is Pretty Much Move In Ready And Has Some Psg (Pretty Stained Glass) For Only $350,000 And It’s Already Pending
Image source: zillowgonewild
#37 What’s Stopping You From Buying Your Own Private Island In Maine And Never Looking Back For Only $450,000?
Image source: zillowgonewild
#38 Here’s A Pretty 40.5 Acre Estate That Will Help You Get Away From It All In Red Bud, IL And Almost 8K Sq Ft Of Space
The home feels like a private lodge retreat and includes a UV light pool, stocked lake, pool house, built in pizza oven, and a second home log cabin for your guests. There’s a large pole/barn/shed (could be used for potatoes) and more. Currently listed for only $3,750,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#39 Here’s A Clc (Cutie Little Cottage) AKA The Little Book House In The Village Of Hobart, NY From The 1840s That Is Currently Listed For Only $275,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#40 T Is With A Heavy Heart That I Must Announce That This Gps (Gorgeous Pink Stucco) Home In Knosxville, TN Is Already Pending After Just One (1) Day On The Market
Currently listed for only $400,000. PS there is “marble from the Candora Marble Company frames the exterior corners and arched front entrance before continuing throughout much of the home” too
Image source: zillowgonewild
#41 This Pawling NY Home Is Known As Elmwood Farm
Is owned by Sally Jessy Raphael for the past almost 30 years, has over 25 acres with 15,000 sq ft and was built in 1860 and is one of the last important historic homes that is not in the public domain. Currently listed for only $5,000,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#42 Here Else Can You Get A Once Retreat From The 1700s And “Refined During Prohibition” Home
wth a speakeasy, great hall, secret passageways, a Glenwood cookstove, fittings soured from the original Waldorf Astoria hotel, 27 rooms (9 bedrooms with 6 en suites), english gardens, two proteccted natural springs, a tavern and more for only $989,000 on 9.25 acres?
Image source: zillowgonewild
#43 Did You Know You Can Have The Oldest House (Built In 1834) In Apalachicola, FL For Only $659,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#44 How About Over 9k Sq Ft On Private All-Sports Walters Lake In Clarkston, Mi On Almost 2.5 Acres
With Two Kitchens, A Huge Deck, Massive Bar, Golf Simulator And More? Currently Listed For Only $3,250,000
Image source: zillowgonewild
#45 Inspired By @budlight Seltzer’s Really, Really Retro Pack, Check Out The Loudest And Oldest 4 Bd, 3ba. 8,000 Sf Monstrosity I Could Find
Image source: zillowgonewild
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